Hello friends! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Today is all about citrus. It’s in season now in the mild climates of California, Spain, and Italy, and here on the east coast, we could all probably use a little channeled warmth via these sunny fruits. Who doesn’t smile at the thought of heavy fruits bursting with juice, at the ready to bestow brightness to all and keep us from getting scurvy, and generally brighten our day? 😉

Behold this extensive roundup of citrus-centric recipes - from breakfast to lunch, a few back pocket dinners, all the way to dessert, then make a plan to incorporate sunshine into your next week of eating (and beyond). Also below: The potent, immune-boosting tonic that always gets me through winter, fire cider. Hopefully this arrives right on time to keep you healthy all year long.

I first came across fire cider over 15 years ago and didn’t quite understand what it was all about. The name was riveting, the label was cool, and I was compelled to buy a bottle… At some point, I went down a rabbit hole to explore what went into making this specialized-seeming cure-all, and realized that I could make my own. And it would be more delicious.

What exactly is fire cider?

At its foundation, fire cider is an infusion just like tea, or stock. In this case, however, the infusing liquid is apple cider vinegar. Fire cider is a pungent, warming, and robustly flavorful immune-boosting tonic, but as with traditional herbal remedies, there are also countless recipes. Through experience, I’ve found a range of, um, palatability… In the proper proportion though, fire cider should not only give you a boost, but also be enjoyable to drink.

I have been making fire cider for 7 years. With each successive batch I’ve learned more, finding the ‘sweet spot’ between benefit and pleasure. Like everything else we ingest, it should be interesting and leave you desiring more. Fire cider is a vinegar, but it is also many other things. There is spice, earthiness, sourness, and sweetness, and drinking it is enlivening.

Use fire cider preventatively and drink a shot once or twice a week, or save it for when you start to feel a little under the weather: It supports digestion, has antimicrobial properties, boosts your system with antioxidants, and aids in clearing the sinuses. I like to pour a shot of fire cider and sip it, imagining the elixir spreading throughout my whole system. You may choose to add fire cider to season sauces and vinaigrettes, or make it switchel style. If this invaluable health elixir intrigues you, keep scrolling to make it!

Citrus, so many ways to use it

Citrus is one of the ingredients I reach for most. This compiled list includes some obvious - and some under the radar - ways to insert citrusy, brightening flavor, using an array of fruits. I always stock my fridge or side table with lemons and limes, and during this time of year, add niche fruits for more nuanced adventures. For example, this is the time of year I make preserved lemons, using the thinner skinned, sweeter Meyer lemons (see page 97 in my book for the method). Once made, preserved lemons last indefinitely, and they add terrific character to all kinds of foods.

When using citrus, buy organic if you plan to use the skin. The zest is a flavor concentrate, bringing the fragrant citrus oil straight to your plate… Seasoned pros use zest to lift rich dishes, brighten sauces, and add surprise. I nearly always use the zest before discarding fruits, wrung of their juice.

Blood orange French toast

Give this gemstone-hued fruit a moment in the spotlight and make this pillowy French Toast. The dish shines in its decadent textures, and the blood orange compote adds brightness to the Chantilly cream, dolloped on top. Not-too-sweet, the French toast makes an excellent Easter or Mother’s Day brunch, or on any other day where you want to make a big impact. Swap Cara Cara oranges for an equally stunning, pink-hued option.

Chili-flecked fennel + citrus salad

This juicy, unfussy salad comes together in minutes, and - thanks to the crunchy, creamy, juicy textures, it’s a solid crowd-pleaser. Cheery orange wheels foil salty, creamy feta, and the subtle heat of a chili-infused vinaigrette brings delight. Add this to your weekday lineup, and your next occasion meal with friends.

Two scrumptious salmon dishes

Cumin, coriander, fennel-rubbed salmon with blood oranges + grain mustard-ruby radicchio salad

Buttery roasted salmon makes an excellent foil for the acidity of citrus. The spices cover the full spectrum - floral, bright, and earthy - delivering surprising complexity for how easy the dish comes together. Serve the salmon with an equally stunning citrus-studded salad for a juicy feast.

Salmon + fried sage gremolata

This recipe from my book was one of the first times I added lacy strips of fragrant lemon peel to a dish, not just a squeeze of its juice. I played with the idea of “gremolata”, an Italian condiment made of lemon zest, garlic, and parsley, and added crispy sage leaves for more texture. Seared lemons make the finished dish even more dynamic, because their juice is sweeter once caramelized in the pan. They’re dazzling-looking too, and that is hot…

Winner winner, chicken dinner

Avgolemono

This classically Greek soup won a place in my heart for how lush it is, made with relatively few ingredients. This soup is also quintessential comfort. Lemon juice and zest brighten the richness, and while it is indeed creamy, that supple texture is achieved by tempering beaten egg yolks into the broth, not cream.

Burnished chicken thighs with Meyer lemons + Castelvetrano olives

Though the crispy-skin chicken is the obvious star, shallots and lemons turn melting soft and sweet as they caramelize. Offset by briny, buttery Castelvetrano olives, the whole thing is dreamy, down to the pan jus (don’t forget the crusty bread to sop it all up).

Three more dazzling salads & a dessert

Sparkling triple citrus salad

This winter salad will transport you to warmer days. Hands-down, it delivers the biggest reward for the lowest lift. While two of the involved citrus are obvious, the third packs a punch, bringing full spectrum to the flavors. I’m in love with the brightness of this salad and could eat it everyday.

Orange + rosemary crème brûlée

There is something about custard. Supple and silky, like the best pudding ever. The substantial fat in cream makes it a great candidate for infusing flavors - here, aromatics like orange zest and fresh rosemary impart bright notes to the rich dessert. This delivers major wow, and you can make it in advance - something I routinely rely on when entertaining guests at the cottage.

A rosy salad for darker days

This is the cover girl to my book (order it, here!) and a one-of-a-kind delicious creation. The headnote reads: “When monochrome winter won’t let go, this is the salad to cure the blues.” The punchy vinaigrette is SO good, once you’ve made a batch, you’ll want to eat it by the spoonful. Because citrus peel carries so much flavor, here again are those pretty lemon wisps. This combination of elements is a knockout like no other.

Beet, orange + celery salad

This juicy salad delivers big on flavor, color, and texture, and it’s a variation on the Beet, Mandarinquat, Celery Salad, also from my book (If you have a copy, it’s in the winter chapter, page 247). Because mandarinquats can be trickier to source (do look around for them, however - they are one of my most favorite citrus fruits!), here I’ve used navel oranges, and opted to peel and steam the beets rather than roast them, for more immediate satisfaction. Their earthy character and vibrant colors are peak-great in this method. Once you’ve made the accompanying spiced nuts, the dish takes less than 15 minutes to throw together, plus then you also have spiced nuts and you will love adding them to everything. If making spiced nuts isn’t in the cards, get a nice store bought roasted or candied nut mix, and use them.

Fire cider