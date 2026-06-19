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Hello new subscribers, and welcome everyone, to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! I’m in the final stretch of prep for tomorrow’s supper club here at the cottage, gathering all the last bits, finishing marinades, selecting the tablescape elements, and all the things that come with throwing a beautiful party. But. I didn’t want to leave you all hanging as we go into a big weekend (hooray summer!), so I’ve made a double hit. I promise, you’ll have a hard time deciding which one wins out, and what ends up the most craveable way to use these two stellar staples.

Speaking of staples

Giulia Scarpaleggia and I recently sat down for a conversation about our pantries. Unexpected insights emerged as we spoke - it was a wonderful way to connect further on a topic that holds great relevance in each of our approaches as food professionals. The episode is now live. Get a peek at my pantries, and listen to or read the interview!

June, you are so full. Here at Catbird Cottage the intensified frenzy in the bird world is very real, changing the energy from calm to distracting, as I check in on the gardens. Because we maintain various feeders - including seven hummingbird feeders (!) - all kinds of birds visit our landscape. This means we effectively become a baby bird nursery. All the juveniles chase their parents, incessantly cheeping to be fed, plus - as nature goes - there is fierce, sometimes tragic, competition across the species. This produces considerable drama. There is also ongoing work for exciting private dinners and supper clubs (mark your calendars for a very special collaboration event, July 19th), tending young plants to bear flowers and food, and hopes to forage many berries as summer unfolds.

In the bigger picture, all month long is the LGBTQ celebration of PRIDE (hello my queer family!). This week is Refugee Week - this post by Yasmin Khan hit deep, and shares ways you can support refugees and asylum seekers. Today is joy-filled Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery, and celebrating the resilience and culture of Black Americans. The Knicks also won the championship! There’s Father’s Day on Sunday, and countless school graduations. There is also the summer solstice. So much!!

The solstice marks vacations and more leisure days for many. For us, it signifies an uptick in firefly dances dotting dark skies. Every year, we eagerly await their return, marveling at their silent “rave”, blinking in the darkness by the tens of thousands.

Even though I’m extra busy getting everything in place for folks coming to A Sunlit Feast tomorrow, I wanted to set time aside to create new knockout flavors so you can add them to any of the celebrations above, or just find more joy in day-to-day food. Both are surprisingly versatile: whether you chop up a medley of veg, scoop the dip and call it a day, or treat yourself to a bowl of creamy-without-the-cream delish pasta salad (topped with a flurry of crunchy bits, ofc). These brand-new recipes are my current go-tos. They are both available below to paid subscribers, whose support makes this endeavor possible. Thank you!

Pssst: Feel free to email me (hello@melinahammer.com), or leave a reply in the comments about an ingredient, dish, or cuisine you’d like me to delve into further. I’m always looking to make dishes that you’ll turn to, over and over again. Can’t wait to see what you share… 💌👏🏼

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Tahini, wonder ingredient

Tahini, aka sesame paste, first appeared in the Middle East over a thousand years ago. It has rightly gained enormous popularity the world-over and is used in dynamic dishes across many cultures. It is one of the key ingredients in making hummus, and thinned, it lends itself to luscious sauces and vinaigrettes. Similar to peanut butter, tahini is nutty and creamy in a very pleasing way, but tahini isn’t sweetened like some peanut butters are. It is also a nutrient powerhouse. Today I’ve made a punchy sauce that does double duty as a dip. It goes great with, well, pretty much everything.

More summer-inspired recipes featuring tahini -

Dukkah: spices are nice

Dukkah is a natural match with tahini sauce. It is often credited to Egypt, though there are versions that hail from many Arab countries. Dukkah is a pounded nut, seed, and spice blend you’ll want to shower onto everything. In my book, I share a pistachio version (one of my favorites to this day). Today’s dukkah features toasted walnuts, dried mint, and sumac, for extra brightness. I’m grateful I thought to make a big batch, because I have since been sprinkling the mix onto all kinds of dishes and even eating it by the spoonful.

You can make one without the other and happily use them to add a flourish to all kinds of dishes. But together they satisfy a particular Venn diagram of flavors, encapsulating savory depth, funky punch, and bright, invigorating high notes, ending up in the “SO GOOD” territory.

So without further ado, here they are: Terrific takes on a sprinkle and dip, to take you through all of summer…

Cold tahini noodle salad