Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! For all you last-minute Larrys, I have the perfect Christmas Eve project. Over the past few years I’ve made the same cookies… This time, I decided to wipe the slate clean and brought a few elements from my book, here - tweaking them a little to make them new again. In what turned out to be a serendipitous move, I added juniper to this baking project, to incorporate the brightness of wild-foraged flavor.

Juniper can be bracing, but when used in the right proportion, the fragrant, blue-hued berries (which are actually tiny cones) impart a piney, enlivening quality that feels like the epitome of the holidays.

Juniper shortbread trees with ganache-pistachio crust