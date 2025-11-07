Stories from Catbird Cottage

Stories from Catbird Cottage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lucy Williams's avatar
Lucy Williams
5d

Thank you, I love Minestrone, I’ll be making your version this week.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Melina Hammer
Ellen Bierlein's avatar
Ellen Bierlein
5d

A wonderful and healthy tummy warming dish on its own but finding out about the cheese rind will make it even better.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Melina Hammer
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Melina Hammer
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture