Today brings a recipe inspired by cassoulet. This is quintessential comfort food! I thought, why not create a hearty, crispy-on-top savory bake (and vegan, as it turns out) that would make anyone fall in love with beans and mushrooms… I started with the beans and used Mayocoba in place of Tarbais, the usual choice for cassoulet. Mayocobas are a thin-skinned creamy bean that turn delightfully plump, and still hold their shape once cooked. They’re one of my favorite all-around beans. Traditionally cassoulet is also meat-laden… I swapped the meat for a few important umami-packed pantry staples to deliver a similar depth. I hope you’ll be compelled to make it and find out for yourself.

Mushrooms, so many to love

There are generally two camps: either you love mushrooms, or you hate them. I am a lover. Mushrooms, it seems, are one of the more polarizing foods, and maybe for good reason… If not prepared well, mushrooms often end up rubbery or chewy - and flavorless - rather than a savory nirvana of meaty, or crispy. As a kid I hated mushrooms. It was a texture thing. My mom used to chop up raw mushrooms and hide them in whatever casserole she was making, to stretch a dish with low-cost nutrition. But at this point (and for many years now, thank god) I’ve found the secret to unlocking mushrooms’ magic. I’m a forever fan.

For this recipe you are only limited by what you can find at the green grocer or farmers market. Originally I thought I’d be hunting mushrooms out in our woods to create this dish, but no. Until recently, we’ve been in a deficit for rain. Next time! Choose firm, unblemished mushrooms of whichever variety is available to you, and a mix of 3-5 types for diversity in textures and flavors, and it will turn out great.

On beans

If you read my build your best pantry post you know I cook a lot of dry beans (like this, this, and this). Somewhere a long time ago I picked up a bag of lentils - a great gateway dry bean - and realized holy moly I was missing out. If dry beans intimidate you, check out this primer on beans, see what combinations excite you, then take the plunge with confidence. ;-)

Dry beans are an excellent bang for the buck. There are also more varieties available in grocery stores and online than ever before. And, cooked dry beans consistently deliver plump, tender results - a thing of beauty!

Don’t get me wrong - I love canned beans, too. Canned beans come to the rescue when I have no time to cook and need sustaining food, fast. But for all the reasons above, as well as having built a process to soak them overnight and then account for the mostly passive cook time, they’re without question a bigger reward. Try it, and see if this dish doesn’t make you a convert, too.

With the all-star umami additions, this dish turned out better than I dreamed. The recipe for Five-Mushroom Cassoulet is posted below for paid subscribers, including swap-ins for what you have available in your pantry. Thank you for supporting my work! This newsletter would not exist without you.

Five-mushroom cassoulet

