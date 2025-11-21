✴︎ If you enjoy this post, thanks a bunch for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps spread the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and it makes my day.✴︎

Welcome friends, to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. Ahh, Thanksgiving. It’s likely you’re hearing a whole lot about it these days. Given that it is basically the Super Bowl of Food, it is wise to be strategic, fire on all cylinders, and land on just how you want YOUR holiday to feel.

Clearly, this is a holiday with plenty of brown hues, slathered in butter. I like to offset the monochrome richness with something bright and enlivening, like today’s featured side. With menu planning likely still afoot, add it - and a new take on roast turkey - to your lineup.

There are *twelve* favorite dishes - from bright salads, to buttery sides, including flaky biscuits with pumpkin-chili butter - apple pie cookies, and a longtime favorite way with the big bird. All that, plus a gorgeous, accessible starter to begin the celebration in style.

I have no illusions about the origins of this holiday: it is fraught with contradictions and painful truths, and honestly every year, part of me is tempted to not participate in the fanfare as a way to further live my values. That being said, the familial nostalgia and food create meaning that is undeniable. As a child, Thanksgiving meant quality family time and an array of dazzling dishes shared around the table. I have very clear memories of my mom laying cheesecloth onto a turkey, set onto her signature roasting rack and diligently basting it with one of those squeeze bulb basters, as the house filled with an intoxicating aroma. It was a time where my family would reconnect, recount anecdotes - and somewhere in there, get silly - cherishing a feeling of good times amidst times that might not be, and rituals we were carrying forward, together. Thanksgiving is one of the few times I prepare turkey. I should do it more, because I *love* the economy in this big bird.

As a grownup, many dishes routinely make an appearance, even if it’s a year where we’ve decided “we’re just staying home”. That’s in large part so there will be leftovers - arguably the best part of it all. The anticipation of rich gravy spooned over everything, the pleasing tartness of cranberry relish, and getting to sit back and enjoy a feast on repeat, after All That Work. To have an abundance of great food, and then box up a few portions to share with elderly neighbors - I love being able to surprise them. So each year, I dream about what I will look forward to and make again, and add one or two things to keep it new.

Two recipes for a memorable day

These exclusive, brand-new recipes for sweet potato, pomegranate and whipped tahini salad, and cumin-coriander encrusted spatchcock roast turkey are posted below for paid subscribers.

Heads-up! Next week I’m sharing Turkey Soup for the Soul, imo one of the greatest benefits of roasting a big bird. An abundant, healing stock - once all the succulent bits have long disappeared - may be the most satisfying of all.

The side that might steal the show

On a day with many expectations, this sparkling dish also happens to be vegan… A win-win-win:

it is easy to prepare

it has universal appeal

it is seriously delicious

Everyone will love it whether they’re staunch omnivores or in the plant-based camp, I guarantee you.

Sweet potato, pomegranate, whipped tahini salad