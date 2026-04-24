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Greetings, dear ones. Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. The intention for today had been a plucky theme to inspire you, but events here have conspired, taking a heartbreaking turn. I know you lovely people come here for the recipes, and I love producing them for you. My hope is that over the months (and years) subscribing to my newsletter, you’ve also fallen in love with my storytelling. Today is a storytelling moment - and unfortunately, rooted in loss.

If this isn’t your cup of tea, I appreciate your kindness in hanging with me for the next installment of bright, cheerful (and lusty!) recipes and stories. If this story touches you, I’d really appreciate hearing from you as I work through this grief. Thank you for being here.

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For the past 15 years my husband and I have been blessed with two cats who shaped our lives and brought us an incredible amount of unexpected happiness. Every time we made the effort to welcome them becoming more themselves, they blossomed: they became quirkier, more vocal, and richly affectionate in innumerable ways. And now, all of it is over.

A couple months into our lives together, in our Brooklyn apartment

Following my recent chat, you may have seen that my sweet Maya, our last cat, was in decline. This Tuesday we had to say goodbye to our old girl. She was an amazing animal, and, a wholly different kind of cat than Ozzie, who passed last August. He was gregarious, curious, always had a full-throated purr to greet us, and was extremely playful and cuddly. Easy. His death completely gutted us.

Maya, on the other hand, didn’t accept just anyone. She also drooled when she was really happy, snored, could groom herself for (seemingly) hours, wasn’t one to play (though if you weren’t looking, she just might). She was a sun seeker, always looking for a warm spot in which to bask. She also had multiple chronic health issues, and maybe because of this, it made her extremely scrappy.

We rescued them together from the Brooklyn Animal Care and Control, saving them from a scheduled euthanasia the following day. Her form read that she was about 1 year old, but also that she had kittens and was lactating. How could this tiny cat already have her own litter?? We would come to discover a few years in, seeking treatment for conditions we grew to realize were chronic (maybe due in part to such an early pregnancy), that some of those conditions - such as the laxity in her hind legs - were rooted in neurological disconnects. That there would likely be no way to cure her of these issues, only to find ways to manage her care as best we could over the course of her life.

And also, that her condition would worsen as she grew older.

We spent multiple thousands of dollars on her care, with a series of trips to emergency vets over the years. Lots of trouble-shooting what she was going through. We were patient, found good doctors, and ultimately figured out how to find a plateau together, but it wasn’t easy. Most other people would have given up on her long ago. But not me (and us). Her condition did worsen as she aged, but with each turn, we found new ways to keep her as healthy as possible, and happy. She was very happy, there was no question about that.

She chose me as her person. Bestowed with such an honor, I was unconditionally attentive to her, always with an ear to what she might need. In a way, through all of this, Maya was also my teacher. She showed me how to shift from my preconceptions of what a pet was, how to “listen” to provide the kind of care that would ensure she flourished, and how to love her unconditionally, despite her complex circumstances. She was my girl. We joked that because she was so dark and always wanted me near, she was my shadow. It was me she’d turn to for comfort, insisting I put down whatever I was doing each day, and give her love. In hindsight, it was such a gift.

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Often when guests or friends would visit, she would sit in the middle of the kitchen with her back to us, as if to say “come be with me” or “I did not consent to these people in our home”. She’d hiss to make sure people respected her space (for context, she would also randomly hiss at Jim, and even me, on occasion). Nearly anyone who met Maya would exclaim “she’s so pretty!”… I grew to think it might be, in part, to offset the sassy reception she gave them.

Though she inhabited a tiny body, Maya made no uncertainty about what she wanted at any given time. Her morning chatter when she was excited to see us. The “thoom!” heard through the ceiling, of her tiny form jumping down from the bed. Her gazelle-like leap onto a sofa or chair, paired with a little trill. Her muppet-like run, with her floppy legs. She possessed the most elegant whiskers.

Because her decline was somewhat gradual, there was room for me to anticipate her passing. It was devastating for me to accept that I’d be alone. The neurological condition was ganging up on her, and she suffered from ataxia: with increasing regularity, we’d find her frozen, as if she was stuck in a game of Twister, or splayed on the floor, unable to get up. When her decline was really evident, we cherished the good days, and evaluated if her life still had dignity. The month we had with her as she was nearing her end helped me realize we weren’t just losing a family member, we were ending a life chapter.

After licking yogurt off my fingertip in the morning, and curled up, in a ray of sunshine.

For the last 15 years, these two were our companions. We moved to four different cities together, then bought our first home. We changed careers multiple times between us, and the whole while, we were loved by these two. Maya (and Ozzie) were without question family. She was my daughter, my friend, and a total character in our household.

Life events happen for everyone: graduations, marriage, new careers, a big move, and so on. This life event is the end of an era, and probably why this loss feels so heavy. In the days leading up to saying goodbye to her, the early Prince song Sometimes it Snows in April played in my head. This passage from the chorus persists…

“Sometimes I wish that life was never ending.

And all good things, they say, never last.”

We will travel again, now that we don’t have to think of her care as a constant. Inevitably, we will find new animals to love, somewhere down the road. But not for now.

Maya passed peacefully. She was happy that morning. She got to bask in a sunny window, surrounded by our loving voices and caresses.

I assembled a bouquet to honor Maya when we buried her, gathering pulmonaria and hellebores from my gardens, along with violets and ornamental quince. These flowers of early spring are a promise, a hope.

She looked so peaceful. I was beside myself to say goodbye.

What is the cost of entering the afterlife? For us it was heartbreak. For her, she is becoming her next amazing self.

I so appreciate you coming along on this unexpected ride. I’d love to hear how you’ve faced grief, or how an animal touched your life. Hold your fur family - and everyone you cherish - close. These are the moments. Do not take them for granted. Let your love flow and soak up all the quirks your animals have to give, so you can store them up forever.

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