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Hello friends! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. I’ve been a preserving machine over here, blitzing, emulsifying, fermenting, and capturing this moment in the season in as many ways as possible, so I can return to the many exhilarating flavors at leisure. Even more, for when days turn cold again.

What does this actually look like? Different ingredients lend themselves to different techniques. Today, I’m sharing some of the methods to make condiments I consistently rely on: these assist in making day-to-day eating dynamic, as well as serve up the memorable layers for celebration meals, commemorating our special moments. Let’s bottle the season together, and enliven all foods!

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Local news

Hudson Valley and Catbird Cottage friends! We’ve just launched our next supper club, June 20th. The theme is A Sunlit Feast, to welcome the bright flavors of summer. Make new friends, and eat sublime things in an intimate evening during sunset! Send an email or message to reserve your seat. Here’s a peek at the menu:

Spicy gochugaru papaya, mango + cucumber salad with shiso + sesame

Wild salmon ceviche, apples, Serranos, pickled ginger + lemon balm

Tuna tartare tostadas with umami aioli & creamy bean - créma tostadas, pow-pow pickles + flowers

Garlic-lime chicken thighs + lemongrass-chili crispy rice

Cast iron pineapple, salted lime granita + cashew brittle

Condiments and preserved foods are my ace in the hole. I dole out spoonfuls here and there to level up all dishes, making exciting eating, any day. There is a persistent jumble of bottles and jars knocking around in the fridge, and every single one of them brings more delight. They provide options when I’m not feeling creative (or am short on time), and welcome me to a precise moment in time.

Green things. Clockwise from top left: roasted chili + herb sauce, fermented ramp leaves, fermented garlic mustard, cumin + coriander pickled jalapeños + field garlic, chopped field garlic stems, garlic chive compound butter.

Today I cover methods incorporating:

Alliums

Herbs

Greens

Flowers

This is a guide for how to preserve the bounty, right now. I’ll be adding to this series at the height of summer’s glory, and again, for when warm days have dwindled and the glut of fall produce crowds our counters.

Share this post with someone who seeks more ways to make enlivened food, then make sauce and pickles together. Share

Alliums

Alliums are ideal candidates for preserving the bounty. They are universally incorporated across all cooking, and their tender shoots grow abundant in spring. In the Staples chapter of my book, I share a fermented green garlic recipe I make every year. It adds depth to all kinds of dishes and lasts for months once made - use it as you would pickles, kraut, or kimchi - wherever you desire a funky, garlicky hit.

Fermented green garlic in-process, page 89 in A Year at Catbird Cottage

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In recent years I’ve swapped in field garlic because it grows prolifically on my landscape. It would be a shame to let the tender clumps go to waste, plus, they are just as tasty. You can learn more about the wild foods of spring right here, and scroll further for ways to ferment them…

Allium pickles. Vinegar is a tried-and-true means for preserving all kinds of foods, and you should definitely be pickling field garlic, green garlic, or regular garlic bulbs. In my kitchen, they get their own dedicated jar: I use white vinegar for the most versatile pickles, sometimes adding a little salt and sugar, and always a few aromatics - coriander seeds, sometimes black peppercorns, and a bay leaf.

In summer I pickle them toorshi style (no sugar) - usually with a mix of radishes, cucumbers, summer squash, snow peas, and cauliflower.

Sometimes I pickle alliums with sliced chilis. This version gives twice: you get delicious pickled garlic and chilis - add them to burgers, salads, beans, eggs, greens, even tropical fruit.

Pickling field garlic with sliced jalapeños, cumin, and coriander seeds. After a couple weeks to infuse the flavors, I added the pickled chilis to mango, feta, a drizzle of olive oil, and fresh herbs.

For this method, I use apple cider vinegar: 3:1 ratio vinegar-to-water, and dissolve 1 tablespoon sugar and 1 teaspoon kosher salt in the liquid, heated on the stovetop. Include at least a half teaspoon of coriander seeds - an essential spice in every pickle project. Taste and see if the brine needs more acidity, or back off the acidity by adding more water, then refrigerate for at least one week.

The moderately spicy pickled alliums can be chopped and added to vinaigrettes or sauces for a surprise boost. Or scatter the chopped pickled mixture onto beans, grains, or pasta for garlicky punch. They bring pep to simple food and more nuance for when a plan is out of reach.

I know I’ve said this many times (bc it’s TRUE): pickles are great vehicles to build flavor layers - both the pickles themselves, and their brine. Enlist the brine to bring depth to vinaigrettes, sauces of all kinds, or add while cooking farro, rice, couscous, and other grains. The pickled chilis above made the sweet and salty chunky fruit salad undeniably more interesting! Use any tropical fruit, or stone fruit, and find out how easy it is to make this outstanding dish.

Garlic chive butter: Once made, compound butters can be frozen for use much later: just form it into a tube, wrap it in parchment, and store in a resealable bag.

Compound butter. Suspending perishable ingredients in fat to preserve them traces back millenia. It is one of the oldest preservation methods, along with preserving in sugar or salt. What better way to create a snapshot of the season than via butter, which provides body - and a bit of luxury - to nearly all foods. Add a schmear of chive compound butter to toast and top with cured fish and herbs, or toss through noodles and add chopped pickles… These staples guarantee delight while requiring very little work to get there.

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Herbs

Fresh herbs lend themselves countless preparations. I cannot recommend growing them (or bringing home multiple cheery bunches from the market) enough.

Make sauce. From salsa verde, salmoriglio, and chimichurri, to zippy single herb concoctions such as the parsley sauce tossed through homemade noodles below, herb sauces express complexity and brightness, and immediately bring intention to simple foods.

Left: Umami parsley sauce. This bright sauce is perfect tossed through pasta, drizzled onto pizzas, or grilled meat.

Right: Parsley, tarragon, lemon thyme garden sauce. Also umami magic! Excellent with grilled fish or meat, dolloped onto beans, farro, rice, or quinoa, or slathered on toast, then broiled with melty cheese.

Make a s p i c y sauce. I scored a big bag of fresh chiles a little past their prime, and decided to address the bounty by roasting most of them. I added fistfuls of cilantro and half as much fresh mint, then blended it with ume plum vinegar (you could also use apple cider vinegar), a good glug of extra virgin olive oil, and salt to taste. This sauce made the frittata on the left and the plump beans on the right sing with herb-flecked spicy magic.

Add herbs to vinaigrettes. This is an excellent way to tuck in a flurry of herbs and alliums, bottling their verve before they wilt (or turn slimy). Suspended in the mixture, they add balance to mustard, vinegar, and oil. The results also deliver more flavor, as in this Caesar salad dressing. Whether chopped and stirred into a simple oil and vinegar mix, or folded into an emulsified base, herbs brighten food anyplace they’re added: soft herbs such as parsley, dill, chervil, or tarragon are a good bet, 1-2 tbsp apiece, to your taste.

Make aioli. Like compound butter, oil captures the moment. Whip up a batch of aioli: the result is a silky, lush sauce that will last for up to a month (guarantee it won’t last that long once you dip in…) Aioli also provides a wonderful way to eat in summer - just pile a bunch of the season’s freshest foods on a platter, then drag them through a vibrant aioli! In my book, there’s a delectable tarragon aioli on page 123, and my favorite “Le grand aioli” platter, page 158.

Try this green garlic aioli, for any green garlic you’d like to extend…

If you’ve got herbs coming out of your ears, preserve them for later using this handy trick: pack chopped herbs into ice cube trays, top off with olive oil, and freeze for later.

Greens

Of the moment, tender-but-pungent spring greens such as arugula, mustard greens, wild garlic mustard, and that lot... These lend themselves to various preservation opportunities, too: pesto and pistou, ferments, even used as you would herbs.