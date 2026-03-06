Thanks for reading! If you enjoy this, please click the ♥️, restack this post, or share it with another foodie fan. Sharing helps get word out to the Substack universe (and totally makes my day).

Hello friends, welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! The above image is definitely not me (as if you wondered). With International Women’s Day right around the corner, I wanted to devote today to a first-time author you should know about. Kimi Werner’s story is one of adventure, family bonds, resourcefulness, and care for the earth, and is actually the manifestation of a trio of women. Save for the freediving and spearfishing, I found a lot of overlap with my own upbringing, and perhaps you’ll find yourself nodding as you read along, too.

Growing up poor, spearfishing was a means of subsistence for her family, making the most out of tough circumstances. They toiled their way to better days, but that early chapter - teaching the value of respecting nature and leaving nothing to waste - carried forward to Kimi’s current life and greatly influenced the book she’s written.

Kimi’s Kitchen is a collaboration with award-winning filmmaker Nicole Gormley and food writer Jennifer Fiedler, and like my book, is part love affair with nature, part memoir, and part cookbook. As a photographer and stylist, I was bowled over by the photography: the food felt very natural - truly like food someone really eats - not contrived or overly styled. Thanks to Nicole Gormley, an ocean advocate herself (and a photographer and filmmaker for National Geographic, Netflix, PBS, and more), readers are also treated to page-after-page of breathtaking images, highlighting the miracles of the natural world, and our intrinsic relationship within it.

Reading her story, I kept nodding my head as Kimi described caring for the earth, not taking more than you need, and using every scrap to its fullest. About treating things well, to make sure they last and can keep giving back to us. More layers of mutuality unfolded, including a tightly-knit community her parents built… I think about my own parents, who formed a broad and diverse community, many friendships spanning more than 50 years. Kimi’s mother always encouraged her to speak up for what’s right, echoing my own experience growing up working class and being taught to rally against injustice.

The recipes in this book reflect Kimi’s freediving travels around the world, as well as her background as the multi-racial daughter of a Honolulu-born Japanese woman and white man, befriended (and taught spear fishing) by a Hawaiian-Filipino family in Haiku. The book also laces in family dishes and her influences, growing up on coastal Maui. I’m generally not an advocate for eating apex predators, but a way to really do that sustainably is via spear fishing! Various recipes also feature venison, due to the prevalence of the invasive axis deer that populate the neighboring islands and her hometown. Kimi says “I have a freezer stocked with good animal protein where we know its source and the way it was harvested… but if you have zero access to wild game, swap whatever protein you do have, and it’s going to be a banger.”

With resources including how to assess the freshness of fish, a step-by-step pictorial guide to how to break a whole fish down, to bigger thoughts on what living a good life means, it’s quite an inspiring book. Her obvious reverence for sea creatures and preparing fish and seafood in a way that honors their sensibilities both resonated for me.

To celebrate this new arrival (debuting to the world on March 10) I am offering a giveaway open to all subscribers, so you can be inspired by the many things in its pages, too! See below on how to enter. I’ve also chosen two bright, enlivening recipes to share with all subscribers - scroll down for the recipes. These are immediate dishes, bursting with bright textures and flavors. They make a great centerpiece against the backdrop of so many warmer days to come…

All subscribers are eligible. To enter for a chance to win, ♥️ this post, then leave a comment below sharing a reply to any of the following:

What is a value instilled in your youth that carries through to now?

What women throughout history have inspired your own path?

What seafood dish made a forever impact for you?

Optional, but doubles your chances to win: Share Stories from Catbird Cottage with a friend who loves great food! Winner will be selected at random on Monday, March 16th. You’ll be contacted via email to receive the book, delivered right to your front door! This is a perfect book to kick off warmer weather, and an inspiration for life. Leave a comment for your chance to win. Good luck! Fine print for entry at the bottom of the page.

If you love recipes packed with flavor that span cuisines and the globe, don’t miss these features with food from more renowned chefs and writers: Marc Vetri, Sami Tamimi, Mimi Thorisson, Sean Sherman, Carolina Gelen, Steve Sando, Hawa Hassan, Yotam Ottolenghi, Rachel Simons, Polina Chesnakova, and Aran Goyoaga.

The recipes

From the pages of Kimi’s Kitchen: An Ocean Woman’s Guide to Wild Home Cooking

Fish tataki, aka seared sashimi with tangy crispy garlic sauce

Tataki is elevated sashimi. It’s worth taking the time to sear the edges of the raw fish and not just for the stunning looks of it, but because those cooked edges have a meatier bite. Those edges also soak up the sauce, which is punchy with strong notes of citrus, and should be spooned onto each piece with love. But the real game changer, my friends, is the crispy brown garlic. It takes umami to another level when you take the time to brown your garlic. Browning garlic in sesame oil creates one of my favorite smells of all time. My signature touch on a tataki platter is to make a rose out of the final fish pieces as a centerpiece. It’s quite simple to do, but it adds a special touch and it’s my favorite way to give Justin flowers.

Serves 4 to 6 as an appetizer

1 pound sashimi-grade aku (skipjack tuna) fillet

2 tablespoons avocado oil

3 tablespoons Cajun spice blend

tangy crispy garlic sauce

5 tablespoons shoyu

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon or lime juice

2 teaspoons granulated or light brown sugar

2 tablespoons peeled, minced fresh ginger (roughly a 2-inch knob)

2 tablespoons chopped green onion, white and green parts

2 tablespoons minced fresh cilantro

3 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

4 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped

With a sharp knife, trim the bloodlines from the aku fillet (see page 247). Cut the cleaned fillet into long rectangular pieces roughly 2 inches wide and 1 to 1½ inches tall (any length will work, as you will eventually thinly slice the fillet).

Set a plate near the stove. In a large skillet over high heat, heat the avocado oil. While you wait for the oil to get hot, generously coat all the long sides of the fish with the Cajun spice blend. Working with one piece at a time, place a block of the spice-coated fish in the hot oil, and press it with a spatula for roughly 5 seconds. (This is a super-fast, high-heat situation— not the time to be a hero. Make it easy on yourself by doing only one piece at a time.) Repeat on each side. The outside should be cooked and the inside raw. Don’t overcook—seriously, 5 seconds on each side will be good if your pan is hot enough. Immediately place the seared block on the plate and cool it down in the freezer, uncovered, for about 10 minutes.

To make the sauce: While the fish is cooling in the freezer, make the sauce by combining the shoyu, lemon juice, and sugar in a medium bowl. Stir with a spoon until the sugar dissolves. Add the ginger, green onion, and cilantro to the sauce, then stir to combine, and reserve.

In a small skillet over medium to high heat, heat the sesame oil. When the oil begins to shimmer, add the garlic, stirring constantly to avoid burning. Cook the garlic until it is crispy and golden to medium brown in color, 2 to 3 minutes. Once the majority of the garlic has turned golden, turn off the heat. The hot oil will continue to cook the rest of the garlic more gently without burning the browned pieces. Let it cool for 1 minute. Add the crispy garlic and sesame oil to the shoyu sauce and stir to combine.

Take the cooked fish out of the freezer. Slice the blocks width-wise into ¼-inch slices. For this process, it helps to have a really sharp knife so that the fish stays intact.

To serve: Choose a platter that has a 1-inch lip to hold the sauce. Fan out and lightly overlap the fish slices on the platter so that the majority of the fish’s surface is exposed. (I like to choose a circular platter and arrange the fish in concentric circles. For the center, I make a rose shape out of the cut fish by arranging four or five slices in a row with a slight overlap. Then, moving width-wise, I tightly roll the pieces together, so that when placed upright, the slices form the petals of a rose. I place the roll in the center of the platter, then let the top edges of the pieces unfurl into a flower shape.) Spoon the sauce onto the fish (make sure each piece gets its share of the garlic, cilantro, and sauce) and then drizzle the remainder on top. Serve immediately.

Ginger coconut poke

This recipe came together by happy accident. I brought a jar of green ginger sauce (like an Asian chimichurri, used on everything from sashimi to rice to soup) on a dive trip, expecting to spear a nice goatfish to steam up. Instead, I got an aku (skipjack tuna), which I normally eat raw as sashimi. I cubed it into poke and added some of the green sauce. I also had a fresh coconut on hand and some limes, so I grated the coconut and made milk and mixed it with some lime juice and holy moly, was it jamming! The ginger and sesame notes, mixing with creamy, sweet coconut, work so beautifully in a delightfully unexpected way!

Aku (skipjack tuna) is a beloved fish in Hawai‘i, but it is often snubbed, thrown back, or just used for bait on the mainland. Many people eat aku all the time without realizing - it’s the most common tuna found in cans or pouches on the shelves of grocery stores. But fresh aku is a beautiful delicacy. The meat is a gorgeous ruby red, and so soft. Aku don’t get as big as the more popular tuna species, but they do get even tastier as they grow.

Aku is such a great food source since, it is considered to be one of the most resilient and sustainable tuna species. It’s also low in mercury and amazingly high in the powerful antioxidant selenium. So next time you catch an aku or have the chance to buy one, don’t pass it up since it’s definitely a fish that deserves more flowers than it receives.

Note: Fresh aku has to be treated well. It should be iced or refrigerated immediately and fillets wrapped in paper towels that should be changed daily. Without proper care, the soft meat can deteriorate faster than most. As long as you treat it like the gold it is, I can promise it will be an absolute hit as sashimi, tataki, carpaccio, sushi, or poke. I always fry up the bones right away and eat the meat off them. If I cook the fillets, I’ll turn them into delicious fresh tuna sandwiches.

Ginger sesame sauce - Makes about 1¼ cup

2 bunches green onions, white and green parts, minced

1 bunch cilantro, minced

One 4-inch knob fresh ginger, finely minced

½ cup toasted sesame oil

2 teaspoons flaky sea salt

¾ cup olive oil

In a medium bowl, combine the green onions, cilantro, ginger, sesame oil, and salt, and stir. (If you have a mortar and pestle, you can use it here instead.) In a small pot over medium-low heat, warm the olive oil for 3 minutes. Pour the warm olive oil over the green onion–cilantro mixture and stir. Taste and adjust the seasoning and reserve.

Ginger coconut poke - Serves 4-6 as an appetizer

1½ pounds boneless, skinless aku fillet* (skipjack tuna), cut into ½-inch cubes

¾ cup ginger sesame sauce, chilled

¾ cup unsweetened full-fat coconut milk

2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice

2 teaspoons flaky sea salt

*alternative fish, to substitute

Snapper

Ono (wahoo)

Trevally

In a medium bowl, combine the fish, ginger sesame sauce, coconut milk, lime juice, and salt. Stir, then taste and adjust the seasoning. Serve immediately.

Extra ginger sesame sauce can be stored in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.

Giveaway fine print: Due to shipping rates, this giveaway is open to US residents - all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. No purchase necessary. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Limit one entry per person, and void where prohibited or restricted.

Reprinted with permission from Kimi’s Kitchen by Kimi Werner, Nicole Gormley & Jennifer Fiedler, copyright © 2026. Published by Ten Speed Press, a division of Penguin Random House, LLC. Photography by Nicole Gormley, Justin Turkowski, and Perrin James.