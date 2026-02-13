✴︎This is a reader-supported publication - thank you so much for being here! If you enjoy this, ♥️ it, restack it, or share it with a friend. It really does help get word out to the Substack universe, and it makes my day.✴︎

Greetings friends! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. You’ve likely been saturated with chocolate, beckoned to shower treats on whoever you love, and in a way, you’re probably over it by now. I get it. In the spirit of just food as love (because it very much is) I’m weighing in with a few dishes that are sure to bring a smile to your face - and anyone you love, if you cook for them. Bookmark the lot for when you’ve got a haul of rhubarb, found a nice piece of fish, are cooking beans, feel like mushrooms, or need a quick-and-amazing pasta. There’s lots here.

Love is everywhere

Communities locking arms and banding together while under attack has taken a prominence many of us haven’t seen since the pandemic. Neighbors and strangers are holding one another dear as beloved fellow humans, and becoming support networks for one another. It’s a beautiful thing to see sprouting up organically, and also, we should have mutual aid like this during “normal” times. Kindness is love. More of this for humanity everywhere, please! I’ve been considering my personal relationships. After almost a quarter century together (!), my husband and I have been cultivating a deeper love. Miraculous, maybe? We are finding new ways to join forces and move forward united, stronger than ever. It’s one of the best feelings. My body actually feels different for it… Brittle old stress is slowly giving way to a softer physical state. Sometimes I question if I can really let go, but welcoming it consistently definitely brings more happiness. We’re human of course, and every day isn’t roses, but growth like this is something everyone deserves. I have a brother whom I love dearly. We haven’t seen one other for over 2 years - physical distance makes it understandable, but, life is short. We actually succeeded in organizing a little vacation together - just the two of us and his sweet pups. So as you read this, we’re actually catching up and building new bonds, in the wilderness of Missouri!

One of the greatest testaments to love is to follow through on hope. When hope turns to action, we reinforce and grow a bigger love. If we do nothing else in our lives, let’s turn hope into action. We’re worth it.

I’ve written today’s newsletter to bring nourishment and joy while off in the woods, forging the next chapter. The featured recipes are elemental ‘sleeper hits’. Each time I’ve made them people rave, and I’m certain you will, too. Would love to hear in the comments which one gets added to your list first! xoxo M.

Recipes that make you feel loved

A few more from the SFCC archives & my residency with Food52….

Crème fraîche pasta with trout roe

When I don’t have much time but I want to eat something that feels special, I often turn to crème fraîche or trout roe. Both are small luxuries that pay off big. Here, I used them together to make a pasta dish that is beautiful, extremely tasty, and ready in no time. Crème fraîche is like sour cream’s more sophisticated cousin: richly creamy, with just a little tanginess. Trout roe glows, bringing with its stunning appearance a sweet-briny flavor to anything you add it to, along with a bursting, ‘clack’-on-the-teeth texture. This elegant, elemental meal is sure to wow whoever you serve it to.

Serves 4

8 oz angel hair pasta

6 oz crème fraîche

1 tbsp finely chopped wild field garlic (can also use chives), plus more to garnish

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

¼ tsp kosher salt

1 2.8 oz container trout roe

Finely grated zest from 2 lemons, plus 1 tbsp lemon juice

¼ cup fresh dill sprigs, to garnish

¼-½ cup reserved pasta water, for the sauce

Cook pasta in well-salted water according to package instructions for al denté.

Use tongs to transfer the noodles to a large mixing bowl and drain the pasta water, reserving the called-for amount. Add the crème fraîche, field garlic, lemon zest and juice, salt and black pepper and toss to fully coat the pasta.

Add ¼ cup of pasta water and toss until the pasta mixture is silky, adding a splash or two more as needed. Add half the trout roe and stir to coat. Divide twirls of pasta between shallow bowls, spoon the remaining roe on top, and garnish with dill and black pepper to taste.

Find trout roe at specialty markets and fishmongers. If you can’t find trout roe, salmon roe works just as well.

Loaded mushroom chicken Marsala