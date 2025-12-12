✴︎ If you enjoyed this, thanks a bunch for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps spread the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and it makes my day.✴︎

Share

Hellooooo! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. I wouldn’t call myself a cookie expert. And yet, every year I sail into December with ambitions. There’s always a lengthy list of people who receive curated gift boxes, filled with cookies and other homemade treats. A way to send a bit of love, right? Cookies are different from everything else… I find them a rather meditative (tedious?) undertaking, made even more so by the feat of baking numerous kinds. I do love eating a great cookie however, and I love producing knockout flavors. So, this became the driving force behind today’s installment.

Share Stories from Catbird Cottage

Let me preface by saying I hate food dyes and overly sweet desserts. I am not a royal icing girl. It also blows my mind how much sugar goes into most recipes. To be able to rationalize the indulgence, I always reduce the called-for sugar by at least a third, and sometimes by half. The trade-off in doing so, I realize, is cookies in shades of gold and brown. I console myself with the fact that I am pursuing flavor, not sweetness. Delightful, enlivening, sometimes surprising flavor, and textures that will prompt you to exclaim '“ohhhhh!”

This newsletter was a particularly ambitious endeavor, with eighty or so other projects underway before family arrives next week. However, the exhilaration in producing wonderful flavors and texture combos brought me great happiness, knowing that I have true goodness to share with you all, and these treats will serve double duty as gifts for folks who have no idea something special is coming their way. After completing this feat, my acupuncturist and I agreed it may be worth taking next year off… You know, to give myself the slowing down we all deserve. ;) But I digress.

I love this cookie collection.

I hope you’ll find recipes that make your eyes go wide, compelling you to add them to your repertoire, pronto, and subsequently, bringing joy to all with whom you share them.

Join me on this tour and fall in love with gold and brown amazing cookies… There are seven in all!

Einkorn chocolate chunk cookies with marmalade + sea salt

Gingersnap bourbon balls

My famous almond + oat (and black pepper!) florentines

Chocolate truffles two ways: Cassis-ganache-sea salt, plus brandied ganache

Orange, pistachio + barberry shortbreads

Cosmic gochujang sandwich cookies with cream cheese frosting

Dark chocolate + clove Brunsli cookies

I am sharing the gingersnap bourbon balls with all subscribers! The full lineup of brand-new, oh-so-good holiday delights are for paid subscribers. If you’ve wanted to upgrade, now is the perfect time. Consider the value of this array of delectable treats, plus the entire catalogue of recipes in the Recipe Index. You also gain access to the complete archive! I’ll be hosting one final gifting-minded giveaway next week for paid subscribers, and there’s this one still underway, ideal for all the gluten-free bakers in your world. All to say, there’s multiple levels of benefit to sink your teeth into and enjoy. Thank you so much for supporting the labor I put in every week. This newsletter would not exist without you.

Give a gift subscription

🥁🎉 LIVE on Substack, today 🎉 🥁

Join me today at 1pm EST, where I’ll be baking these gorgeous (and surprisingly easy!) cookies with Nicki Sizemore. It’s a conversation in our kitchens you won’t want to miss, filled with tips and tricks - we look forward to seeing you!

Gingersnap bourbon balls

Adapted from an old Gourmet feature titled “cookies throughout the decades” these bourbon balls are versatile to your taste: if you don’t prefer gingersnaps, use chocolate wafer cookies or Biscoff cookies. Swap the raisins for dried cherries, or even dried mango. Got rum instead of bourbon? Go for it. Just be sure to give these vegan treats at least a week to meld before sending them off to their final, merry destination.

Makes about 36 balls

½ cup chopped raisins

¼ cup bourbon

2 cups gingersnap crumbs

½ packed cup dark brown sugar

½ cup finely chopped pecans, plus 2 tbsp, divided

¼ cup unsulphured molasses

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

A generous pinch each cayenne & kosher salt

1 tbsp plus 2 tsp caster sugar

Combine raisins and bourbon in a medium bowl and allow the raisins to macerate for 15 minutes.

Add the gingersnap crumbs, along with the molasses, ½ cup of pecans, cloves, cinnamon, cayenne, and salt, to the raisins and mix until all are thoroughly incorporated.

Form the mixture into 1-inch balls. Roll the balls in 2 tbsp finely chopped toasted pecans mixed with 1 tbsp plus 1 tsp caster sugar. Add the final teaspoon of sugar to roll the final 10, otherwise you’re left with a larger proportion of chopped pecans (in their greater density) towards the end.

Store the bourbon balls in an airtight container in a cool dark place for at least 1 week before serving.

Cosmic gochujang sandwich cookies with cream cheese frosting

These cookies are inspired by a recipe from Eric Kim. I loved cooking from his book Korean American last year, featured in a bi-monthly women in food cookbook group, and in my own world have long been incorporating gochujang in place of tomato paste in braises, butters, and pasta sauce. So I agreed, why not cookies, too?