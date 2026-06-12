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Greetings friends, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Today I’m pulling from the archives: one of my favorite recipes from one year ago, now open to everyone. I will occasionally open up a previously published recipe for paid subscribers to all subscribers, especially when the moment fits. You can pull the salad together instantly. It’s so fast and so good it might end up as lunch for me today, while I put in the final prep for weekend cottage guests.

Gathering flowers for arrangements inside

As many of us endure the unrelenting heat of the week, I knew something simple and extremely refreshing was in order for today’s post, to keep us all going as the temps continue to chug upwards. Things to brighten and help us find a way to breezy revelry - definitely no cooking to be found. Add both to summer cookouts, and all your summer fun.

As weather patterns continue to intensify with climate change, it is crucial to see severe weather coming before it arrives, and to stay hydrated. It seems like a small goal, but hydration is essential for keeping our wits about us. We can get a lot of hydration from drinking water, sure. But there are fruits such as watermelon, cantaloupe, cucumbers (not a fruit but worth including), and strawberries that are comprised of surprisingly high water content. Which seems particularly well-timed because many of these ripen just when we can benefit from them most. Cantaloupe, today’s featured darling, is 90% water and is an excellent choice for staying quenched all through summer.

The salad makes a perfect centerpiece to a quick lunch, and you could just as easily devour the whole thing yourself. Or add it as a luscious component to a larger meal. The cocktail is revitalizing. So good for so few ingredients!

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Hot weather food

I’ve added a roster of cookout and picnic-friendly dishes below for more summer gathering inspiration. Craft a stellar menu everyone will rave about for months to come!

Grilled shrimp with herby charred garlic bread

Summer squash + caper-mint gremolata

Spatchcock brick-grilled chicken, garlic scapes, herb sauce

Feta brine pasta salad

Crab aioli toasts

Tadka spice potato salad

Back to today’s post. I have three words for you:

Salt your fruit

Salting fruit coaxes more flavor from their juicy sweetness. In the last decade or so, the benefit of electrolytes has become widely known, validating the health benefits of adding a little salt. Electrolytes help your body regulate itself: the balance between fluids inside and outside your cells, as well as a whole host of chemical reactions in severe heat. We lose electrolytes when we sweat, so it is especially important to replenish them in hot weather. One way of doing this is to add a sprinkle of salt. A side benefit of doing so with fruit really does bring out more flavor - electrolytes actually cause the taste buds to become more receptive. (science is neat)

In this salad the bracing acidity of the vinaigrette, paired with salty, buttery Marcona almonds, delivers just the right hit.

Cantaloupe, Marcona almond + mint salad with Aleppo chili vinaigrette

Serves 2

vinaigrette

1 tbsp ume plum vinegar

¼ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ tsp Aleppo chili flakes

¼ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp freshly ground black pepper

salad

½ a medium-large cantaloupe, seeds scooped out, skin cut off and flesh sliced into hearty bite-sized chunks

⅓ cup salted Marcona almonds, coarsely chopped

1 cup mint leaves, larger ones torn

In a small bowl, whisk together all of the vinaigrette ingredients until emulsified. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.

Toss the dressing and the cantaloupe chunks together in a mixing bowl and either serve as-is, or transfer to a serving platter. Shower with Marcona almonds and scatter with fresh mint. Eat at once.

Cantaloupe, Marcona Almond + Mint Salad With Aleppo Chili Vinaigrette 2.08MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The Cantaloma

This playful riff on the Paloma is incredibly refreshing. I used pink Himalayan salt which is minimally processed, free of additives, and contains minerals and trace elements (such as iron, which helps give it its pink hue), making it a healthier choice than regular table salt. If you don’t have this salt in your pantry, substitute Diamond Crystal kosher salt. You may omit the spirit if you’re doing no ABV - it’s an invigorating treat either way.

Makes 2 cocktails

1 lb cantaloupe, cubed (about 1/3 of a medium-large cantaloupe)

4 fluid ounces mezcal - I love this one

2 fluid ounces freshly squeezed lemon juice, approximately half a lemon

2 fluid ounces mint syrup, or plain simple syrup

2 fresh mint sprigs to garnish, optional

Pink Himalayan salt, to garnish

splash club soda

Sprinkle a teaspoon of Himalayan salt onto a small plate. Using what’s left of the lemon you squeezed, moisten the side and half the rim on two rocks glasses. Press each rim onto the salt to encrust, then roll the sides onto the salt to coat, agitating the plate as needed to resettle the salt.

In a small high-speed blender, combine the mezcal, cantaloupe, lemon juice, and simple syrup and blend on high speed until smooth and frothy.

Fill each glass with ice. Add a splash of club soda to each, then divide the cocktail between the glasses and garnish with a mint sprig. Sip, hit reset, and rejoice.

The Cantaloma 2.07MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Catbird Cottage is our home in the Hudson Valley, NY, where I teach cooking and gardening workshops, and host intimate dinners guided by the seasons. Drop a line to reserve a special meal or a delicious workshop with your friends.

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