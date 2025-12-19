✴︎ If you enjoyed this, I’d greatly appreciate you clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. It helps get word out to others in the Substack universe, and it makes my day. If something here inspires you, please leave a comment :)✴︎

Hello friends, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage - Happy Hanukkah to all who celebrate! Today’s newsletter is part reflection, part offering. This will be the last post of the year, as my parents have just arrived and I plan to soak in our time together to the fullest. I hope, as the year winds down, your homes will be filled with good times and reflection, too. I look forward to reuniting with you all on January 2nd!

Food is one of the great connectors. Today I am sharing four stellar, gorgeous recipes from four books that inspired me this year. May the cultures, methods, and ingredients in these recipes and their respective books bring us closer to ourselves, and to the world. Feeling grateful to you all, I am giving an opportunity for every subscriber to enter for a chance to win a copy of one of these four books. This is a chance to bring new magic into your life and set a delicious path into 2026.

The books

You may have already seen Boustany and Turtle Island in my gift guide. Both are now bestsellers and have rightfully been included in The New York Times “14 Best Cookbooks of 2025”. The Pasta Book and A Kitchen in Italy are two hot-off-the-press releases, from famed personalities such as chef Marc Vetri, and Mimi Thorisson. May winning one of these books serve as a compass as you orient yourself in the new year - for their flavors, embracing an outlook, or a new way of relating to food. To help you show up for yourself more, and maybe even, to show up more in the world.

I am grateful for each and every one of you, joining me here for the adventures week-in and week-out. I began a new process over the course of this year, plotting the dates for every Friday on which a post would land, then began “hot pen” brainstorming about what might be ideal to share then. I hope it’s been extra enjoyable for you! I always had more ideas than ended up here (so grateful for that). Sometimes concepts would shift and I’d carry those ideas forward, for a new ‘right moment’ to be actualized. Which means a serendipitous and juicy lineup, embarking on the New Year…

As always, I love hearing what stories or recipes may have seized you, if any tips - or observations - were helpful, or particularly delicious. Thanks for any thoughts you may have in the comments! I look forward to collaborating with you on what the newsletter will look like in the next year. Wishing you and your loved ones a merry, happy, warm, and peaceful Solstice and holiday season. See you all in 2026!

Enter to Win

All subscribers are eligible. To enter for a chance to win, ♥️ this post, then leave a comment below sharing which book you’d love to win, and a reply to any of the following:

What is a book that has influenced how you cook?

As we end this year and look forward to the next, what are any new techniques or ingredients with which you hope to familiarize yourself?

What are you eager to learn from the book you’d like to win?

Optional, but doubles your chances to win: Share Stories from Catbird Cottage with a friend who loves great food. Winners will be selected at random on December 29th and contacted via email to receive the book of your choice, delivered right to your front door to start the New Year off right.

This is a longer post - your email may cut it short, so

Click through to the app or browser to read the full thing.

Before we dive in….

✨Some of my absolute favorites from 2025✨

The next book to bring inspiration

Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables from my Palestine, by Sami Tamimi, the co-author of Ottolenghi and Jerusalem cookbooks, and a long-celebrated chef in London. In this book, he highlights Palestinian food at a crucial time of new Palestinian awareness, and erasure. “Boustany” translates from Arabic to “my garden,” and reflects Sami’s approach: there are 100 colorful and simple vegetable- and grain-led dishes, filled with bold and inspiring flavors. There are recipes for breads, dinner party menus, midweek fare, fermenting your own vegetables, and much more. I was fortunate to experience an array of dishes from this book at one of the women-in-food cookbook gatherings. Each and every one of the vegetable-centric dishes was a huge hit. A Kitchen in Italy: A Year of Family Meals and Celebrations from Our Home - Mimi Thorisson is a French cook and writer and the author of four books exploring French and Italian cuisines. She is also an Instagram darling, always highlighting the most beautiful, just-picked market bounty, from idyllic country markets between Médoc, France and Turin, Italy. This new book is a love letter to the places, people, and meals that have shaped this most recent chapter of her life - a journey through Italian food and stories behind the recipes that have become part of her family’s table. Across 100 favorite Italian family recipes, there’s lots of rustic countryside dishes and impressive but easy-to-make recipes. Dishes are organized by the seasons and loaded with the produce of the moment, highlighted by simple techniques. The Pasta Book: Recipes, Techniques, Inspiration - A a drool-inducing book focused on (obviously) pasta making - it is part practical guide, part storytelling and inspiration. Written by James Beard Award-winning chef Marc Vetri, the founder and owner of restaurants in Philadelphia, Connecticut, Washington DC, Las Vegas, and now Kyoto, and the author of five acclaimed cookbooks, this book is filled with more than 75 recipes, with a wide range of easy-to-impressive pasta dinners using both dried and fresh pastas. Paired with the pasta are many inventive recipes to make once you’ve made whatever shape has seized you - from veg to seafood, wild boar and game, to lamb, pork, beef, and more. There are helpful visual step-by-step guides (plus video links, denoted by QR codes throughout), and, even though I already own 5 cookbooks on making pasta, I absolutely loved paging through this book, quickly adding post-its to a not insignificant number of pages. Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America - This is an essential book for anyone who wants to understand the wild and native foods of the Americas, with dishes ranging as far north as territories in Canada, southward to Central America. Through the lens of the three-time James Beard award-winning Oglala Lakota chef, Sean Sherman shares the traditions and foodways of Indigenous peoples, through 100 ancestral and modern recipes. Organized by region, this book delves into the culinary landscapes and regional distinctions, and spotlights the communities producing, gathering, and cooking these foods.

Four celebration recipes to end the year in style

Sami Tamimi’s lemon & pistachio cookies, aka ma’akaroon

Middle Eastern ma’akaroon have nothing to do with French macarons. The Middle Eastern ones are traditionally made from semolina, olive oil and aniseed and are deep-fried before being drenched in sugar syrup. Here is a slightly healthier way of making these buttery cookies, which are pretty easy to make. I like to make a big batch of these and gift them at Christmas.

Makes 15

1 cup / 125g pistachios, finely ground

11⁄4 cups / 125g almond flour

½ cup / 100g granulated sugar

½ tsp mastic, ground heaping 1⁄4 tsp baking powder salt

2 tsp finely chopped preserved lemon

1 tsp lemon zest

1 tsp vanilla bean paste 1 tbsp runny honey

1 egg, lightly whisked

1 tbsp unsalted butter, at room temperature

2–3 tbsp confectioners’ sugar, sifted

Put the ground pistachios, almond flour, granulated sugar, mastic, baking powder and 1⁄8 teaspoon of salt into a large bowl and mix well, just enough to combine everything together. Add the preserved lemon, lemon zest, vanilla, honey, egg and butter and give everything a good stir, using a wooden spoon or spatula. The mixture should be slightly sticky.

Place the confectioners’ sugar on a large plate and start rolling the batter into walnut-size balls, about 1 oz / 30g each. Gently roll the balls in the confectioners’ sugar, making sure that they are well coated on all sides. Arrange on a large baking sheet lined with parchment paper, evenly spaced out. Cover the baking sheet and leave in the fridge for 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 350°F and bake the cookies for 10–12 minutes, or until they start to get a bit of color. Leave them to cool completely before serving.

Once the cookies have been rolled, they can be kept in the freezer, in an airtight container, for a few weeks. Once they are baked, they will keep in an airtight container for 5 days.

Marc Vetri’s mint fazzoletti with lamb al latte ragu

The first time our chef Jacob Rozenberg made this ragu, he was certain that he ruined $300 worth of lamb. He didn’t! It’s an al latte–style braise with milk in it, and after you braise the meat, the milk curdles and looks clumpy in the pot. Not to worry. You just buzz the liquid in a blender to make it creamy again. With mint in the pasta and pecorino in the ragu, it’s a beautiful combination. Borlotti beans make a surprisingly good complement to the lamb. I like a little extra black pepper in this ragu, but you be the judge when you taste it.

Serves 4-6

1 cup dried borlotti beans

3 pounds bone-in lamb shanks (about 2 shanks)

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 tablespoons grapeseed oil or canola oil

½ large leek, cleaned and sliced

1 cup whole milk

2 cups Lamb Stock or Beef Stock, plus more as needed

1 pound fresh Mint Fazzoletti

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons (1 ounce) unsalted butter, cut into pieces

6 tablespoons finely grated pecorino cheese, plus more for garnish

3 tablespoons minced fresh mint, plus more for garnish

Another name for “handkerchiefs,” fazzoletti are cut smaller than Mandilli (page 75) and are just as popular in Liguria.

Soak the dried beans in water to cover for 8 hours or overnight.

Mint Dough: Use this variation with either the Half-and-Half Egg Dough or Egg Yolk Dough. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Set up a bowl of ice water. Add 20 grams (¾ cup packed) fresh mint leaves to the boiling water and blanch them until bright green, about 15 seconds. Using a spider strainer or slotted spoon, immediately transfer the mint to the ice water to stop the cooking. When cooled, remove the mint from the ice water and shake off the excess water, pressing gently. You should have about 45 grams (¼ cup packed) blanched mint. Transfer the mint to a mini food processor or high-powered blender, add the egg yolks called for in the recipe, and puree until smooth. The finer you puree the mint, the fewer specks you’ll have in the pasta. Add the puree to the bowl along with the oil and proceed with the recipe. For a deeper green color, cool the blanching water and use that as the water in the dough recipe.

Roll 1 pound Mint Dough into sheets about 1⁄16 inch (1.5mm) thick. Lay a pasta sheet on a lightly floured work surface and trim the edges square (keep the remaining pasta covered as you work). Cut the sheet into 2½- to 3-inch squares, using a fluted cutter if desired. Dust the squares with semolina flour and place on a lightly floured sheet pan. Repeat with the remaining dough.

Preheat the oven to 300°F.

Make the ragu: Season the lamb all over with about 1½ teaspoons salt and several grinds of black pepper. In a large Dutch oven, heat the oil over medium-high heat. Add the lamb and sear, turning for even browning, until deeply browned all over, about 15 minutes. Remove to a platter and keep warm.

You will be left with a brown glaze, or fond, in the pan that will create a deeply flavorful base for the ragu. There will be some fat, too. Discard all but 2 tablespoons fat, add the sliced leeks to the pan, and sauté over medium heat until soft, 3 to 4 minutes, stirring up the fond with a wooden spoon. Drain the beans and add to the pan along with the seared lamb, any accumulated juices, and the milk. Add enough stock to come about three-quarters of the way up the meat. Cover and transfer to the oven.

Braise until the meat and beans are fork tender, 3 to 4 hours. After 2 hours and again at 3 hours, check the liquid level in the pan; if the pan looks like it may go dry, add another 1 cup stock.

Remove from the oven and let cool for 30 minutes, covered. When you remove the lid, don’t be alarmed if the liquid looks curdled; that’s supposed to happen. Once cooled, use tongs to remove the meat from the pot to a cutting board. Remove and discard the bones (or save them to make lamb stock) and cut the meat into fork-friendly pieces. Use a spider strainer or slotted spoon to lift out and strain the beans from the braising liquid and hold the beans with the meat.

Using a stick blender (or upright blender or food mill), puree the rest of the braise (liquid, fat, curdled bits, vegetables, and all) into a nice thick ragu. Taste the ragu and season with salt and pepper until it tastes good to you. Fold the lamb and beans back into the ragu and keep warm over low heat. (Or refrigerate in an airtight container for up to 3 days.)

Cook the fazzoletti: Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add salt until it tastes like well-seasoned broth. Drop in the fazzoletti, give it a stir, and cover the pot to return the water quickly to a boil. Uncover or partially cover to maintain the boil and boil the pasta, stirring occasionally, until it is tender but still a little chewy when bitten, about 2 minutes.

While the pasta water comes to a boil, pour the ragu into a deep 12-inch sauté pan. Stir in the olive oil, butter, and a few grindings of black pepper and simmer gently over medium-low heat. Right after dropping the pasta, add about 1 cup of the hot pasta water or saved pasta water to the pan and crank the heat to high. Simmer and stir the mixture until it thickens slightly, 2 to 3 minutes.

When the pasta is ready, use a spider strainer or slotted spoon to scoop the fazzoletti from the water and transfer it straight to the pan of ragu. Shake and swirl the pan until the sauce thickens a bit more and begins to hug the pasta, 1 to 2 minutes (keep the pasta moving, adding a little more pasta water if necessary to create a loose, creamy sauce). Remove from the heat, add the pecorino and mint, and toss until the pasta and sauce marry, leaving little to no sauce in the pan.

Using a large spoon, dish out the pasta onto warmed plates, creating some volume by spooning it into a mound. Top with a grating of pecorino and minced fresh mint.

Simplify it by using canned borlotti beans

Replace the 1 cup dried beans with 2½ cups canned borlotti beans (about one and a half 15-ounce cans). Goya sells borlotti beans as “Roman beans.” Others call them cranberry beans. Rinse and drain the canned beans and then fold them into the ragu along with the cut braised lamb. Heat over medium-low heat until the flavors meld, about 20 minutes, and then cut the heat to low and keep warm.

Sean Sherman’s west coast seafood stew with licorice fern root

The idea behind this stew is to showcase some of the aromatic plants in the region alongside local fish and shellfish—arguably some of the world’s most beautiful and delicious. To first make a broth, I use the bones from a fish and shells from two crabs along with four distinctive ingredients: anise-flavored roots of the licorice fern; pungent, lightly citrusy cow parsnip seeds; pieces of Douglas fir to bring that bright conifer fragrance; and rose hips, for their citrusy tartness. I also add these aromatics back into the stew itself, as well as a licorice fern tincture, which you can find online. This second addition lets me emphasize their flavors, but don’t worry—they don’t overwhelm the seafood.

stock

1 whole Pacific rockfish or other white fish (2 to 3 pounds), scaled and gutted

2 live or steamed Dungeness crabs

½ medium yellow onion, coarsely chopped

2 garlic cloves, smashed

2 tablespoons dried seedless rose hips

1 (2-inch) piece licorice fern root, coarsely chopped

1 teaspoon wild cow parsnip seeds or wild carrot seeds

5 small sprigs Douglas fir or other edible conifer

stew

1 pound Manila clams or Pacific littlenecks, scrubbed

1 pound mussels, scrubbed and debearded

2 tablespoons sunflower oil

½ yellow onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 thick burdock root, peeled and cut into ¼-inch pieces

Fine sea salt

1 teaspoon cow parsnip seeds or wild carrot seeds

1 tablespoon licorice fern tincture or pastis

1 (8-ounce) piece hot-smoked salmon, skin removed

1 teaspoon Rose Hip Powder (see below) or store-bought

1 teaspoon fine y chopped Douglas fir tips

4 wild onion greens or scallion greens, sliced, for garnish

rose hip powder

If you’re making a powder from rose hips you gather yourself, make absolutely sure you remove all of the seeds. They are hard enough to chip a tooth!

Makes 1/3 cup

½ cup dried seedless rose hips

Put the dried seedless rose hips in a spice grinder (or a coffee grinder that isn’t used for coffee, since you don’t want the powder to taste like espresso) and grind them to a fine powder.

Make the stock: Fillet the fish reserving the backbone and head. (You can ask a fishmonger to do this for you.) Cut the fish into 2-inch pieces, cover, and refrigerate them until ready to make the stew.

If you’re using live crabs, in a very large pot, bring 10 cups water to a boil over high heat. Add the crabs, cover, and cook for 5 to 10 minutes, just until the crabs are red and stop moving. Using tongs, transfer them to a work surface and let cool to warm. Reserve the cooking liquid in the pot to make the stock.

For the crabs you just cooked or the crabs you purchased already cooked, working over the sink, pull off the flap on the undersides of the crabs. Remove the top shells and reserve. Pull out the feathery lungs and discard. Reserve the yellow tomalley (aka crab fat) and any roe that you find if desired. (The tomalley is technically edible though it can collect environmental pollutants. If you’d like to eat the tomalley, do so with crabs from pristine waters.)

Cut the crabs into quarters so that each piece has some body and a leg. Place in a large container, cover, and refrigerate the crab pieces, roe, and tomalley, if desired, until ready to make the stew.

If you started with live crabs, set the reserved pot of cooking liquid on the stove. If you started with cooked crabs, add 10 cups water to a large pot. Add the reserved fish backbone and head, the crabs’ top shells, onion, garlic, rose hips, licorice fern root, cow parsnip seeds, and Douglas firs to the pot and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce the heat to medium-low or low, so the water is just below a simmer. Cook for about 1 hour to infuse the stock with flavor. Strain and discard the solids.

Make the stew: Measure out 6 cups of the stock (reserving the rest for another use), place in a large clean pot, and set over medium heat. Add the clams and mussels, cover, and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally, just until the mussels and clams open. Using a slotted spoon, transfer all open mussels and clams to a large bowl. Discard any that do not open.

Carefully pour the cooking liquid into a large heatproof measuring cup or pitcher, stopping before you reach any grit at the bottom, or use a fine meshed strainer lined with cheesecloth. Clean out the pot.

Add the oil to the pot and heat over medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion, garlic, and burdock root. Season with salt and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring, until softened. Add the cow parsnip seeds and cook for about 1 minute, until fragrant. Add the licorice fern tincture and cook just until most of the liquid evaporates.

Add the reserved crab quarters and cook for about 5 minutes, stirring to coat with the aromatics, until heated through. Add the strained cooking liquid as well as any reserved tomalley and roe, if desired, and cook for 5 minutes longer. Taste and season with salt if needed.

Season the rockfish pieces with salt. Nestle the fish and smoked salmon into the stew, cover, and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, just until the white fish is opaque throughout. Carefully stir in the mussels, clams, rose hip powder, and Douglas fir tips and cook to heat through.

Break up the smoked salmon into a few pieces. Divide the stew among bowls, garnish with sliced onion greens, and serve.

Note: When you make this stew, use the recipe as a guide but know that the seasons for fish and shellfish can vary. For example, in Northern California, Dungeness crabs are considered a winter delicacy, while farther north, people enjoy them into the summer, especially when they go out crabbing themselves. Each year, the season can change depending on water and wildlife conditions.

Mimi Thorisson’s lasagna with pesto, green beans & potatoes

Another layered pasta dish that I am crazy about. Many of the dishes in this section can trace their origins to the South of Italy, but here we are most definitely in the North. These are Ligurian flavors at their best. If you want to deconstruct this dish, I guess you could just say it is Ligurian pesto served as a lasagna, with the added comfort of green beans and potatoes in each bite.

I like to let the lasagna strips stick out a bit so the ends turn a little crispy and golden in the oven. At home, I prepare this lasagna in a big dish that holds enough for the whole family, but when I serve it at dinner parties, I enjoy making individual portions in baking dishes for each guest, which is more elegant and makes the serving easier.

Serves 4

pesto

4 cups / 120 g fresh basil leaves, plus more for garnish

½ cup / 65 g pine nuts

1 cup / 100 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

3 garlic cloves

1 cup / 250 ml extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for greasing the pan

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

béchamel

4 tablespoons / 60 g unsalted butter

½ cup / 60 g all-purpose flour

4 cups / 1 liter whole milk

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Fine sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

assembly

10 ounces / 300 g new potatoes

7 ounces / 200 g green beans (haricots verts)

8 ounces / 250 g fresh lasagna sheets

2 cups / 200 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano cheese

Make the pesto. In a food processor, combine the basil, pine nuts, Parmigiano Reggiano, and garlic and pulse for about 2 minutes, until finely chopped and well combined. With the processor running, slowly add the olive oil in a single stream and pulse until the mixture is smooth but not runny. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Make the béchamel. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Add the flour and whisk continuously until the mixture is smooth and bubbling, about 2 minutes. Gradually begin adding the milk, whisking constantly to prevent lumps, until the sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Season with nutmeg, salt, and pepper to taste.

Cook the vegetables. Rinse the potatoes. Trim the green beans and cut them into 2-inch / 5 cm pieces.

Place the potatoes in a large pot of salted water. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, reduce the heat to medium, and cook until soft when poked with a fork, 10 to 15 minutes.

Add the green beans to the pot with the potatoes. Let everything cook together until the beans are tender but still a little crisp, another 4 to 6 minutes. Drain the vegetables and let cool for 10 minutes. Once the potatoes are cool enough to handle, peel them and slice them into thin rounds.

Assemble the lasagna. Preheat the oven to 350°F / 180°C. Grease a 9 × 13-inch / 23 × 33 cm baking dish with olive oil.

Spread a thin layer of béchamel on the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Top with a layer of lasagna sheets. Spread a thin layer of béchamel over the lasagna, then dollop with the pesto and sprinkle with some of the Parmigiano Reggiano. Scatter with a third of the potatoes and green beans. Repeat twice, ending with three layers with the last of the lasagna, béchamel, and cheese.

Bake until the top is golden and bubbly, 30 minutes. Let cool for 10 minutes. Garnish with basil before serving.

Giveaway fine print: Due to shipping rates, this giveaway is open to US residents - all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. No purchase necessary. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Limit one entry per person, and void where prohibited or restricted.

Reprinted with permission from Turtle Island: Foods and Traditions of the Indigenous Peoples of North America by Sean Sherman with Kate Nelson and Kristin Donnelly © 2025 by Sean Sherman. Photographs copyright © 2025 by David Alvarado. Published by Clarkson Potter. Also Reprinted with permission from Boustany: A Celebration of Vegetables from my Palestine by Sami Tamimi © 2025 Sami Tamimi. Photographs copyright © 2025 by Ola O. Smit and Issy Croker. Published by Ten Speed Press. Also Reprinted with permission from The Pasta Book: Recipes, Techniques, Inspiration by Marc Vetri with David Joachim © 2025 by Marc Vetri. Photographs copyright © 2025 by Ed Anderson. Published by Clarkson Potter. A Kitchen in Italy: A Year of Family Meals and Celebrations from Our Home by Mimi Thorisson © 2025 Mimi Thorisson. Photographs copyright © 2025 Oddur Thorisson. Published by Clarkson Potter. All, imprints of of Penguin Random House.