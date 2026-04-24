Stories from Catbird Cottage

Stories from Catbird Cottage

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Noel's avatar
Noel
1d

Sending condolences to you and your husband on the loss of your family members. It is a special and specific grief to lose an animal companion. Sweet girl.

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1 reply by Melina Hammer
Karen and Frank Hammer's avatar
Karen and Frank Hammer
1d

KH: yes, Maya was our girl too. Wohen we ‘babysat’ the cats so M & J could go on assignments. She would talk to let us know she wanted —warmth, caresses, or a soft reassuring touch. And we’d answer, in deed or words. We even had “conversations” back & forth. She would (mostly) be patient when we had to put cream in her lovely ears. She would “tharump” up the stairs to cuddle between your legs or in the crook of your arm. Her fave was lying in front of the winter wood stove, ‘drunk’ with warmth and peace. When Ozzie

died, she & Jim would start each day with private good morning sessions. When she was feeling good, she’d romp through the rooms. Then stop to tend clean a paw or belly…

🥰🐱

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1 reply by Melina Hammer
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