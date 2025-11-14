✴︎ If you enjoy this post, thanks a bunch for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps spread the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and it makes my day.✴︎

Hello everyone, welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! If you’re feeling bombarded, I have three words for you. Choose stellar starters.

Also, it’s going to be alright. I can’t tell you how many times the act of choosing one or two simple things for holiday entertaining has transformed a stressful experience, into something revelatory. Include a seasonal knockout like persimmon on your menu, and you have a conversation starter.

In addition to those persimmon I have another seasonal treat for you today - a pickled mustard seed-crowned tart Tatin with caramelized fennel and leeks. It is beautiful, can be made ahead, and will disappear as soon as you slice it.

The whole thing evolved fluidly. Like so many things these days, one thing summersaulting into another - and so I ended up with two recipes to share. I wanted to use up the scraps from the tart, then had an aha moment. So also in the lineup is *puffy cheese twists* and it could not be better timing. They’re super simple to make and will wow your guests. Happily, they make a perfect pairing with persimmons. Hooray for options!

Persimmons, a wonderful, misunderstood fruit

Perhaps a decade or so ago, I was in the camp “how do you use persimmons” until I accidentally allowed one to ripen. During those defining weeks, the hard exterior gave way to flesh that basically turned into its own jam…

I’d forgotten about the fruit on my kitchen side table - lovely as a Dutch masters still life painting stand-in - amidst many other preservation and recipe developing projects, and honestly, the way it worked out was a moment of serendipity. Ever since, I’ve been extolling the seduction of persimmons to anyone who will listen. They are versatile and feature extensively in the fall and winter chapters of my book (order it here), and they deserve a place on your holiday menu.

From top left: the cover of my book, 'A Rosy Salad for Darker Days', persimmon-date ice cream + spiced nuts, persimmon-chicory salad, cured salmon + fuyu persimmons, persimmon on top of posset custards my first spatchcock turkey assignment, a Mark Bittman recipe for the New York Times!

A very important thing about persimmons

You’re likely to find two kinds of persimmons in any specialty grocery: Fuyu, and Hachiya. Fuyu is the more squat of the two, and can be enjoyed while still crunchy. The way I first memorized this was: “Fuyu are fine, firm” and “Hachiya *has* to be soft.” Hachiya - the teardrop-shaped variety - must be water balloon-ripe or it can nearly turn your mouth inside out with its astringent tannins. This is how a Hachiya persimmon should look when it is ripe:

When this kind of persimmon is ripe, it brings an earthy, honeyed, mellow sweetness, unlike any other fruit. This also isn’t a fruit that ripens and then is unusable in a day or two, like avocados. You really can plan just how you’d like to showcase them, collecting complementary elements for a show-stopping cheeseboard. And then, there’s the reveal: piercing the skin with a spoon and watching the glistening jelly seep out… A stunning invitation for guests to dive in.

Things to include alongside persimmon

2-3 cheeses, including my favorite pairing - a triple-cream cheese, such as Délice de Bourgogne. You can also include a soft blue cheese like Saint Agur or a firm, nutty cheese like Gruyère for balance

crackers, bagel chips, and puff pastry cheese twists (scroll for the recipe), to spoon the persimmon onto

another fresh fruit with a different texture, such as grapes or a crisp pear

honeycomb and/or roasted or spiced nuts

a small bowl of freshly ground black pepper for sprinkling, to balance the sweet and fatty layers

And now, today’s recipes…

Two recipes, one package of puff pastry

These brand-new puff pastry cheese twists and caramelized fennel + leek tart Tatin recipes are posted below for paid subscribers. Thank you so much for supporting my work. This newsletter would not exist without you.

Fennel + leek tart Tatin