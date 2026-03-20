Stories from Catbird Cottage

Stories from Catbird Cottage

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Jim Lafferty's avatar
Jim Lafferty
12h

Wow, I loooove this guide, even as someone reluctant to garden, and intimidated by the scope of the process. You've made this so accessible and covered so much ground (*wink*). I absolutely adore the photos too. You're a wonderful teacher, and your garden is perhaps a great teacher as well.

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