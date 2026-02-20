Thanks for reading! If you enjoy this, please click the ♥️, restack this post, or share it with another foodie fan.

Hello bean friends, welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Having just returned from a trip where the temps hovered at 65-70 degrees most days, I must confess it was a little deflating to come home to the snow I’d left behind. Like many, I definitely become stir-crazy by the time March rolls in, but the time out west catalyzed some yearning that got me antsy, now.

Which brings me to today… The fresh ingredients of spring are pure romance. Tender textures. All those bright, new flavors. Since we’re clearly not there yet, a little consolation I reach for - and one that is available to everyone at a relatively low cost - is thawed frozen peas. They are one of the veg I and every professional chef will agree is worth taking up room in the freezer, that doesn’t lose their vitality once thawed. I love their bursting sweetness and saturated hue… These days, I don’t bother cooking them after thawing - they’re perfect as-is.

Today’s recipe features an elemental, plump bean dish that is anointed with a rustic take on “pesto”… It isn’t a sauce, or relish, but it is delicious by the spoonful, and would be equally dynamite slathered on toast, served alongside bacon and eggs, or tossed through your favorite pasta.

A pot simmering away on the stove is a kind of comfort. If I’m pressed for hands-on time (or ideas), beans happily fill the void, always bringing nourishment and versatility. I love topping beans with something to contrast the creamy heartiness - bright, crunchy, or spicy elements. Check out my bean primer and the Index for more bean-centric forays…

Today has all of it: Creamy goodness. Brightening refreshment. Crunchy bits. And some heat.

This dish makes an easy lift of finding something exceptional while also ticking the sustenance box. You could opt to skip the extra step of those crispy garlic chips and add a scatter of toasted nuts or seeds. Or fry up some hearty croutons, or these crispy breadcrumbs. You could even bash your favorite seasoned cracker into crumbs and sprinkle it over top.

This recipe includes spring onions, another sought-after ingredient at spring markets (that, of all places, I scored at a local Indian market). You may substitute field garlic: it’s one of the most widely available wild ingredients, growing right now in upright tufted clumps, everywhere. If you’re not so sure about harvesting wild foods, know that any wild food that smells like garlic or onions is edible, a guaranteed safe bet for beginning foragers. If this sparks your curiosity, here is the foraging guide for twenty of my favorite spring wild foods. Once the ground thaws and nature begins its vibrant explosion, I’ll no doubt be gushing about every bit of it here.

If you’re looking for more seasonal eating beyond the bounds of the ‘net, my award-winning book A Year at Catbird Cottage delves into every season with celebratory recipes, breakfast-to-dessert, highlighting wild and farm-fresh ingredients.

Some wild food-inspired dishes to get you started…

And a few more delectable recipes featuring peas

To bring excitement and verve during yearning-for-spring limbo…

You asked and I listened

For subscribers who’ve wanted a printable PDF, I’ve added a new feature! At the end of every new recipe is a clean and easy-to-use, downloadable PDF. I’ll get to work adding them to the archive as well, to streamline your cooking process.

Creamy beans + green pea-olive “pesto”

This recipe was made with Caballero beans, a substantial, creamy white bean.