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Hello new subscribers, and welcome back friends! This is the time of year when food starts to feel effortless. I get giddy just writing it. Which is for the best, really, as I had to muster discipline and pull myself away from the gardens, so I could collect my thoughts, putting pen to paper, here. Easily thrown together food makes full days much simpler, and often, more joyous.

There is so much going on around my landscape… Now is the time of constant bird activity (we call it our television, ha): the hummingbirds are back and already giving us the time of our lives. The Orioles sing all day from the tree canopy, and the Rose-Breasted Grosbeaks park at feeders with seemingly not a care in the world. Our Catbird Cottage namesake - Grey Catbirds - serenade us all day, into the night. I won’t even attempt describing the labor getting all the flower and veg beds prepped, but I’ve been thinking of it like readying everyone for their first day of school ;)

So, for the upcoming holiday - and the simple joy of warmer weather - today feels like exactly the right time to share a recipe with arresting, fresh flavors, where nearly no cooking is required to make a knockout dish.

In addition, I’ve assembled a perfect start-to-finish Memorial Day menu in case you’re on the hunt for more food-with-gusto to share with your loves. It’s designed with easy gatherings in mind, leaving you time to be out in the garden, catch-up with friends, or to just prioritize the general beauty and abundance of the season.

A menu for easy gatherings

I’ve unlocked the Souvlaki-style grilled chicken + mushroom skewers for all subscribers! Get a delicious al fresco plan together, and feast. To tempt you new and free subscribers, I’m also offering 20% off annual subscriptions for everyone, now until the end of the month. Your upgrade means making that shrimp, pickle + corn pasta salad is a no-brainer, or the brick-grilled chicken with punchy herb sauce that will take you all the way through summer. Or, the thirst-quenching Rhubarb Sunset tipple that is as pretty as it is delicious! Your upgrade brings immediate access to tons of recipes in the Recipe Index, Live videos, plus foraging and garden guides. Perhaps, most importantly, your support means I can keep producing amazing new stories and recipes for you all. Enormous thanks for your support!! I couldn’t do it without you.

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I’ve been organizing a beautiful summer lineup - zesty, smart, delicious things I can’t wait to share with you all. In the meantime, scroll my Memorial Day roundup from last year - it includes one of my all-time favorite slaws (gushed about by multiple supper club guests) and two amazing crab recipes: crispy soft shell crabs, and loaded crab banh mi sandos. One more for vegan and veg friends, this ginger scallion-sauced earthy cucumber + chickpea salad packs a good punch and can sit for hours without losing its verve.

Souvlaki-style grilled chicken + mushroom skewers with herb sauce-lashed grilled bread - this main is forgiving and juicy, thanks to the fresh marinade, meaty mushrooms, and boneless, skinless chicken thighs. The grilled bread is an excellent way to use up any leftover marinade, like a brightly herby garlic bread.

Bright + refreshing cold noodle salad is another repertoire favorite - it’s great for veg-centered folks, or if you’re offering a variety of mains and sides at your gathering. Make the dressing a few days in advance, then a day before (or the morning of) get the veggie and herb elements ready. Use whatever mix you have available - the recipe is meant as a guide to making your version sing.

Triple allium + hella herbs potato salad makes its appearance here every summer. Sometimes it’s simpler, almost always it gets tossed with celery and handfuls of herbs and alliums. This potato salad is hearty, buttery, crunchy, and bright, and offsets grilled or seared foods wonderfully. It also fits the bill when you need something great, fast.

Brown sugar strawberry + pecan crisp: Everyone loves a fresh fruit crisp! Made à la mode, it’s undeniably celebration food. This version highlights fresh strawberries, but any seasonal fruit works great. Make the streusel topping in advance, then just layer the elements in your favorite baking tin. Bake it to bubbling while everyone finishes the main course (or do it in advance, so you don’t have to worry about timing). Another forgiving, very high reward-to-effort recipe to rejoice in the season.

Fill your bellies and hearts with good cheer this weekend, and as always, thank you for reading!

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Whatever your plans, add this

Loaded English + snap pea salad with preserved lemon, mint, chive flowers + whipped ricotta

Every year, I make cordials from the season’s wildflowers for guests who visit Catbird Cottage. After straining the spent flowers, I steep them for weeks (or months) in small jars filled with white wine vinegar. It is an excellent way to extend their delicate fragrance, plus have more options in the kitchen. I used a Queen Anne’s Lace vinegar in this recipe and linked below to buy a floral vinegar if that’s simpler for you. Champagne vinegar also works great for its subtle tart sweetness. There are always options!

Even though I entertain professionally, just like anyone else, I love food that comes together quickly for a knockout impact. This dish comes together in about 10 minutes and is bright, savory, and lush. Also, who doesn’t love peas?? Preserved lemons last forever once you have (or make) them, and they are super versatile. Their lemony saltiness cuts through creamy whipped ricotta and delivers added depth to sweet sugar snap and English peas. Chive blossoms add beauty and sweet oniony balance, just like the mint leaves in their brightness. Get ready for a delicious celebration.