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Hello dear friends, welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Today I’m sharing a new version of a summer favorite, the Niçoise Salad. Like many things you find here, this is not a traditionalist take on Niçoise. Because it is dazzling and amply delicious, however, I’m pretty sure no one will mind. :)

This Niçoise uses succulent black cod, also known as sablefish, a saltwater fish that virtually cannot be overcooked (its natural fattiness ensures juicy results in every preparation I’ve tried). I’ve also added tadka - or bloomed - spices and fried curry leaves, flavor boosters popular in South Indian cuisine. If you’ve never eaten fried curry leaves, you are in for a treat! They do not taste like the curry spice blend. Rather, curry leaves are nutty, earthy, slightly citrusy, and their shattering crispy texture when fried is pure heaven. I’ve been seeing fresh curry leaves at health food stores and more grocery stores of late, so I’m hoping that means you can find them where you are, too. If not, look for the nearest Indian or Asian grocery or these, online.

Before we dive in, a brief announcement…

Last call for locals

As tickets sell, I’d love to see YOU here at the cottage - it would be the best birthday gift!! Please join us for a delectable, one-time-only collaboration here at Catbird Cottage, July 19th: Summer Aperitivo Afternoon. The feast is shaping up to be legendary. Click on the images below for full details, and reserve your spot here. Looking forward to saying hi in person!

Today’s brand-new black cod salade niçoise, fried curry leaves + bloomed spices recipe is posted below for paid subscribers. Enormous thanks for supporting my work! If you’re already a paying subscriber, THANK YOU. This newsletter would not exist without you.

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Niçoise: makes you feel good, endlessly riffable

There are purist takes on Niçoise Salads and, just as many variations on the theme. The general idea for salade niçoise goes like this: assemble composed piles of bite-sized raw and cooked seasonal veg including Niçoise olives, alongside tuna and/or anchovies, then feast. When brought together on the plate the array makes a bright, filling summer meal. As a recipe developer, sometimes I have to improvise or pivot based on what is available, just like real life. I had planned to use tomatoes for this recipe - a classic choice - but mine aren’t ripe yet, and there were none at local farm stands. I had roasted peppers from muhammara prep for next weekend’s Aperitivo Afternoon and actually, they substituted perfectly.

This is the kind of dish where there is broad latitude with the ingredients, making stunning results doable for anyone. Don’t feel like cooking? Use mostly raw ingredients, pulling from the season’s peak veg. Another way to avoid cooking? Reach for pantry staples: Canned or jarred confit fish, oil or salt-packed anchovies, brined or salt-packed capers, jarred artichoke hearts and olives. That’s part of what makes this salad so versatile and forgiving. But truly, the flavor boost from blooming spices and flaky, buttery black cod send this classic to new heights. I’m so glad I made it, and you will be, too.

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Black cod, a sustainable fish that’s so easy to get right

Great news: This fish is one of the most sustainable choices in the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch guide. Also notable, these fish don’t grow as large as tuna do, so they don’t accumulate the same mercury toxicity we have to be watchful for in tuna. My fisher friends Drifters Fish in Alaska send me flash-frozen portioned fillets to develop new (delicious, obvs) recipes - they’re a great small business to support. Pre-order their catch of this season’s black cod, here. Nelly, my fisherwoman friend says ~

Rich, buttery, and incredibly tender, wild Alaska black cod has a silky texture and high natural oil content that makes it super simple to cook and easy to love. Fish are carefully caught onboard our boat the Seaview here in Alaska this spring, bringing traceable and trustworthy wild fish to your home kitchen. From our family boat to your table — enjoy wild seafood handled with care and harvested from sustainably managed Alaska fisheries.

Whether you’re an ardent fan of crispy skin or just want a mild, tender fish that fills out this beautifully veg-rich classic, it’s worth trying.

Bloom your spices

Also known as tadka, this method is most common in India and uses hot fat to coax richer flavor from (largely) whole, dry spices. Not only are the qualities of the spices further unlocked, the fat itself becomes infused with their flavor. (If this intrigues you, don’t miss this tadka spice potato salad.) Ghee and coconut oil are popular choices, but for a salad that has cold and room temperature elements, these fats risk re-solidifying once they are poured over top. For the Niçoise, choose extra virgin olive oil with a high smoke point, peanut, safflower, or another neutral oil.

Tadka is used for dishes hot and cold: think curries and dal, stewed vegetables, chutneys, raita… the list goes on. I love exploring techniques and ingredients from other cultures and inserting them into a recipe that would otherwise not have them, and in doing so, creating a whole new experience. It’s been exciting to experiment with blooming spices and find so many places where it enhances a dish.

Traditionally, it is black or brown mustard seeds that play a part in tadka. They are more potent and release more heat, and are therefore preferred over the comparatively weaker white or yellow mustard seeds. For this recipe however, the yellow is mellow, and works. The mustard seeds release a nuttiness once they’re bloomed, which along with the anise-y fennel seeds, citrusy coriander, and earthy-peppery cumin seeds, is a kind of festival on the palate. Because the spices are whole, they also add a pleasing crunchy texture (and aroma) to the salad. Paired with generous squeezes of lemon, flaky salt, and freshly ground pepper, the combination swaps beautifully for a true vinaigrette.

Black cod salade niçoise, bloomed spices + fried curry leaves

The preparation is pretty straightforward, and like so many things, relies on the quality of your ingredients. They were all so abundant once on the platter, I forgot to add lemony purslane growing right now, or the chives I had set aside. Happily, the salad didn’t suffer from their absence. Feel free to add them - or fresh dill, chervil, parsley, or a few nasturtium leaves. Honestly the platter was so chock-full and the number of elements felt good, my omission made room for the nuances brought by the fried curry leaves and bloomed spices. Let me know what you end up with!