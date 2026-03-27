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Hello dear ones, welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! What if I told you this dessert is a cinch to make, in addition to winning five stars in the looks department? Yes, these meringues are also hugely delicious… we devoured them!

If you pay attention to a few important cues, you can easily make this stunning (and gluten-free) dessert for the upcoming holidays, or for anytime you want to bring a little “lush, extra” to a gathering. Bonus: every single element can be prepared in advance, lightening the load, so you can focus on time with family and friends.

Swooning for meringue

It had been ages since I attempted making meringues, intimidated by the various must-do-this and don’t-do-that advice that came with their instructions. Maybe it was also the very low oven for a very long time that slid this idea to the proverbial back burner. Considering the many amazing spring and summer fruits this could be paired with, I knew it was time again to just be courageous, dive in, and see what would come of the idea in my head.

It was so worth it.

The surprise of marbled pockets of dark chocolate, swirled through crunchy-on-the-outside, chewy on the inside meringue, balanced by tart, juicy cherries cooked in a rough syrup speckled with black pepper (you know how I love surprise spice), and then fluffy labneh whipped cream for more cloud texture… Bliss, I tell you!

I chose tart cherries because I have a freezer stash that’s just been waiting for their moment. Their barely sweet nature is also helpful in balancing the overall sweetness of the dessert. You could swap fresh pomegranate arils or red currants, roasted rhubarb, or, raspberries or blackberries, cooked in the same method as the cherries, below.

The labneh whipped cream, too, is just-sweet - a waft of maple syrup, to impart a little earthy flair. Scroll down for the recipe…

Did you hear? There’s a “Hooray, Spring” promo afoot: 20% off annual subscriptions! Use this occasion to scoop up savings, then make this outrageously good dessert. It brings all the juicy fruits of the season (aka future amazing recipes), plus access the complete Recipe Index, foraging and growing guides, and the entire archive. Hit the button below! I am eternally grateful for your support and I appreciate every one of you so much. I couldn’t do this without you.

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Two menus to lavish on your friends and family

Menu 1: laid-back for easy entertaining

As a recipe developer I have the advantage of producing an inordinate amount of new dishes, all the time (many of which are actually pretty damn good). 😉 Below are some of my favorites which also fit “special occasion”, though you don’t necessarily need one in order to justify making them. That’s the idea behind this first menu, bringing “prep in advance” front and center so you can pull dynamic layers together easily, leaving you extra bandwidth for a laid-back experience once the holiday arrives.

This more casual menu doesn’t have to feel prescriptive: mix and match elements to your taste or mood. Whether it’s for Passover or Easter Sunday (or another spring gathering) the flavors delight and their presentations bring “wow” to the table.

Mushroom-loaded chicken Marsala - this recipe is the perfect nostalgia food - prep the entire thing in advance (cook the chicken 5 minutes less to offset) and simply reheat in the oven. Garnish with fresh herbs at the table, and feast. Dreamboat salmon with mustard-caper vinaigrette, purple potatoes + custardy eggs - for this pretty dish the vinaigrette, potatoes (toss in olive oil), and eggs can be made 2 days in advance. All that’s left is the few minutes required to roast the salmon, then dress and arrange the elements. Asparagus + fava beans with tonnato sauce - blanch the veggies and make the sauce in advance. Assemble everything on a handsome platter as everyone gathers around - you’ll want to keep this dish on rotation for easy entertaining all through summer. Chili-flecked fennel + feta salad - minus the feta and nuts, this salad actually benefits from soaking in its flavorful vinaigrette for a day before eating. Toss to refresh and add the feta and hazelnuts when it’s time to eat.

Menu 2: pull out all the stops

These dishes include some I’ve served for Catbird Cottage supper clubs, and each to resounding glee. Every one of these is a sensation - select the whole menu, or choose one or two to incorporate into your special feast.

Salmon coulibiac - this show stopping dish is the perfect Easter centerpiece. It doesn’t require any real feats, other than layering cooked rice with kale, grain mustard and lemon zest, and a beautiful piece of salmon, all wrapped inside puff pastry (as you would a gift). The result is extremely impressive and delightful to eat - made especially so with the accompanying dilly sour cream. Garlicky spice-crusted leg of lamb + burnished potatoes - the aroma of this incredible roast fills the house, creating seduction long before it comes to the table. An excellent main for Passover (depending on what you adhere to) or Easter, this succulent dish has brought joy to our table for many years. (It’s also equally good as leftovers for the days that follow.) Tender asparagus + sauce gribiche - it may sound fancy, but this dish is ridiculously easy to make, and crazy good. Seriously, try it out and thank me later. The sauce is delicious on asparagus or a host of other veggies, like green beans or boiled potatoes. (It is great on everything.) Roasted rhubarb with crème anglaise - Whether served with the poached meringue “floating islands” or not, this combination makes me giddy… I developed it for a Catbird Cottage supper club and guests went wild for it. Tender, tart rhubarb is foiled by luscious custard and the sweet crunch of a rough pistachio praline. It really is heaven.

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To perfectly finish both

Chocolate marbled meringues with cherries + labneh whipped cream