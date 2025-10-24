✴︎ If you enjoy this post, thanks a bunch for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps spread the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and it makes my day.✴︎

Greetings, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Custard makes me happy and it is indulgent in a way that never gets old. Add streusel-topped anything, and I’m in heaven. Those two ideas lodged in my mind… Over the course of a couple weeks, they gelled to form the basis for this pumpkin spice-inspired pear crisp and crème anglaise. The crisp elements are just the right proportion of crumbly, crystallized sugar and nutty crunch, butter, and spice. The custard is a lush and cozy robe to the roasted fruit, oats, and nuts… heaven, I tell you! It’s exactly what you want in fall. This is a humble yet *wow* dessert, with pears that have a story… When you dive in, I have a feeling you’ll be over the moon for it, too.

Around this time, each of the past four years, I’ve made the trek to an unassuming house, in a cute working class neighborhood about seven miles from Catbird Cottage. I go by bike for the full experience: it gets me out for some exercise and fresh air, I love the ‘sight-seeing’ aspect - there’s often numerous changes to the landscape, peppered throughout the neighborhoods I ride past - and the humanity of pulling up with my basket, loading it up, and chatting with the nice lady on whose property the tree sits.

This year it was on a particularly beautiful day: the sky was a sapphire blue. With the brilliance of the changing trees, it was a stunning scene everywhere you looked.

This particular pear tree is laden with fruit every year I visit. And consistently, the kind woman wishes I’d take more, exclaiming how there’s no end to the pears and they’ve frankly had enough of them. Last year in this post, I ended up doing a little research on the likely pedigree of the pear (what a score!). This time Jim and I loaded up our baskets till they nearly tipped our bikes over. I’ve always loved this crunchy, juicy pear, and I think this is the year that fully won Jim over, too.

Clockwise from top left: Last season's bounty, sweet-savory pear + shallot tart, poached pears in custard with pistachio praline, pear and raisin flognarde (baked custard!)

The recipe for this pear + pumpkin spice crisp with crème anglaise is fancy feeling with humble roots. It is also gluten-free if you use gluten-free rolled oats. You can make most of the elements in advance, a thing that saves me anytime I want to entertain. The recipe is posted below for paid subscribers -you help make every recipe possible! Huge thanks for supporting my work. This newsletter would not exist without you. ♥️

These knobby pears are firm, crunchy, and juicy - great simply eaten out of hand. When roasted they retain a little crunch - okay in my book, because as they collapse, they turn even more juicy.