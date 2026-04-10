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Hello dears! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. I know I’m not alone in my love of rhubarb. Perhaps, it’s because rhubarb is one of the very first spring offerings that makes us adore it unequivocally. Its rosy hues and glossy sheen alone make rhubarb intriguing. Its tart infusion into treats of an amazing variety is delightful.

Rhubarb is infinitely versatile: I have made pies, cobblers, and streusel cakes. Served roasted rhubarb on panna cotta (see the buttermilk panna cotta in my book, p. 136), poached meringues, and whipped cream fool. And today: marbled into ice cream and made into the cocktail you didn’t know you needed in your life (it is just as good non-alcoholic)! Both are bright and so cheery, bringing essential refreshment for all the warm days to come.

Share this with someone who loves a new ice cream recipe, or a lover of good cocktails Share

One base recipe, two ways to use it

Making the syrup and compote component is very straightforward. Below I share multiple additional ways to use the syrup - it would be beautiful paired with seltzer - or bubbly - for a rosy Mother’s Day drink (and in no time, I bet you’ll be making another batch). If you have an ice cream maker it’s an easy step to this fabulous dessert. If not, try it over yogurt, swirled into whipped cream, or spread on buttered toast.

Before we dive in… I’d love to see you in person next month!

Join me May 2nd at The Upstate Table in Kingston, NY at the inaugural Cookbook Social. There will be food, great conversation, and books written by your favorite authors! Come say hi, and go home with loads of inspiration - get tickets here.

Rhubarb syrup + compote: the foundation recipe for today’s cocktail and ripple ice cream

Choose rhubarb stalks that are more richly pink and red - while they don’t change the flavor much, they will produce a more vibrantly hued syrup. Once the syrup is made, it keeps refrigerated for more than 2 weeks, or frozen (in an ice cube tray, for easy use) up to 3 months.