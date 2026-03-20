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Like my Build Your Best Pantry and Primer on Foraging posts, this one is a deep dive and very much worth reading to the end. Your email will cut it short,

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Flowers and veg from my gardens

Hello my friends, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Happy spring. Can you feel it? It’s like those words actually sparkle.

As I developed the material for today’s beautiful post, I was reminded of many successes in the years I’ve grown a garden, plus various teachable moments whose lessons I’ve worked to incorporate into subsequent seasons. Getting re-familiarized with all of this has brought new inspiration to the possibilities of the season, and I hope the layers I’ll be sharing will inspire you to get your hands in the dirt, too.

Today’s post is free for all subscribers! I really wanted to share this information with everyone, and I greatly appreciate your support of this in-depth work. None of this would be possible without my paying subscriber community. To make it easier to upgrade, I’m offering a ‘hooray spring!’ promo: 20% off annual subscriptions - just hit the button below. With plenty of amazing spring and summer fare right around the corner, it’s the perfect time. Huge thanks for being here.

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In the breakneck pace of modern life, and with so much intensity around the world, tending a garden brings us closer to to the earth and other living things, and hones our ability to nurture. It also improves our mental health: when we spend time in nature serotonin and dopamine are released - the hormones associated with happiness. Our levels of cortisol also decrease, reducing stress… There is no question, being in the fresh air just feels good! Listening to the birds, smelling fresh cut grass and blooming peonies or honeysuckle, carried by the breeze… When we take in this rich sensory experience, it is an exercise in being present, and a kind of meditation. Tending to plants and a garden also gives us a sense of responsibility, confidence, and keeps us grounded. Now is the perfect time to make an impact.

A late summer mallow hibiscus… I look forward to their return every year

In today’s post we’ll cover

My personal experience growing flowers, vegetables and herbs

Daily routine

Beginner-friendly flowers and veggies

Perennials vs. annuals

Square foot gardening, companion planting + crop rotation

Amendments

Growing in containers vs raised beds, vs growing in the ground

What vegetables grow, by the season

Seeds vs. plants

Final Q+A

My personal experience gardening

I’ve been growing flowers and vegetables in earnest for seven years, not including my initial stoop container gardens in Brooklyn. As a new homeowner I began with huge aspirations, zero knowledge of the landscape, a list of many plants I wanted to incorporate to build a native plant and pollinator garden, and a prolific potager (French for kitchen garden). My vision for what I wanted the gardens to look like included an experiential aspect, beds traveling along the landscape up our mossy hillside, and (of course) in-bloom or fruiting throughout the seasons. Living with the work required to enact these ideals, and working the land in general, has taught me an enormous amount about what it takes to grow things.

Early on there was so much garden-specific terminology that I did not understand. Nor did I understand my landscape until the I lived through a year or two, to get an accurate understanding for what where I lived actually meant.

Here in the Hudson Valley NY, I am in zone 6b. This classification is part of the Plant Hardiness Zone Map, and is the standard by which gardeners and growers determine which perennial plants are most likely to thrive in a particular location - essential to consider if you plan to invest any amount into building a garden. For example, if you are drawn to tropical, larger-than-life plants, it is crucial to know if they will reach maturity during your specific growing season. If so, then great - it will be a magical time of anticipation! If not, or - if you invested a pretty sum, only to find that the first frosty temps have killed your precious plants - it is beneficial to shape the concept of what you’ll buy, and how you care for them once warm days end.

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I have five gardens. There is the immediate cottage garden surrounding the house, the driveway berm and container garden, the raised bed veggie garden and containers at the deck, the lower swale garden, and the upper swale. This was in part intentional, as early on, we couldn’t afford to make improvements to the house, so I thought investing heavily in the gardens would offset some less desirable house aesthetics. In part, it was a good plan, though the maintenance of these as the years have worn on is something I struggle to keep up with every year. But, I start every season with hope and determination, and every single time, the unexpected (and magic) happens.

Daily routine

At this time of year, I have already started multiple types of seeds. Different plants require shorter or longer periods to get growing, so that by the time they are transplanted they are on-track to come to maturity (or bear fruit) at the peak of the season.

In my region, it is helpful to start plants early because we have a shorter growing season. I use a heat mat and dome, and grow lights in a fairly basic setup. Every morning, I check on hopeful, tender seedlings of varying types, nurturing their early progress.

Fast forward to the date of transplant, after they’ve all been hardened off and the risk of frost no longer exists - in the Hudson Valley, that is after Mother’s Day. Planting out all of the seedlings usually takes a couple days, cross-referencing on my plant map where each is destined to live, and accounting for any extra amendments some may require to give them their best start.

Once everything has been planted out I keep a close eye on the weather and make sure they’re all adjusting well. At my property, I have the added complication of a very destructive group of chipmunks, who will attempt to uproot or otherwise destroy things when anything new is planted out. So in the past 4 years, I have taken to creating little forts surrounding transplants, as well as a hardware fabric tacked onto the soil surface, to prevent digging close to tender stems.

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Aside from that excitement, I make a daily walk first thing in the morning after breakfast, harvesting greens and herbs for the day’s meals, providing any support to gangly stems, weeding, and pest management, as needed. This is also the time where discovery happens: new and first (!) flowers, beneficial insects making themselves at home, visits from bumblebees and honeybees, finding hummingbirds flitting about, thrusting their long beaks into flowers I specifically planted just for them. Overall, it’s pretty magical. I could spend hours in my daily routine, but I almost always have to move on to other tasks. Since there are many containers in various places on my property, I often will water those, so that they don’t dry out by the the day’s peak.

Throughout the season I use clips and stakes, twine, and trellising to support plants as they grow huge. I have found numerous ways to get creative with the available space in my three raised beds to maximize the harvest: companion planting, square foot gardening, growing up, and more, all of which I go into at greater length, below.

Beginner-friendly flowers and vegetables

Herbs are excellent beginner plants and will save you lots of money at the grocery store. The ease of opening the door to go snip a few stems anytime I need a particular herb is unmatched, plus they can be grown in containers on a patio, porch - even on a windowsill - which means you aren’t limited by space. Chives, basil, parsley, rosemary, oregano, mint, thyme, marjoram, and tarragon are all pretty low maintenance. They do all benefit from full sun to thrive, and some like drier conditions than others, so plant those that require the same conditions together and you’ll have a happy, instant garden.

Left: herbs harvested for a Catbird Cottage dinner: purple shiso, wild bergamot, nasturtium flowers + leaves, garlic chive blossoms Right, my favorite panzanella with homegrown tomatoes, plus all the herbs

Tomatoes are many people’s first veg garden plants, and with good reason: they are fairly easy to grow, plus the joy of cultivating and harvesting your own veg is an incredible accomplishment and will make you believe that growing every other vegetable is possible. Not all veggies are as easy to grow, but they are all worth trying out so you can discover what you naturally gravitate to, your patience capacity, and learning what helps them thrive.

Cherokee Purple, Santorini, Sun Gold, Blush, and Rumi Banjan tomatoes

Marigolds, nasturtiums, and calendula are low maintenance, colorful, (edible!) and beneficial flowers when interplanted with vegetables. If you deadhead spent blooms regularly, each plant will produce cheery flowers all season long.

From top: A very happy nasturtium plant + French marigolds in the raised beds, jonquils and a new favorite "Obdam" narcissus

If you can plant directly in the ground, daffodils are one of the easiest flowers to grow once they are established. They reliably return year after year, and basically take care of themselves. Animals who often graze on plants will not eat daffodils, because they contain lycorine, an alkaloid that is highly toxic. Plus, daffodils are one of the first flowers of spring and come in many cultivars, bringing much needed cheer.

Perennials vs. annuals

Perennial plants are plants that live longer than two years, bloom every year, and grow back from the same root system, usually with new herbaceous growth, each year. Perennials invest more energy into growing their roots, crowns, and other structures, and it’s this, in part, that allows them to live from one year to the next. These are plants that you only have to plant once, and they will come back year after year. They also often have a competitive advantage because they can begin their growth cycles earlier in the growing season. In doing so, they compete better for space and get more share of the sunlight.

The vast majority of plant species are perennials, which is good news as you consider how to establish your garden, since they are often a heftier investment. If the plant you establish is well suited to their conditions, it is very likely you will witness the flourishing (and multiplying) of flowers and foliage - one of the greatest gifts of any garden. Some example of flowering perennials include: columbines, asters, meadow rue, monarda, solomon’s seal, and iris. In the edible plant world, blueberries, rhubarb, apples, and mint are all perennials.

Clockwise from left: clematis, bloodroot, woodland sunflowers, and iris

Annual plants complete their life cycle in one growing season, from germination to the production of seeds, and then die. Annuals devote more of their energy to seed production, and fewer resources to more complex or substantial roots than perennials. Some annuals may be perennials in certain regions of the world - take for instance, tomatoes: in their natural tropical/ subtropical habitat they live for several years. In temperate regions tomatoes are grown as annuals, because their above-ground biomass cannot survive harsher winters. Examples of annuals include cosmos, morning glories, nasturtiums, sunflowers, and zinnias. As for edible plants, beans, lettuces, cucumbers, garlic, peas, and peppers are all annuals.

Square foot gardening, companion planting + crop rotation

Square foot gardening utilizes the confines of smaller spaces rather than conventional farming methods (long rows) to form a growing plan. It is exactly what is sounds like: using a square foot as a grid, this method maximizes the harvest, factoring the mature size of numerous vegetables to configure how many can be grown per each square foot “cell”. I have been using the square foot gardening method for most of the years at Catbird Cottage and it has transformed how I grow.

Grow up. By adding trellises and vertical supports for vining crops like cucumbers, peas, beans, and tomatoes, this further maximizes growing space. Growing vertically helps increase food production, and provides ease during harvest. Adding vertical elements also adds visual interest, making the garden more beautiful.

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Companion planting is the practice of establishing plants next to each other that will benefit from a thing the other offers, to maximize overall garden health, yield, and pest deterrence.

In some cases, a plant might repel one of the main predators of its companion plant.

In other cases, the two plants pull different nutrients from the soil, which makes them beneficial to grow next to each other. “What goes together grows together” is true: for example, basil grown next to tomatoes help ward off thrips and disrupts the habits of the moths that cause tomato hornworms, and improves tomatoes’ overall flavor. Another great example of companion plantings is the ancestral “Three Sisters Garden” or Milpa, which is comprised of corn, beans, and squash. The corn provides a natural support trellis and shelter for beans, peas and other climbing crops. In return, these legumes provide nitrogen to the soil for the corn and squash plants. The leaves of squash plants shade the smaller bean and pea plants that need sun protection, and provide weed suppression.

Marigolds are a companion planting workhorse, warding off mosquitos and slugs, and attracting beneficial insects that eat aphids and whiteflies. In kind, nasturtiums act as a trap crop to keep more precious plants safe from would-be pests such as black aphids and cabbage worms. There are many companion planting guides available online to make sense of it all, to develop a solid plan.

Good caterpillar, bad caterpillars: swallowtail butterfly, an important pollinator on the left, and tomato hornworm caterpillars on the right

Crop rotation put simply, doing this helps to maintain soil health. Soil isn’t a monolith or “just dirt” - if it is healthy, soil is a living, dynamic mixture, comprised of microorganisms like bacteria, fungi, protozoa, and earthworms that break down organic matter into plant-available nutrients. Here are the top reasons to adopt crop rotation.

Boost fertility and hinder the depletion of specific nutrients by alternating nutrient-hungry crops such as corn, with nitrogen-fixing ones, such as legumes.

Thwart pests that overwinter in the soil. Various pathogens are fond of specific crops, so continuous cropping (a practice where crops are planted in the same plot of land they previously inhabited, seen often in conventional, industrial farming) can lead to a sharp rise in soil-borne pathogen levels. To solve this issue, farmers implement crop rotation which naturally disrupts the spread of disease by planting a crop that is not a host for that specific pathogen. Home gardeners benefit from these same methods to achieve a healthy and abundant harvest, year after year.

Reduce soil erosion by planting cover crops such as vetch, rye, buckwheat, and clover in-between planting cycles. These crops grow quickly and often have fibrous root systems, loosening compacted earth, sequestering nutrients, and improving drainage.

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Amendments

What are amendments? They are additional nutrients you can introduce to the soil, to give an extra helping hand for flowers and vegetables that may be heavy feeders, or for those who need more of a particular kind of nutrient in order to fruit or flower abundantly.

Compost is a rich and balanced natural organic fertilizer that works well for all plants, and is an invaluable resource for gardeners. It’s essentially a free way to build soil health, and it is especially smart because in building compost, you reroute food scraps from would-be trash (adding to the burden of landfills or incinerators), and return back to the earth supercharged nutrients: it’s full-circle! The enormity of food waste that goes into landfills is shocking - the more we can offset this by using scraps to make compost and rebuild soils, the better. This also helps reduce our impact on the climate: trash from landfills emits methane, one of the planet’s most harmful greenhouse gasses. Methane is released from landfills as a byproduct, which then traps more heat in our atmosphere, perpetuating further climate change...

Healthy soil is full of beneficial bacteria, fungi, nematodes, insects, and more, and compost plays an important role in establishing (and maintaining) balance. If you are keen to make your own, an easy way to think about proportions is: 1 part green (nitrogen-rich), fresh material, such as grass clippings, coffee grinds, and food scraps, to 2 or 3 parts brown material (carbon-rich), such as dry leaves, wood chips, straw, shredded cardboard, or newspaper. There are numerous resources to aid in establishing your own compost, as well as how to maintain it once it’s going. If you aren’t ready to make your own, there are many municipal options in cities nationwide - find out if you have one near you!

Fyi, before we left NYC, we started a vermicompost setup in our apartment. Working as a food stylist, I was having trouble reconciling the amount of food waste I kept tossing, so we did some research as to what better options could be out there. If this sounds weird, it wasn’t. Never ever was there an unpleasant odor, and the trade-off meant that I had “black gold” to nourish all my plants. To this day, we have maintained the vermicompost (now in our basement), with the same worms we invested in, over 9 years ago!

If you source bagged fertilizers, there are always a series of three numbers joined by dashes (ex 5-10-5), or the letters "NPK" on labels. These stand for the ratios of nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, the three primary nutrients plants need to grow. These amendments are widely available in various formats, including:

Blood meal - a byproduct of animal slaughter, blood meal is rich in nitrogen, ideal for plants such as green leafy vegetables, ferns, and any perennials with lush foliage. Bone meal - another recouped byproduct from slaughterhouses, bone meal adds phosphate and calcium to the soil. This amendment stimulates larger, improved fruits, tubers, flowers, and bulbs. In tomatoes, extra calcium can prevent blossom end rot: add bonemeal to the soil when planting tomatoes out. Potash (potassium) - this macronutrient helps plants establish strong roots, become more resilient during times of drought, and increase disease resistance. If you have a wood-fired stove or fireplace, use the wood ash to fortify your garden, similar to potash. Ash is more alkaline and reduces the acidity of soils, so only use wood ash and potash where a desired soil acidity is not an issue. Manure - whether you use chicken, cow, rabbit, goat, or horse manure, it must be composted or aged, or else its high nitrogen content can burn plants. Similar to compost tea, manure tea brings a vital boost to garden beds - best used on leafy plants, not roots such as radishes, potatoes, carrots, or beets.

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Growing in containers vs raised beds, vs growing in the ground

Containers are an excellent choice for beginners, and for versatility. Adaptability to your gardening - pots allow you to easily experiment with different plant arrangements and soil types. Economy of space . You don’t need to be a farmer to get started - some of the most prolific plants can be started in a pot on your deck, stoop, balcony, or fire escape. Having whatever you’re growing at arm’s reach makes it easy to grow, and then, using what you’ve grown to eat more healthy and delicious. A trade-off for growing in containers is making sure your plants receive adequate water and nutrients, and that you’ve selected the appropriate pot for the plant. For example, tomatoes grow really deep roots. They require pots tall enough to support that webwork, inside the soil. They also prefer drier conditions. Understanding what you plan to plant will help you choose the appropriate container (holes for drainage, material consideration for retention of water, the right overall size), so that you can set your plant babies up for the best success.

Raised beds are a popular choice, and for good reason. To circumvent unideal soil . We have dense clay filled with rocks in the Hudson Valley. Through installing raised beds, you define the soil makeup, creating a superior foundation for all kinds of plants. Elevating the workspace . Transforms gardening for those who contend with creaky knees or back problems. Better drainage. Because they are elevated from the ground, in particularly wet seasons surplus water has someplace to go (down and away!), providing plants relief from becoming waterlogged. Extend the growing season. In spring, the real estate of raised beds warms faster than the ground, and in fall-to-winter, you can install a cold frame on top of the bed, to nurture growing plants farther along than they naturally would be able to survive. Create an aesthetic draw . Raised beds create a visual point of interest that interrupts the monotony of a lawn, or accents a larger garden, and draws the eye to the many exciting things, spilling out from them.



A particularly good squash season in the raised beds

A dusk late summer moment: Turkey Craw pole beans, nasturtiums and herbs in the raised bed, Center Cut squash at the trellis and fence

The heirloom Turkey Craw bean at the end of the season - it's excellent as a snap bean in early summer, too, or makes a super creamy dry bean

Growing in the ground may seem obvious, but some of the biggest benefits include: Infinite space. Plants have to mature and extend their root systems. This is an important benefit for allowing a plant to multiply, or simply “spread its wings” and blossom to its fullest potential, especially sprawling plants like squash and corn. For years (because of our clay soil) I stuck to only growing my dahlias in containers. Their display is lovely, but when I visited other friends who grew them in the ground, I saw a difference. It hit me that the digging would be nominal (dahlia tubers just need to be covered, not planted deeply, like bulbs do), I decided then and there to plant dahlias into the ground this season, and see what would come of it! Lower cost. There are no setup materials as there are with raised beds - you’re using the earth, right in front of you. Retains moisture longer . Growing in the ground means the earth is there to buffer plants, that their roots can pull from stored moisture longer than a container or raised bed setting. In-ground growing mirrors traditional farming . This is a better choice to pair hand or machine-operated plows, planting and tilling tools, and other farm-related equipment.



What vegetables grow, by the season

While not comprehensive, This list offers a good foundation for the harvests from each season. Here is a guide for knowing what to plant, when, and here is a handy one for understanding seasonality more broadly, giving you state-by-state clarity, as well as what traits to look for when shopping.

Early spring - Peas, radishes, lettuce, arugula, beets, Swiss chard, chervil, parsley, sorrel, mustard greens, nettles

Spring - Broccoli, cauliflower, kale, collards, chives, bok choy, asparagus, carrots, spinach, fava beans

Summer - Cucumbers, cherries, bush and pole beans, basil, eggplant, melons, peppers, summer squash, cilantro, tomatoes, garlic, onions, berries, corn, thyme

Fall - Winter squash, turnips, celeriac, parsnips, Brussels sprouts, winter radishes, mustard greens, okra, kale, cabbage, cauliflower, carrots, broccoli, grapes, apples, lettuce, spinach, celery, chicories, collards

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Seeds vs. plants

“Heavenly Blue” morning glory, grown from seed

Seeds

Off the top, growing plants via starting seeds gives you more control over the varietals you may want to grow. Interested in Lebanese za’atar? Enamored with Mexican huacatay? When you begin with seeds, the whole world literally opens up. It’s helpful to select seeds that will work with your growing and climate conditions, as well as day length, but if those are met there is no reason you can’t grow pipicha, castor beans, klip dagga, and La Rosa del Veneto. Seeds are also considerably less expensive than buying plants.

Many garden centers sell vegetable plant starts, but some plants—like beans, peas, and radishes—grow easily (and inexpensively) from seed. Plus, it’s incredibly satisfying to harvest food that you’ve grown and nurtured from seed.

Succession planting is also easier when you grow flowers or veggies from seeds. This gives you the ability to stagger bloom and fruiting time to have an abundance throughout spring, summer, and fall.

Here are a few seed companies from which I source seeds. Many offer niche, rare, and heirloom seeds that I have grown to love.

Hudson Valley Seed Co - Widely renowned for enlisting artists who beautifully illustrate their seed packets of every stripe, this Hudson Valley seed company is devoted to “preserving crop diversity by selecting unique, rare, and hard-to-find varieties.” Every seed in their catalogue is organic and open-pollinated, and they were one of the first companies to sign the Open Source Seed Initiative. Hudson Valley Seed Co also visited me at Catbird Cottage for an interview a few years back - read it here.

Johnny’s Seeds - Based in Maine, this employee-owned seed company has been around for over 50 years. They offer an exhaustive collection of flower, fruit, vegetable, and herb seeds, plus growing tools and equipment for farmers and home gardeners. They offer certified organic seeds, hybrid seeds, open pollinated and heirloom seeds, and more, ranging across the vegetable and fruit spectrum. Each year I supplement my garlic planting with their German hardneck variety, and every single year I grow my favorite, Cherokee Purple tomatoes, started with a seed packet purchased from them.



Row 7 Seed Co - “Grounded in the notion that deliciousness might just change the world” This organic seed company is chef-driven, and the brainchild of famed chef Dan Barber. Vegetables grown from their seeds appear as the trending dishes on menus across the nation: from Center cut squash, to Badger Flame beets, to Upstate Abundance potatoes, these are hybrid seeds, bred for certain traits by growers across the country, then tested in the Row 7 HQ test-kitchen. Fun fact - for years my husband and I have been commissioned, styling and photographing their yearly seed catalogue. ;)

Truelove Seeds - is a farm-based seed company offering culturally important and open pollinated vegetable, herb, and flower seeds. The seeds they offer are grown by more than 50 small-scale urban and rural farmers, committed to community food sovereignty, cultural preservation, and sustainable agriculture.” Truelove Seeds directly shares their profits with growers: 30% of each packet sale goes back to the farmer who grew it! Whether you’re looking for Lebanese za’atar, huacatay, smooth bitter melon, Jarjir (Palestinian arugula), or heirloom flax, this seed company’s collections are unique and extraordinary, linking people, cultures, and community food sovereignty movements.

Uprising Seeds - A family-run certified organic seed farm operating in the Pacific Northwest, whose commitments include “strengthening the public commons of seed genetics by working to preserve and improve open-pollinated varieties, keeping biodiversity strong through adaptability and resilience. The health of our relationship with the land, the seeds, and ultimately the food that sustains us has the power to shape our present and define our future.” I learned about their exciting Gusto Italiano project (grown in Italy), offering 30 varieties of radicchio and endive/escarole - highly recommended for anyone who loves chicories.

Anyone can have a garden, anyone can save seed, and the more we connect to producing food, the stronger our communities become. Seeds are a gift to be shared, hard work to harvest, and yours to plant. Uprising Seeds is adamantly opposed to GMOs and considers it a challenge and honor to take part in the rebuilding of healthy and just food systems for all. ~ Uprising Seeds

Plants

Buying plants from a nursery cuts to the chase and is a wonderful way to experience immediate gratification in the garden.

All nursery plants have labels which explain important information, simplifying where to transplant them:

the zones they are best suited for, or their hardiness rating.

the common name and scientific name, such as the cultivar of the plant species within the specific plant family.

the growing conditions required for the plant to flourish (such as full sun, part-sun, drought tolerant, etc) .

plant maturity and spacing, so you are equipped with a rough picture of how to plant.

When transplanting to a large area it is helpful to be able to install well-developed plants, in part to fill the empty space effectively, guaranteeing a greater likelihood of success, as well as to experience the visual impact of a group of abundant plants.

Establishing plants in the garden eliminates the nuanced early steps such as grow lights, heat mats, and other germination tools, bringing you directly to the garden. Buying plants also affords you the chance to select the healthiest, strongest-looking plant with the best root system at the nursery, bypassing the trials and tribulations of growing young seedlings, only to potentially see them succumb to conditions.

Lastly, it is also significantly more costly to buy plants rather than seeds. When buying multiple flats of starts (young plants) or more developed plants, such as blooming perennials, expect to spend exponentially more in the garden.

Final Q + A

Even though this is a long post - thanks for making it this far! - this is just the beginning. I’ve linked to other resources throughout to help understand various methods and terminology, and provide a foundation for the vastness of this field. Growing food and flowers, we are always learning. Do you have questions I haven’t covered here? I’d love to help out - drop a note in the comments.

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Whether you are seasoned gardener or a newbie, as you approach gardening this season, consider how you can make the greatest impact (joy! harvests!) while also honoring the planet. Steer clear of harmful pesticides and chemical fertilizers, and avoid non-renewable garden amendments, such as peat and vermiculite whenever possible: Peat takes thousands of years to develop and is a valuable natural sink for greenhouse gases. Vermiculite is mined, so as a result, also a non-renewable resource with a significant carbon footprint. Substitute coconut coir instead.

And above all else, be open, and kind to yourself, as you venture forth on this infinite path. Observe the layers as a child would, experiencing the world for the very first time. It’s likely the many discoveries will bring you joy and nourishment.

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