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Hello and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! We’re at that time of year where summer produce is at peak. Everything in my garden is reaching its crescendo and I’m in the lucky position of dealing with abundance. I don’t take it lightly, with food prices skyrocketing and the bigger chaos in the world.

The gift of summer is that much of my food, harvested from the gardens I’ve invested so heavily in, has ripened and is ready to eat without the need to do much more than slice… a real salvation as new events gear up. At the moment I’m prepping for three private events - always a good bit of wrangling the Tetris of jars and containers, filling two fridges (!). This leaves little time in a day to put our own meals together, something which I bet we can all relate to. Using those peak-ripe foods for the bulk of a meal, a generous handful of bracing herbs (like in last week’s post), and calling it lunch/dinner is wonderful. Sometimes paired with cooked grains, sometimes a few juicy shreds of rotisserie chicken, sometimes with a more special protein, like today.

I love cooking and eating scallops. Because they’re pricey I haven’t made them for just us of late, but I decided we needed a little treat. Thankfully, two or three apiece elevate today’s recipe to 5-star status.

If there’s a dish or ingredients you want me to cover

before the bounty is gone, leave your request in the comments!

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Produce report

🥒 • This post has info on the cucumbers I’m growing (and what makes them exceptional) 🍅 • This one shares tomatoes I grow every year, for flavor and variety

Today’s installment also provides direction for how to deal with your own abundance - a summer follow-up to this post:

Preservation Station

Here’s some of what preserving the bounty looks like, literally in the past week...

Frozen wild blackberries destined for jam, toorshi pickled garden and farmers market veg, golden oyster mushroom escabeche, garlic scape bud confit

Utilize these methods to delay perishability, transform flavors, and broaden your repertoire of delicious eating.

Confit. Slow cooking in extra virgin olive oil, for later use in sauces, braises, soups, and stews, or spooned onto toast or pasta. Try this method for garlic bulbs, scape buds, zucchini, eggplant, and cherry or grape tomatoes.

Pickles . Whether via giardiniera, toorshi, fermented or quick pickles, try these veg for puckery flavors with a pleasing crunch: Summer squash Radishes Cucumbers Cauliflower Snap or snow peas Zucchini



Escabeche. Whenever I have a haul of mushrooms, I make this all-time favorite. We’ve been blessed with a lot of rain of late. That has woken up the forest floor and led me to a dazzling haul (stay tuned for a special dish, next week!). Once the escabeche is made add spoonfuls to eggs, toast, pasta, roast/grilled fish or meat, beans, grains. Everything!

Jam and preserves. Berry season has been kind this year. Once the pace slows a little, I’ll make a big batch of blackberry jam (a first for me - if you have recipe recs, let me know!). Freeze berries in a single layer on a sheet pan, then transfer them to a resealable bag. Cook them from frozen into jam or preserves: they are the catalyst for exciting buttered toast, beautiful swirls dragged through [cheese]cakes, made into sandwich cookies, or gift whole jars for the holidays.

Sauce. Whether it’s armloads of tomatoes or bunches and bunches of herbs and chilis, now is the time to make bright sauces. Commemorate their lively character, then crack them open once cold days descend, and relive sunny days.

Scallops + garden veg vinaigrette, with mint + oregano