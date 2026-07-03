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Hello friends! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. In true form, as soon as we hit July - my birthday month - it turns oppressively hot out. I used to sulk about such (mis)fortune: to be born when it is too hot to feel like celebrating much of anything. Over the years, however, I got wise and discovered refreshing, easily prepared foods that conjure jump-up-and-down happiness…almost relief enough to forget about the record-breaking temps. Today brings a refreshing buttermilk pudding paired with the juiciest fruits of the moment. Perfect for early (or small) harvests. And because choices are always helpful, I’ve included four more delightful desserts, so you can stay cool just when you need it most.

This is a weekend chock-full of cookouts! 😊 In addition to just catching up with friends and neighbors, they’re a great opportunity to make more meaningful connections, uncovering ways we can support one another through these crazy days, while also prepping foods that set a festive tone. This is something I can get behind. Scroll for five fantastic “chilling out” recipes that fill out the sweet end of your cookout, including a buttermilk pudding to take the edge off of this July heat.

If you’re still on the hunt for savories

Right this way…

Summer Aperitivo Afternoon

Hudson Valley + Catskills friends: Don’t miss this special collaboration event, July 19th at Catbird Cottage. Join us, along with Pogliani Select and Edible Hudson Valley for a beautifully meandering feast, Summer Aperitivo Afternoon, with single estate extra-virgin olive oil and Modena aged balsamic tastings! Reserve tickets here.

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Chill out

I return to this repertoire of refreshing, chilled desserts time and again and always, to cheers from guests. Maybe one of these is just the perfect thing for your holiday gathering, too.

Coffee, cherry + cashew crunch semifreddo. Luscious coffee flavor, crunch from an easy-made brittle, and tart cherry compote to cut through the richness. All this, and no ice cream maker needed. While this recipe contains multiple components, each of them takes about 10 minutes to create, can be prepared in advance, and taken together, make for a sublime treat. Serve the semifreddo in slices and watch guests eyes widen with every bite.

Lemon possets with Rainier cherries + toasted fennel. Probably my all-time favorite custard, in no small part due to how easy it is to make combined with how amazing it tastes. I’ve made possets countless times, for every season: no matter the fruit - blackberries, peaches, persimmon, even jam - it’s always a huge hit.

Rhubarb ripple ice cream. Swap your favorite jam for the rhubarb, or fruit compote such as the blueberry compote from the Summer chapter in my book (buy it here). This recipe doesn’t require you first make a custard base and honestly, you’ll never miss it. This is hands-down my favorite ice cream base, and this recipe most certainly makes an excellent ice cream sandwich!

Any fruit fool. Fool is an English dessert that originally incorporated custard, folded in with whipped cream, then layered with cooked fruit. Modern versions often skip the custard and infuse whipped cream with vanilla seeds, cardamom, or other aromatics. In this version I roasted rhubarb and added cookie crumbs for crunch - substitute roasted (or fresh) strawberries, peaches, apricots, or any other peak-ripe seasonal fruit. Fool is a quintessentially simple, lovely treat that needs little embellishment.

A very fine pudding

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Buttermilk pudding, black pepper cherries + berries, whipped cream

Pudding is universally satisfying. It is creamy and rich and conjures nostalgia. This version incorporates buttermilk - plus fresh lemon juice and zest - for a brighter, refreshing take on the classic. A modest amount of black pepper added to the fruit and fresh mint bring zip and zing, important brightness to cut through the fat. I grow various berries in my gardens, so I’ve added them to to fill out cherries from the market. Their tartness offsets the creamy richness of both the pudding and whipped cream. Use what is peak-ripe where you are. Make the pudding at least 4 hours in advance so it has time to set, and the whipped cream just before you plan to serve.