✴︎This is a reader-supported publication - thank you so much for being here! If you enjoy this, ♥️ it, restack it, or share it with a friend. It really does help get word out to the Substack universe, and it makes my day. If something here inspires you, let me know in the comments✴︎

Share

Good morning friends, welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! I know you’re here for the food, and I have a brilliant dish to share today! But, despite the desire to unfold into the year with space and grace, we’ve been dealt an unrelenting insanity and it would feel like a profound mistake not to acknowledge… (scroll down for the recipe)

Last Friday I felt jubilant and hopeful, seeing over 50,000 spirited Minnesotans out in the sub zero (!) cold, claiming their power and showing humanity in a general strike. This was huge, a testament to resiliency in the face of brutality. Then, the news came in like a tsunami: Alex Pretti, an ICU nurse for veterans, and another beloved community member, was murdered. What has happened since feels like an awakening, that the federal government has white supremacists kidnapping our neighbors, and anyone who stands up to their cruel overreach could become the next headline.

I’m sure for readers outside of Minnesota, this remove feels like a measure of safety. The truth is, Minnesota is just the test run. What’s happening there is prologue to its spread elsewhere, and inevitably, to all our neighborhoods. The more we reject this creeping authoritarianism and connect with our local communities, pulling from the wealth of our skills to prepare - from cooking, to first aid, to communication strategies - the bigger and more united we become. If we start preparing now we’ll have greater success at fending off impending attacks, protecting our most vulnerable members, and defending our Constitutional rights. Here are some places to help the great people of Minnesota, and to connect to this moment, broadly.

Donate to legal funds supporting immigrants and ICE detainees.

If you’re able, Set up recurring donations if you can! Even if it’s $3/month.

National Immigrant Justice Center – Provides direct legal representation in detention and deportation cases, litigates against abusive detention and due process violations, and does policy advocacy. They explicitly fight ICE detention expansion and mass arrests.​

Minnesota Immigrant Rights Action Committee - A Minnesota-based immigrant rights mass-movement organization. MIRAC fights for legalization for all, an end to immigration raids and deportations, an end to all anti-immigrant laws, and full equality in all areas of life.

Boycott companies that do business with ICE.

The more we impact their profits, the more likely they won’t continue enabling these abuses. According to Ice Out of My Wallet, these are brands to boycott:

Home Depot - they have green-lighted ICE agents patrolling stores and parking lots without warrants. Target - they caved to Trump’s racism, setting a standard for more corporations to follow suit. Hilton Hotels - they house ICE agents and penalize branches that refuse to comply. Amazon - their web service (AWS) is the digital infrastructure for ICE. Whole Foods - also owned by Amazon.

There are more, but this is an important group to stop supporting if we’re going to make the necessary impact.

Prepare for ICE to come to your community.

A network of people at the ready can literally keep families together and save lives. A Minneapolis group created a beautiful readiness document, here. Read and share it with your neighbors! There is also an online community monitoring ICE, here. Strategy for Humanity made a printable PDF of this action list, and more you can do, to share with everyone.

I know everyone can’t do everything. Choose what you can commit to, and let me know in the comments. Then send this to someone.

Leave a comment

Share

Warmer days are coming

Today is devoted to a dish that will make your eyes widen, a dish to make you want to gather friends - just so you can make a beautiful display of it, and then feast together. With some basic skills and an inventive array of fillings and toppings, it’s a gorgeous moment to relish.

Crêpes... They might seem fancy (they were to me, for many years), but in truth, they’re just whisper-thin pancakes made from an unleavened batter, cooked in a frying pan or griddle until the edges become crispy. You don’t need any fancy equipment, and once you get the hang of “the swirl” you’ll be hosting crêpe-making parties for all your buds. Okay maybe not… but, maybe…

Part of the fun of crêpes is the infinite number of fillings and toppings you can pair with them. They can be made sweet or savory, and the only limitation is your imagination.

This is a kind of recipe where using different flours is exciting, because there is less risk of the recipe not “turning out”. Use half all-purpose, half the experimental flour, and see which flavors you gravitate to. I used spelt, an heirloom wheat, for nutty, earthy flavor. Try buckwheat for a gluten-free and excellent variation, or rye, or einkorn flour. Crêpes all on their own can be quite a beautiful flavor experience. Consider what your priorities are - simplified (or more elaborate) toppings, going the savory option, who will be at the table - and have at it from there.

Some historic background

Crêpes are the dish served on Candlemas, a Catholic holiday on February 2nd in France, Belgium, and French-speaking Switzerland. Many others around the world make crêpes on the same day to mark the transition from winter to spring - maybe more fun than Groundhog Day? When we need reassurance that sunnier days will return, crêpes’ round shape and golden color conjures the return of spring after the dark and cold of winter. So make crêpes this weekend, and rejoice in warmer days ahead.

Crêpes with friends

Crêpes make a sublime breakfast for when friends or family come over: arrange little bowls of the toppings and fillings at the table and let everyone assemble their own - I guarantee it’ll be a conversation-starter, and people will lend up with creations that are just as delicious as they are fun.

Spelt crêpes with lemon curd, cinnamon-orange compound butter, pomegranates + crushed hazelnuts

These crêpes are earthy, buttery, slightly tangy, and just-sweet, so that you could eat them plain and still really enjoy them.