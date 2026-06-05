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Good morning my dears and welcome new subscribers, to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. Before we dive in to today’s installment, a quick announcement -

Join us at the table

Friends! From the response to my June 20th supper club, I’ve decided to offer a very special opportunity to all paid subscribers: two of you will win a seat at the table. Hit the button below to upgrade, and here’s the scoop to qualify:

You must be a paid subscriber. ♥️ this post. Leave a comment about what you love about gathering around the table.

Additionally, if you share this post with a friend and restack it, you’ll get more chances to win. Winners will be notified next Wednesday, June 10th via email and DM. I cannot wait to lift a glass and cheers IRL with you!! And of course, spoil you with amazing food amongst a wonderful group of other guests here at the cottage.

Menu snapshot…

✨ Gochugaru papaya, mango + cucumber salad with shiso + sesame

✨Wild salmon ceviche, apples, Serranos, pickled ginger + lemon balm

✨Tuna tartare tostadas with umami aioli

✨ Creamy bean-créma tostadas, pow-pow pickles + flowers

✨Garlic-lime chicken thighs + lemongrass-chili crispy rice

✨Cast iron pineapple, salted lime granita + cashew brittle

Welcome cocktails upon arrival, plus quenching wines with dinner

Fine print: You must provide your own transportation to+from Catbird Cottage & have your own lodging 😊

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I was paging through a palm-sized vintage book at my neighbors’ - “The Make Me a Different Kind of Sandwich Book” - and the concept for this post was born.

As a longtime lover of open-faced sandwiches (my European roots holding strong), it seemed that exploring this idea in earnest made all the sense. Easy to assemble fun sandwiches with beautiful flavors is useful for everyone. So I went deep and made SEVEN versions to delight - yay, options! Mix and match to your heart’s content…

Once I was in the development phase, I realized I’d gotten ambitious. But, it was purely because I wanted to see all these cheery sandos together, a moment of glory of sorts. If my running around to gather ingredients, whip up all the sauces and condiments (carrying forward from last week’s post), and fit them into a photo shoot on the same day brings you joy, then it’s entirely worth it. Please let me know which of these creations grabs your attention, and most definitely once you’ve made them, I’d love a report-back.

Six of seven stellar sandwiches (say it five times fast)

Each of the accompanying sauces and spreads makes more than needed, leaving you extra to incorporate in more ways, later. Each of the layers is flexible - use a different protein, herb, or bread… This is a “choose your own adventure” idea, so you’re sure to have fun with it.

Share this with someone who knows how to make a killer sandwich, then make these together. Share

Treat these as a field guide to your next amazing brunch.

Mix-and-match elements for a handsome picnic.

Any of these sandwiches quickly solves “what’s for breakfast, lunch, or dinner?”

Pulling inspiration from the book made me rethink sandwiches. I hope this installment brings new ideas to your world.

Sandwiches, things of beauty

All the players

There is a multitude of options in building an amazing sandwich, and only a few rules. First rule: the bread needs to have character, enough to be pleasing all on its own. And, it should always be toasted. Toast provides essential crunch, and, counterpoint to aioli, compound (or nut) butter, or any other schmear. Second, proportion of ingredients is key. Don’t pile so much of a thing that you lose the balance of flavors. This is one of the reasons all of the sandwiches (save for the focaccia number, who needs the top and bottom to regale us with its magic) are open-faced. Stack the toppings, but make it smart. This also makes an immediate benefit: showing off the layers, tempting anyone to take a bite.

The Rosy: Poached rock shrimp, any herb aioli, shaved radishes + chive blossoms on shokupan