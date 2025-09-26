Roasted plum preserves, cream horns, tarragon + white wine-braised lamb (plus, a sweet giveaway)
My conversation with Polina Chesnakova, author of the new book, Chesnok. Bonus: win one of three copies of this gorgeous book!
✴︎ If you enjoy this post, thanks for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps in spreading the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage and makes my day!✴︎
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Stories from Catbird Cottage to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.