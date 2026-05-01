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Welcome friends, to this very special installment of Stories from Catbird Cottage! I want to express my deepest gratitude for all of you who have made this newsletter thrive - it’s been 4 years and we’re going strong! I began this in tandem with the release of my last book, A Year at Catbird Cottage, seeking to create a companion piece to the stories and recipes contained in its pages… The newsletter would be a way to follow along further, once the book became part of people’s lives: to share new adventures, learning, and, perhaps most importantly, new amazing dishes celebrating the seasons (both for us at home, as well as the dishes I develop for guests who stay at the cottage).

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I didn’t really understand Substack when I joined, and to be honest, I was working so hard fielding book events and guest dinners - on top of tending to the Catbird Cottage landscape - that the first year was more exploratory. Mind you, I produced a variety of delectable recipes during that time. But I hadn’t developed the consistency that I’ve worked so hard to maintain, these past couple years. Thank you for showing up for me as I’ve worked to show up for you. If you’ve been with me since the beginning, I am forever grateful to you for seeing the potential in me. For those of you who discovered Stories from Catbird Cottage more recently and have grown smitten, huge thanks for joining this community. ♥️

Some very good dishes from the archives

For those of you who are free subscribers, I appreciate you! Can I entice you to celebrate this anniversary with me and upgrade your subscription to paid? You’ll gain access to the entire archive, and receive a new recipe (sometimes multiple) every single week. Say bye-bye to the paywall.

Your financial support directly helps me invest in the research + development of new ideas, plus all the hours writing, testing, cooking, and photographing every week’s installment.

Why pay for recipes with all the free content out there?

My recipes are reliably delicious. I go to great lengths to develop new dishes that reflect the season, both utilizing wild foods as well as those you can find at farmers and specialty markets. I test my recipes so you know they’ll be a success in your own kitchens. I spend hours teasing out just the right feeling on set - photographing and styling every dish so that you experience newfound beauty (and hopefully desire) with every installment. I spend considerable money on ingredients, props, and a round of editing, so that every single installment arrives to your inbox fully resolved. My recipes aren’t like everyone else’s - hopefully that means you find yourself adding many to your own repertoire! With Stories from Catbird Cottage, I draw on my experience as a home cook, recipe developer and cookbook author, food stylist and photographer, forager, and naturalist to inform and shape the most interesting and delicious foods you can be eating, right now.

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Giving back to YOU

I am so grateful each time you all leave a comment, send me an email, upgrade to show your support, and share my newsletter with your circles. It means the world to me.

In honor of this anniversary, I’m gifting five all-access subscriptions for a whole year: Leave a comment sharing something you’ve cooked from my newsletter and why you love it, an observation or passage which resonated for you, or a newsletter whose pictures you thought were especially beautiful. Five people will be randomly gifted a year of full access! 🎉🎉🎉

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Two more ways to connect

I sat down with Nicki Sizemore to discuss the many ways in which we find nourishment for her podcast Mind, Body, Spirit, Food, and it just went live. Our conversation gave me such life! I’m bringing the wisdom we unearthed forward, as I continue to grieve the loss of Maya (thank you all for your notes of warmth and love), and get all the finishing details in place for this season’s cottage guests. Listen or watch here, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tomorrow is the Cookbook Social - I hope to see many of you there! I’ll be making tastes of my famous sourdough crackers (iykyk), with more available for purchase (along with jars of this season’s earthy + umami-charged garlic mustard pesto)! Last I checked, there were just a small number of tickets left. For more info and to snag one, click here.

All-time favorites

To celebrate the anniversary of Stories from Catbird Cottage, here are some of my absolute favorites over the years. I have made each and every one on repeat: sometimes just to revisit and feed myself, sometimes because it’s the perfect thing for an occasion with loved ones, or special-feeling dishes to share with folks staying at Catbird Cottage.

Again, thank you all for being here with me on this wonderful adventure!!

Vibrant hues across the rainbow? Check. Crunchy, juicy, savory, spicy, bright flavors? Check. A sauce that is easy to make and lasts for months? Check (trust me, it won’t last that long, but it also freezes well). I make this sauce and swap the toppings at least once a month - this recipe is an ideal way to highlight current in-season ingredients, as well as to make a humble seeming dish truly exciting. I made it for friends just this week and we feasted…

A recipe SO GOOD should not be this easy to make. But it is, and that means I turn to it time and again for guest dinners and supper clubs. I swap the fruit for whatever is in season, and lately have been adding a praline (usually pistachio, sometimes hazelnut) for another layer of texture. Heaven! The possets are wonderful with blackberries or raspberries, persimmon, even jam. This is a wonderfully lush custard that doesn’t feel heavy, and won’t have you go through the work to make a water bath, or whisking till your arm hurts.

This is probably my favorite kind of eating during warmer months… Pull things from the garden, add a cooked grain or beans and a juicy piece of meat (swap the fish for grilled chicken or steak, sausage - even tinned fish work great), then add a flurry of herbs and some edible flowers. If you don’t garden you can still make this - just source the freshest ingredients from the grocery or farmers market and you’ll end up with an inspired dish.

Make use of the abundant field garlic, popping everywhere right now. This Caesar dressing is packed with umami, and the field garlic imparts a slightly sweet-grassy garlicky hit, and the dressing is hugely versatile. Toss it through pasta, or drizzle it on potatoes. Add it to custardy eggs or add a slick to seared chicken or fish. It’s a dressing you’ll want to eat by the spoonful.

I am a sucker for a soft scramble, as well as a buttery fillet of fish. Together, with a glaze made using miso, this dish is an exceptional way to welcome the day. Of course, you could eat this for lunch or dinner, and that would be an equally wise choice. It all comes together in 15 minutes, and all the elements harmonize atop crunchy buttered English muffins.

Cue this recipe up for all the cookouts and al fresco dining, right around the corner. I turn to this potato salad every time I want to fill a meal out, but not wanting to feel heavy (too often made so with mayo). The brightness of grain mustard, crispy shallots, and loads of herbs makes this potato salad soar. Every single person I’ve served it to comes back for seconds.

Say that five times fast. This is one of those dishes that again, should not be as delicious as it is for how simple it is to bring the elements together. Baked till crispy (not fried) tortillas, an umami mayo that takes less than 5 minutes to create, a creamy-crunchy slaw, and satiny high quality tuna. It’s a perfect summer dish that you can easily make for a group of friends, who will love you forever once they dive in.

🍒 Ta-da! I could go on about more recipes I love (I’m partial), but that’s all for now. See you next week with a very special Mother’s Day installment…

🍒🍒 Until then… Why not hit the ♥️ button, leave a comment, or share the newsletter with friends and loved ones (those who get it). Thank you for being such a special subscriber!

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