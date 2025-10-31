✴︎ If you enjoy this post, thanks a bunch for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps spread the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and it makes my day.✴︎

Bread. The most elemental, and perhaps the most universally beloved staple worldwide. Homemade bread makes us swoon, and appropriately so! As we lean into colder days focaccia is pure comfort, and, a knockout crowd-pleaser. Focaccia is one of the breads that, even when it isn’t perfect, it’s still amazing. The alchemy involved in transforming flour, water, and yeast into a near-liquid dough, then that wobbly mass developing structure, tucked away in cold fermentation, and *then*, the exciting final proof, where gases intensify, bubbles form, and magic ensues.

With its tender crumb and golden crust, focaccia won’t ever let you down… and, the more you make it, the more amazing it becomes. I have baked versions of this focaccia incorporating rye flour (so earthy), only sifted flour, and oodles of toppings variations. One important thing about focaccia is, it’s reliant on lots of olive oil to bathe in through both fermentation and baking, so be sure to use a nice extra-virgin variety. This focaccia is generously sprinkled with za’atar and studded with salty and buttery green olives, and feels just-right for fall.

I am infinitely grateful food is abundant in my life and I get to share it, both IRL and with you, here. To help out as we head into the holidays, I’m offering a special “trick-or-treat”…

💥Flash Sale💥

Motivated by the ongoing government shutdown, tomorrow, November 1st brings the end of crucial SNAP food benefits for Over 42 million Americans… within that figure is 16 million children. The remaining 26 million consist of elderly people, our handicapped neighbors, and the working poor. In the wealthiest nation in the world, it is criminal for anyone to be food insecure.

I thought why not give you a chance at every single recipe in the Index (like that mushroom cassoulet, the umami ginger noodles, or those lacy cookies you’ve had your eye on), while also helping others?

For everyone who’s wanted to subscribe

Every new paid subscription for the next week is 20% off, *and* I’m donating 20% of the total to Feeding America, so people who really need it won’t end up slipping through the cracks. Especially heading into the holidays. Hit the button below to upgrade, then explore the complete archive. Thank you so much for choosing to help at this important time, and for your support - this wouldn’t be possible without you.

It is perfectly natural to serve this aromatic, oil-infused bread alongside a bowl of more olive oil. It’s a classic approach and one that I can affirm transports you to bliss. You may be tempted to serve it alongside eggs ‘toast soldier’ style, for dragging through liquid yolks, or piled into a towering stack to serve with soups and stews. If so, I got you.

Things to dunk your focaccia in…

Clockwise from top-left: chermoula pumpkin-potato stew, brothy beans, burnished carrots + fried capers, the biggest buttery beans, and calypso bean + ‘kitchen sink’ veg stew.

For non-bean (and paywall-free) options, these recipes I developed for La Tourangelle and Food52 both hit high marks:

Soothing Broth with Mushrooms & Wild Rice and Matelote fish stew

And finally, before we dive in:

Join me & Giulia Scarpaleggia of Letters from Tuscany next Monday, November 3rd, 12 noon EST ! In a live conversation, we’ll be sharing about the many layers in our pantries, how they bring us comfort and security, and what we’ve stocked them with over the years, plus new additions that we love. We’ll also discuss fall rituals that help us to slow down as the year concludes. We’d love to see you there! You can access the class here (we’ll also be sending out an email at the time of the call—just click the link in the email or the chat, to join).

The focaccia!

Green olive + za’atar focaccia