Hello, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! As you might see from the image, I’ve thrown caution (and winter) to the wind and decided to leap into spring. This recipe was originally developed for another project but I just couldn’t wait to share it with you. Throwing shade to all the snow we continue to be surrounded by, it felt like right now is the perfect time for an easy recipe that celebrates the brightness spring is so adored for. This recipe is ideal for any ole day - and just as wonderful for special occasions like Easter and picnics. While this dish is not reinventing the wheel, it delivers in important ways:

It’s one of those recipes that is greater than the sum of its parts. Making it requires very little time and skill. Everything you add it to becomes instantly delicious.

A classic sauce

Sauce gribiche. Say it with me: “grih-beesh”. It might sound fancy, but it couldn’t be simpler to make. Sauce gribiche is adjacent to remoulade and tartar sauce: served cold, filled with piquant flavors amidst its creaminess. As with many sauces, we have the French to thank… In many versions, the ingredients are finely chopped to create a true sauce. I prefer a chunkier rendition however, because it makes for a more visually appealing effect. We eat with our eyes first so why not create seduction, even before the first bite?

In place of egg salad’s mayonnaise is a basic vinaigrette of Dijon and grain mustard, olive oil, and a nice vinegar. I used ume plum vinegar (which is actually the liquid brine leftover from pickling umeboshi plums). It’s one of my favorites - versatile in loads of preparations - and I can’t recommend it enough. Added brine from capers *and* pickles deliver a joyous, umami hit. The puckery base sauce balances out the richness of the eggs, and when the finished sauce is spooned atop mildly sweet, tender asparagus, the combination is a kind of bliss.

Add sauce gribiche to everything

on boiled potatoes

paired with sautéed spring onions, leeks, or green beans

spooned onto broiled cod, flounder, or trout

over poached or roasted chicken

piled on toast

