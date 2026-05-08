✴︎This newsletter would not be possible without each and every one of you! If you enjoy this, ♥️ it, restack it, or share it with a friend. It really does help get word out to the Substack universe, and it makes my day.✴︎

Share

Hello friends! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. This is the time of year when Everything is Becoming Amazing. With each passing day, something (often, many!) shows new, beautiful layers unfurling and in bloom. We’ve been grinning ear-to-ear between all the new birdsongs and recent garden abundance here at Catbird Cottage. This of course is a very happy time, a time of much promise. Here are a few details from yesterday…

Veronica Georgia Blue Speedwell, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Rose Breasted Grosbeak, Pink Lanterns Columbine, Beacon Silver Lamium, a riot of Pulmonaria, Jacobs Ladder, and ferns

If you love gardens, check out my recent deep dive on gardening - it delves into everything from growing veg and daily routines during the growing season, to perennial plants, reputable seed catalogues, companion planting, how to maximize whatever (and wherever) you’re growing, and more.

Join us

Join me and food legend Susan Spungen for a Live conversation next Thursday at 12 noon, EST. We’ll be having a lively conversation about what we're excited about cooking this spring, open to all subscribers. Mark your calendars and join us at this link - we look forward to seeing you!

Last minute gifts

If you’re still on the hunt for something unique and wonderful for your Ma, these won’t break the bank and will bring a smile to anyone who receives them.

Tcho dark & salty chocolate. This 81% fair trade certified dark chocolate is velvety with “fudgy cake notes”, fruity, and silky. A speckling of Himalayan pink salt delights the palate… sweet+salty is a solid hit. Solid brass watering can. Add a bit of vintage-inspired elegance to tending to plants. The narrow spout ensures no spills, and that the water lands just where it needs to to keep her flora looking their best. It’s as beautiful an object when not in use. The Gardener’s Mindset: Connecting with Nature through Plants. This new release by Stephen Orr, the former Editor-in-Chief of Better Homes & Gardens, shares stories and essays on growing in various climates and conditions. I have a copy and am already halfway through - I love his witty storytelling and ways to think about how to build a garden, as well as learning about many new varietals of plants through his lens. Tinned fish collection. This vintage variety hails from the Cantara Brand in Portugal, a family with a long history in the production of traditional Portuguese canned fish. Their hand-wrapped products represent the artisanal production method, where fish are carefully selected one by one, then preserved in olive oil, tomato or escabeche sauce, and other aromatics. A Year at Catbird Cottage. My award-winning book makes the perfect Mother’s Day gift! The book includes sections on foraging wild foods and growing a garden, as well as storytelling and musing on the seasons flanking each chapter - each chock-full of celebration food - to bring joy and feel vibrantly alive. From beans, jams, and vinaigrettes, to seafood and roasts, confit, cocktails, sauces, and edible flowers galore, it’s a book to bring inspiration and more meaning to living.

A sumptuous cake

It is a dazzling time of year, also filled with many lists to cross off. I’m set to complete a reno project outdoors, pronto…. So without further delay, I’ll get right to it!

What do strawberries, basil, and cake have in common? They make up the essential layers in this juicy, bright, decadent-yet-humble treat. This cake is perfect with coffee or afternoon tea. It is virtuous enough you could serve it for brunch. And it goes without saying, it makes a delightful dessert.

Humble looking, but made terrifically moist (thanks to olive oil) this is no regular cake. Infused with citrus too, it is lovely all on its own. You may be thinking, fine to put basil and olive oil together… but in a cake? Basil is part of the mint family and delivers a wisp of herbal brightness, an important foil to the buttery cake (and whipped cream, if you add it).

The mezcal strawberries are a whole thing, too. The liquor and natural pectin in the fruit catalyze a gelling effect, effectively making their own “jelly” without the need to cook. But instead of the slices falling apart into mush, they hold their shape, bringing a subtle “extra” to the textures on the plate. Their mellow sweetness offsets the earthiness of the cake, and the basil leaves bring unexpected brightness to it all.

Olive oil cake with mezcal strawberries + basil