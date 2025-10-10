✴︎ If you enjoy this post, thanks for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps in spreading the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and makes my day.✴︎

Hello and happy fall!

Spices conjure comfort and make us nostalgic. They also enliven all kinds of dishes. Have you ever experienced a flavor that immediately brought you back to a familiar, cherished moment? You can probably thank spice for that. Some years back I made cookies from a Gourmet Magazine “Cookies Through the Decades” feature, and as soon as I tasted the first bite, I was transported to the holidays of my childhood. I hadn’t known any details at the time, but I fell in love with Basler Brunsli cookies. It was the earthiness of cloves that did it.

Fall is a magical moment for spices. Why?

Fall brings a renewed enthusiasm to cook again.

People are enticed by the coziness factor, not yet worn thin by the endless cold days.

Sturdy fall fruits and vegetables take to spices incredibly well. They often need spice to coax out their full flavors - winter squashes including pumpkins, butternut, Red Kuri, Black Futsu, Kabocha, honeynut, and delicata squash (plus so many more), and orchard fruits such as apples, pears, and quince.

Now is just the right time to add a little spice to ingredients that beckon with their warmth and satisfying comfort. Below you’ll find some of my faves from this newsletter and A Year at Catbird Cottage (order it here), plus a to-die-for French cardamom and allspice infused pumpkin-apple double puff pie.

Roasted squash galette of your dreams

People raved about this savory galette, originally made as part of a nosh table for an architectural firm open house. The galette features a cheese-infused crust, an actual cinch to make… There’s no worry about overworking it in this method and it still turns out buttery and flaky! Butternut squash is cooked with warming spices like nutmeg and cayenne, with a hidden bonus: a layer of caramelized onions underneath the shingled slices. The delight of crispy sage adds extra crunch, offsetting the earthy, buttery layers. This crowd-sized pastry makes a perfect get-together lunch or special occasion hors d’oeuvres, and it is exactly the delicious treat you didn’t know you needed.

Anytime apple cake

This anytime apple cake is exactly what it says: a cake virtuous enough to eat for breakfast, or with coffee or tea. Cinnamon plays a key role with brown sugar and other warming spices, producing an earthy flavor and glittering crust. There is just enough batter to offset an absurd amount of apples, which soften in their juiciness, delivering a tender crumb once baked.

Brown butter apple pie cookies

These brown butter apple pie cookies originally produced for Food52 are an all-time favorite. Set aside an afternoon for this baking project and be prepared for people to swoon when you present them with these palm-sized, gorgeous treats. Sautéed in brown butter, the apples are infused with ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and cayenne. They are SO GOOD. Once people take their first bite, they will fall in love.

Mustard + fennel seed caramelized pear-shallot tart

This sweet + savory pear-shallot tart is easy to produce with store-bought puff pastry and a few of the season’s crisp, firm pears, such as Bosc, Seckel, or Asian pears. Once the pears are caramelized with shallots in a pan, pile them onto the pastry and scatter the surface with blue cheese and fennel seeds. Fennel seeds impart a subtle zip of anise brightness (along with a secret slick of grain mustard). This tart is great warm or room temp and looks stunning served on a breadboard. Let guests serve themselves and relish in the feat of a simple, impressive bake.

Ahh, the poached quince tart Tatin, from A Year at Catbird Cottage (order it here). This dramatic-looking dessert is another that is remarkably easy to make, and *always* produces ooohs and ahhhs when I serve it to guests. Knobby quince get poached in wine, cardamom, and other aromatics, rendering them meltingly tender. Once at the table, sprinkle slices with fruity pink peppercorns and a lashing of crème fraîche for a bar-none experience.

Double puff cardamon-pumpkin-apple pie

This French regional classic is the epitome of earthy and soothing. To make this recipe doable, I rely (again) on good quality, store-bought puff pastry: helps me to produce something show-stopping without spending all weekend to get there.