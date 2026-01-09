This is a reader-supported publication - thank you for being here! To upgrade for full access to the archive, more comfort food bliss, and the complete Recipe Index, upgrade by clicking one of the buttons below.

Greetings friends, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. As the week unfolded I was very much looking forward to today’s post, but as of Wednesday, a different mood - precipitated by an incredibly shocking event -changed the course of the new year. Keep scrolling if you just want soothing, savory pie intel….

The news of the killing at near point-blank range of a legal observer, Renee Nicole Good, has sent us reeling. I was at lunch with a friend when I saw it first and didn’t really grasp what had occurred. Then, once I got home I saw the videos all over the internet. Renee Good was an unarmed Minneapolis resident and a 37-year-old mother of three, who had just dropped her 6-year old son off at school. Say her name with me. She should not be dead right now.

Perhaps this awful moment, brought on by an out-of-control ICE agent, acting with complete lack of respect for human life, will be the catalyst for a new path we so desperately need. A path of dignity for all people, pushing back against needless violence. I acknowledge this is heavy. I’m still processing it, myself. One thing is certain - the right thing is not to let this slip from our focus, because this is not normal. If you’re looking for a way to help, these two groups may be a place to plug in.

Pivoting to this chilly, sunny January morning, I was thinking about food that feels like love. Today’s featured recipe is a story of simple comfort, perfect to make this weekend. We are still in what I like to call “the cozy days of winter” where cold weather activities and nourishing foods like this carry a certain charm… Not like oh, late February, when we’ve all become stir-crazy and inconsolable, wondering how winter could last SO LONG. This recipe is adaptable to what you have available, and store bought puff pastry (a trusty friend in my kitchen) makes this impressive savory pie an effortless affair. Grounded by hearty greens and potatoes, this pie also feels special, thanks to the seafood, béchamel, and puff pastry.

All the flavors and textures

Smoked fish, for umami. Here, I’ve used smoked wild salmon from my friends at Drifters Fish, but smoked whitefish or trout work equally well.

Plump rock shrimp, for a pleasing bouncy texture and mellow flavor. Swap for chunks of cod, monkfish, or regular shrimp (slice in half lengthwise), if they happen to be fresher when you visit the fishmonger.

Velvety leeks for a sweet allium hit. Leeks are buttery and a milder, sweet allium. Depending on what’s available, substitute 2 small yellow onions, or 3 shallots, if you prefer.

Dark leafy greens and potatoes, for bulk and nutrition. I love collards for their heartiness. Feel free to use kale, turnip greens, or dandelion greens instead. Chopped cabbage or broccoli would be great, too. Waxy potatoes keep their shape better than floury ones, so opt for Yukon gold or fingerlings here. Or use winter radishes, kohlrabi, or celeriac: peel, then dice them into ½-inch cubes and cook them when you begin the leeks.

Béchamel sauce to enrobe the mixture. This mother sauce is made more lively (and nutritious) with the addition of buttermilk.

Crisp, flaky puff pastry lid. Store bought all-butter puff makes this dish a cinch, and also a celebration (let’s make a celebration of day-to-day living in 2026, okay?). Swap for homemade shortcrust like this, or a cornmeal-fortified sturdier take (so good!). Or, toss the mixture - cooking the rock shrimp beforehand - through your favorite pasta and call it a day. Refer a friend

Potato, leek + collards seafood pie

Serves 4

pie filling

1 tbsp butter, plus more for greasing the pan

1 leek, white and light green parts only

1 small bunch collards or other hearty greens, rinsed, ends trimmed, stems cut from leaves

2 cloves garlic, finely grated on a mandoline

¼ tsp cayenne

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

10 small waxy potatoes, peeled and boiled in well salted water until until just-tender

8 oz rock shrimp

6 oz smoked salmon

1 sheet store-bought puff pastry such as Dufour, thawed in the refrigerator

1 egg, for wash

béchamel sauce

3 tbsp butter

3 tbsp AP flour

1 cup buttermilk

⅔ cup whole milk

1 bay leaf

¼ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Freshly cracked black pepper and kosher salt

Cook the veggies: Halve the leek lengthwise. Rinse under cold running water to free the sand from its layers. Set the segments in a colander to drain, then chop the leek into a medium dice.

Sauté the leeks in 1 tablespoon of butter in a cast iron skillet, set over medium heat. As the leeks begin to cook, chop the collard stems into ¼-inch segments, then coarsely chop the leaves. Add the cut stems to the leeks, season with salt, and stir to combine. When the stems begin to soften, 3-5 minutes, add the collard leaves, then stir to combine again. Season with salt and pepper, add the nutmeg, cayenne, and garlic, and stir together. Sauté the mixture for 2-3 minutes or until the leaves have collapsed and turned bright green and the garlic is fragrant, stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the heat.

Flake the smoked salmon into a large mixing bowl. Slice the boiled potatoes into ¼-inch thick coins and add them to the salmon. Add the leeks and greens mixture, then the rock shrimp. Season with freshly cracked pepper and a pinch of salt.

Make the béchamel: In a small saucepan, melt the remaining butter over medium heat. Whisk the flour until fully incorporated into the butter to make a roux. While stirring constantly, cook the roux until it smells toasty and turns more golden, approximately 2 minutes. Gradually add the milk, then the buttermilk, whisking continuously until the mixture becomes uniform. Add the bay leaf, a few cracks of black pepper, ½ teaspoon of salt, and ¼ teaspoon nutmeg, and stir. Bring the mixture to bubbling, then lower the heat so it bubbles, but less vigorously, stirring regularly until the sauce is thickened enough so that it coats the back of a spoon, about 8 minutes.

Pour the béchamel onto the contents in the mixing bowl and fold in to coat fully. Transfer the filling to a buttered gratin or baking dish, placed onto a rimmed baking sheet lined with parchment.

Bake the pie: Preheat the oven to 400º(F). Remove the puff pastry from its packaging. You may opt to smoothen it with a rolling pin to flatten any fold lines, but it isn’t necessary. Run a fingertip, wetted with a little water, along the edge of the baking dish. Drape the pastry over top and crimp along the border, moistening the pastry folds with wetted fingertips as you crimp. Use a sharp knife to score a decorative design in the center of the puff pastry (which will also serve as a steam vent). Paint the pastry with egg wash and refrigerate for 20 minutes to set the pastry shape.

Remove it from the fridge, place it back on the baking sheet, and bake until the pastry is deeply golden, about 35 minutes. Check after 20 minutes and rotate the pan as needed for even baking. Cool the pie on a wire rack for at least 10 minutes before eating.

This comforting pie is excellent alongside a simple salad, and a steely white wine or crisp lager.

