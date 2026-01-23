✴︎This is a reader-supported publication - thank you so much for being here! If you enjoy this, ♥️ it, restack it, or share it with a friend. It really does help get word out to the Substack universe, and it makes my day. If something here inspires you, let me know in the comments✴︎

Share

Hello new subscribers! Thanks for joining me and the wonderful community here at Stories from Catbird Cottage. Pour yourself a cup of coffee or tea, and have a look around… ;)

At this time of year, I pull heavily from my pantry and freezer (aka second pantry). It’s cold out (so cold!)… If I don’t have to go out, I’m happy to stay inside working on projects, watching the antics of the birds at my feeders, and feel soothed by our wood-fired stove.

Your pantry is always there for you.

Now is the exact right time to move slower and reap the benefits of all that preserving-the-bounty labor of the warmer months. This is the season to pull from batches of redolent summer sauce, silky confit, puckery pickles, all the dried beans, and fermented foods that add depth and pow to dishes…. I’ve stocked a varied pantry for years, investing in an array of options for every “department” so that I can have friends over at a moment’s notice, or just feed myself well. A well-stocked pantry means security, too.

A couple months back Giulia Scarpaleggia and I discussed our pantries on a Substack Live, wherein we both described foundation foods we routinely keep stocked. I also have a dedicated post for How to build your best pantry, which went viral (so affirming to see how many of you benefited from the info in that newsletter, and those of you who resonated on the various things you, too, keep stocked)! That post provided a deep dive into categories of pantry goods, then examples for each (and how to use them): from flours and grains, to pastas and beans, to sauces, condiments, sweeteners, pickles, and more.

In kind, everything but the dill in today’s feature is from pantry and freezer stashes. The dish is wonderfully comforting - and nourishing too - and I’m betting it’s just the thing you need.

In the Hudson Valley, NY it’s been a true winter this year. This is in part good news, for how quiet everything becomes - as if officially giving me permission to move at a less-than-breakneck pace. Looking ahead to the weekend, the looming massive storm will bring arctic air to much of the nation… It will be dangerously cold here, and we are due to receive 12-18 more inches of the white stuff. I’m getting ready: the slow cooker is filling the house with the fragrant aroma from the latest batch of stock, for impromptu soups all weekend long.

Share this with someone who swears by their pantry staples. Share

A heads-up to free subscribers: Cup of Jo featured (no paywall) my 5-star oat lace cookies! They are so easy to make, and SO good. You might want to bake up a batch as the storm hits…

To face the severe weather wherever you are, here are a few more recipes for comfort:

Two brilliant bean stews Melina Hammer · October 18, 2024 Beans are great in broth, whether as focal point, or as part of a soup. They can just as easily be stewish, with juuust enough liquid to meld hearty elements. Read full story

Softest polenta and adobo mushrooms Melina Hammer · March 18, 2024 It is a chilly day. The brittle cold takes me over when I sit for long stretches at the computer, but the constant parade of goldfinches at the window feeder - just inches from where I write - brings joy. Read full story

Now for today’s recipe….

Salmon, peas, pickles + miso butter orzo

This pantry pasta makes figuring out “what to eat” decisively simpler….