Hello friends! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. I’m back!! Thank you so much for hanging tight while I put on the biggest event of my career - I really appreciate it, and I’ve missed you.

The event was incredible. And, I’m really glad it’s behind me. Putting on an event for 40 is plenty and a thing I’ve done on multiple occasions. Multiply that by 4 and it isn’t just four times the amount of work… it is exponentially more. I used my creativity and resourcefulness to their fullest (the refrigeration alone was insane), and I summoned all of my energy despite days of terrible sleep. I also was met with manifestations of stress that pushed me to my limit… Now I know.

A friend coined it perfectly: it was like being the producer, the wrangler,

and the talent, all rolled into one.

Image by The Fox and The Hare Photography

So many good things…

The night was flawless, thanks in part to a phenomenal team. Each member of my kitchen crew was on top of various tasks: from manning the 6-burner stove and oven, to plating and garnishing the many dishes, to expediting everything out to the dining room. The service team, comprised of many seasoned professionals, seamlessly brought one after another show-stopping platter of food out to guests, and made them feel looked after and cared for. Everyone was in command of their own capacities under considerable pressure, and I am so proud of everything we accomplished.

I composed a beautiful al fresco cocktail hour table bursting with charcuterie, cheeses and fruits, and spiced nuts, plus a series of passed hors d’oeuvres to begin the evening.

Top left, The Fox and The Hare, top right and bottom right, Jim Lafferty

When guests were seated, they were treated to a family style feast of three appetizers, followed by three mains. The food was bountiful and plated in the largest, heaviest, porcelain platters I’ve ever handled. Sixteen platters of every dish traveled safely to the dining room!

The food was out of this world.

When dinner was well underway, the bride’s mother came out looking for me and exclaimed just how delicious everything was. People were having the time of their lives. The kitchen crew gleefully mentioned that guests will be talking for years about “that wedding that had the amazing Pernil and fresh pasta”… I managed to steal away into the dining room after all of the main courses landed, found the bride and groom, and received *the biggest* hug from the groom, who profusely thanked me for such an amazing evening.

Image by The Fox and The Hare Photography

One of the clear stars was the handmade pici pasta. Oh, the pasta.

The pici!

A long and chewy udon-like noodle, the pici was enrobed in a terrific savory sauce… What’s not to love…? (I made the same pasta, tossed in a puttanesca sauce a while back, here.) I originally offered it in the mix of the tasting because, well, it is a sublime dish. I did NOT, however, consider what rolling pasta for 150 people would look like months later. Dear lord.

My husband and I rolled over 1000 noodles for the event. We endeavored this in 5 different installments in the lead up. Each time was about 3 or so hours of work, including coiling the fresh noodles for storage in the freezer. We both love making this noodle but it is clearly a very bad idea to think you’re going to make pasta for 150 people. Do not ever do this.

Pici for 150, organized by table 😮

The dish gets rave reviews every time I make it. And on Saturday, people demolished it. Servers came back to share about everyone gushing, and how quickly it disappeared from their bowls.

Today, I’m sharing this recipe so you can make it in your own kitchen, and see just how cathartic it is. The chew, the punchy sauce, everything about it is heaven. This brand new pasta with umami parsley sauce and crispy garlic chips is posted below for paid subscribers. Thank you so much for supporting my work - if you’re able, hit the button below to support this endeavor. None of it would be possible without you.

Pici pasta with umami parsely sauce + garlic chips

Serves 4