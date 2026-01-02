✴︎ If you enjoyed this, I’d greatly appreciate you clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. It really does help get word out to the Substack universe, and it makes my day. If something here inspires you, please leave a comment :)✴︎

Welcome to today's Stories from Catbird Cottage, new paying subscribers, and hello everyone! Happy New Year!!

I’m also floating from watching the auspicious, inspiring inauguration ceremony for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. It was the thing I didn’t know I needed to kick off 2026 in high spirits.

Also, I made soup! Making and eating soup ushers in a kind of reset. Making it brings my mind to a meditative place. Eating it is cleansing.

It is also an act of resourcefulness, wringing magic from scraps. Sometimes soup is ‘a certain kind of soup’ and sometimes it is just things that need using up. This version is the former, soup looking to make a great impression, like getting ready for the first day of school and donning a special outfit. This soup is sheer bliss.

A word on stocks

Quite often I pull frozen containers of stock from my freezers (I have three). The frugal part of me feels extra satisfied that such flavor can be wrung from humble ingredients. For Catbird Cottage guest menus I make-then-freeze various types: fish, crab, mushroom, pork, and corn all get their own moment here at the cottage, for bouillabaisse, meat or fish pies, bean stews, and a multitude of other things. In a way, making and using stock feels like a measure of following through. Stocks are a means to not waste food, and the flavorful liquid can become anything, down the road. For today’s soup I used the turkey stock from this recipe, but chicken or veg stock is perfectly fine. Even if you use store bought stock, this soup will shine…

Ultimately, it is the combination: earthy, supple, meaty, and bright notes, brought all together, delivering the full experience. More on that, down in the recipe. Keep scrolling if you want to get straight to it.

But first, a few thoughts on this year…

Since we’re at the very beginning of the next 365 days, it seems that now is a good time to set intentions. Not resolutions per se, but living our values in ways that reach farther than they did before. Looking out onto all there is, it feels like a time to stand for something, and I imagine you might feel that way too… I’d love to hear what resonates - or is calling you - this year!

Moving to Catbird Cottage was a way to live my values more. I am proud to be making greater inroads with each passing year. There’s always more that can be done, of course, and I look forward to the many exciting, challenging projects that will bear new fruit (and self-reliance) this year!

Here are some of the things that come to mind as I make an intention for 2026. I wonder if you find a number of these pertinent in your life right now, too.

Buying less. I’ve become a big fan of clothes, garden, and seed swaps. If you want to plug into these completely free, community-led opportunities and don’t know where to begin, I’m happy to share how I got connected. Message me!

Reusing and upcycling beloved objects to extend their utility.

Repairing treasured items, from lamps to boots, dishes to decks. What if there were community-wide ways to repair things, rather than replace them? On that topic… if anyone knows of a great kintsugi artist who could affordably mend some favorite broken pieces, I’d be so grateful. Thanks in advance. ;)

Sharing more of what I have, plus mutual aid for people near and far. Humanitarian orgs delivering crucial medicine and food. Civil and immigrant rights groups, supporting our neighbors. Food pantries. Free fridges. All of it.

Eating to connect more to my health. I have a tendency towards inflammation (and oof, turns out I’m aging). The commitment to feed myself as if food is the best medicine is stronger than ever. This mindset, in concert with unearthing more soulful ways with familiar and new ingredients, will show up throughout the newsletter :)

We must hope. And grow. As newly sworn-in Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said so insightfully during the inauguration, “Anything can happen, so anything can happen!”

Tyranny is everywhere. What is happening in our country and around the world is profoundly troubling. But tyranny is also fragile. We must resist with as many fibers of our being to retain our humanity. Become collective-minded in our communities once again, build renewed hope and participate, not despair. Refrain from thoughts that allow us to distance ourselves from the “other”. It is time to raise up humanity like never before.

Let’s talk soup

Sautéed mushrooms and cabbage.

Roasted pumpkin. Savory broth.

And the irresistible depth brought by lemongrass-chile paste…

It's a real winter this year. Lots of powdery white stuff as far as the eye can see! Definitely soup weather.

I was originally just going to use store bought paste