Stories from Catbird Cottage

Stories from Catbird Cottage

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hammernet's avatar
Hammernet
1d

Wow, Kimi's story is quite compelling, thanks for exposing us who didn't know of her journey or existance. Having grown up in rural Maui where fishing with her Dad was a path to sustaining their lives (living), to then see her ascend to U.S. National Spearfishing Champion! And, I too love that she holds onto the lived mantra of living simply off the land and having a holistic relationship with the ocean and the Earth that guides her decisions and life

I'll have to give the sweepstakes some thought!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Melina Hammer
Sarah Copeland's avatar
Sarah Copeland
1d

This is so inspiring! Her story, the book cover, and coconut poke. Greta is a huge lover of poke (and tuna--making this!)

Reply
Share
1 reply by Melina Hammer
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Melina Hammer · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture