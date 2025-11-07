✴︎ If you enjoy this post, thanks a bunch for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps spread the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and it makes my day.✴︎

Share

Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Earlier this week I sat down with Giulia Scarpaleggia for a live conversation, where we dove into how we stock our pantries - for diversity throughout the seasons, for comfort, and even security. We both highlighted staples we pull from again and again to make cooking interesting and delicious all year long. We also connected on what this time of year looks like as we attempt to slow down in our busy lives, setting intentions for the closure of the year, and the next, yet to arrive. If you made it to the Substack Live, thanks so much for joining! If you missed it, you can watch the full conversation, here.

Giulia lives in Tuscany and is the author of six cookbooks, including one of my favorites, Cucina Povera, which gives a front row seat to the masterwork that is Italian humble cooking. She also teaches Tuscan cooking classes at her home, where she gathers the freshest ingredients from her local markets to share techniques and cooking that often pulls from the richness of generations of her family recipes. Giulia writes Letters from Tuscany here on Substack, and is a thoroughly lovely human.

In conjunction with our live conversation, we thought it would be nice to share a recipe swap.

Both recipes are free to all subscribers! Be sure to check out my recipe over on her page - it’s one I’m thrilled to have developed and I’ll definitely be making again.

Today, I’m handing it over to Giulia, whose vibrant cooking has always resonated with me. Her resourcefulness in using scraps (or the bounty of seasonal ingredients) to make truly magical dishes is exactly how I like to cook. The photography, captured by her husband Tommaso, is inviting and timeless, and there is an immediate warmth in her writing. I hope you’ll agree and subscribe to her newsletter. Today, Giulia is sharing a warm bowl of comfort, straight from her home in Tuscany.

Before we dive in - thinking of well-stocked pantries for everyone - today is the final day:

💥 Flash Sale 💥

Take advantage of this special deal. In tandem, help households whose cupboards risk going bare, ensnared in the historic government shutdown. Until tomorrow, every new paid subscription is 20% off. I am also donating 20% from every single one to Feeding America, to help the many people who need food as we head into the holidays. Hit the button below to upgrade, then explore the complete archive. Thank you so much for choosing to help at this important time, and for your support - this wouldn’t be possible without you.

Get 20% off for 1 year

And now, to Giulia and her recipe…

Ciao to the community and readers of Stories from Catbird Cottage!

I’m thrilled to be trading places and recipes with Melina today. After our live talk here on Substack earlier this week, I kept thinking about which recipe best represents my pantry and those staple ingredients I return to again and again. Also, it suddenly got colder here in Tuscany, and I found myself reaching for my stock pot more often than I had in months.

So today, I’m sharing my recipe for winter minestrone.

Minestrone is not just any vegetable soup. There are endless regional variations across Italy, but they all share a base of seasonal vegetables, cut into small pieces and gently simmered in water or stock. After a slow, patient cooking, the vegetables soften, while still keeping their shape, and release all their flavour into the soup.

Depending on where you are in Italy, minestrone may include beans (fresh or dried), pasta, rice, basil pesto, or even mashed potatoes, to make it thicker, creamier, fortifying and nurturing.

It’s an affordable, comforting dish that stirs up childhood memories, a perfect example of a cuisine shaped by the seasons and family habits. This is also what we call cucina povera, the Italian peasant cuisine, the theme of my latest cookbook.

I make minestrone according to the season: light and green in spring, with fresh peas and the first, tender zucchini. In the summer I add a handful of green beans, and I like to stir in a spoonful of basil pesto, to make it creamier. But it’s now, when the temperatures drop, that I turn to squash, cauliflower, Savoy cabbage and cavolo nero, our favourite winter vegetable in Tuscany.

Alongside the vegetables, I have a handful of reliable pantry staples that give my minestrone its deep, savoury backbone:

dried porcini mushrooms . They don’t make the soup taste overtly mushroomy, but definitely add a subtle depth. If you can’t find porcini, try shiitake.

a vegetable bouillon cube . I avoided these for years, until my mum gave me a few. I tossed one into a soup on a whim, and couldn’t stop sipping. It was as if every vegetable tasted more intensely like itself. It exalts all the other flavours, without covering them. Just be sure to use a good organic one, with a short ingredient list. (Mine has salt, dried vegetables, seed oil, yeast extract, and turmeric.)

a piece of Parmigiano rind. This belongs to what Melina cleverly called the “second pantry”, the freezer. Whenever I reach the end of a Parmigiano wedge, I freeze the rind and use it to make the simplest stock (just hot water and Parmigiano rind–try it in a risotto–), or to add a deep, savoury, umami flavour to any soup. Bonus: once it’s simmered for an hour, it becomes gooey and chewy, a pleasant surprise while you’re eating your soup.

Of course, you can make an excellent minestrone with scraps: the stalks of cavolo nero, cauliflower leaves, a tired carrot. But when you have the time, nothing beats a minestrone where you actually select and cut up vegetables that are in season, picked at the right moment, and therefore more affordable and bursting with flavour.

Time after time, you’ll find your favourite combination of textures and flavours, your family’s own version of minestrone. The one below is mine for this season, but feel free to adapt it: use what’s fresh, what’s in season, what’s abundant, and, eventually, what you love.

Leave a comment

Minestrone invernale - Winter vegetable soup

Before you start making minestrone, take a moment to prepare all the vegetables. Shred the cabbage and kale leaves, and dice the rest into small, pea-sized pieces. This way, everything cooks evenly, and each spoonful will offer a comforting mix of colours, textures, and seasonal flavours.

10 grams dried porcini mushrooms

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

½ golden onion (about 50 grams/¼ cup), peeled and minced

White and pale green parts of a slender leek (about 50 grams/½ cup)

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 medium carrot, peeled and diced

1 celery stalk, diced

A wedge of Savoy cabbage, about 100 grams/3 ½ oz, thinly sliced

4 leaves Lacinato (Tuscan) kale, hard stalk removed and thinly sliced

1 medium potato, about 250 grams/9 oz, peeled and diced

A slice of butternut squash, about 250 grams/9 oz, peeled and diced

¼ of a cauliflower head, about 200 grams/7 oz, broken into tiny florets

800 grams (about 3⅓ cups or 2 15-oz cans, drained) cooked cannellini beans

1 vegetable bouillon cube, optional

A piece of Parmigiano rind

Fine sea salt

Collect the dried porcini mushrooms in a small bowl and cover them with 200 ml/about 1 cup of warm water. Soak them for 30 minutes, then fish them out of the water and squeeze to remove the excess water. Reserve the water, and finely chop the porcini. Set aside.

Warm the olive oil into a large, deep pot over low heat and add the minced onion and thinly sliced leeks. Season with a generous pinch of salt and cook, stirring, for about 10 minutes, until soft and translucent.

Add the tomato paste, stir it into the onion and leek, and cook for about 2 minutes to caramelize and increase its umami flavour.

Now add all the prepared vegetables and stir them into the onions and leeks to coat them with the reddened oil. When they are all glistening, increase the heat to medium, and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes.

Add the beans to the pot along with the minced porcini, their water, the crumbled vegetable bouillon cube, and a piece of Parmigiano rind. Pour in enough hot water to cover–about 1.5 l–and bring to a boil. Turn the heat down so the soup is slowly simmering, partially covered with a lid, for about one hour.

Fish out the now soft and spongy Parmigiano rind, chop it into smaller pieces and add it back into the soup, so that everyone can have a bite of it. Taste and adjust the seasoning if needed.

Spoon into deep bowls and serve drizzling with some more extra virgin olive oil. Store leftovers in the fridge for up to 4 days and reheat thoroughly before serving.

Variations

Minestrone con la pasta. Add 1½ ounces/40 grams of short pasta per person, like tubettini, and cook it in the minestrone for the last 10 minutes. It might need more cooking liquid, so consider adding some more hot water along with the pasta.

Share this post with someone who loves Italy and the comfort of a warm bowl of soup! Share

🌟🌟If you enjoyed this, hit the ♥️, restack this post, or share it with another foodie fan. It really helps spread the word. 🌟🌟

Refer a friend

Give a gift subscription