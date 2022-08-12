It’s nice to know I have a lot of recipes in my head. There’s almost always a churning-out of new ideas (or exciting new riffs on old ideas), resulting in delicious and crave-worthy sustenance and fun eating. When I create a recipe that becomes a repertoire favorite - and then many of you agree - it makes everything make sense. Thank you always for telling me when you, too, have fallen in love with one of my recipes.

There is a somewhat sizable collection that didn’t make it into the pages of my book. I thought now would be a perfect time to share a first batch with you, so you can take advantage of the incredible bounty of the season and make these easy, stunning dishes, and feast.

I grew much of this gorgeousness, and boy was it thrilling…

Nasturtium+Heirloom Tomato Panzanella