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Greetings dear friends, and welcome new subscribers! It’s been a very wet week here at Catbird Cottage. The tallest plants have bowed their beautiful heads, requiring that I make the rounds shaking off the collected water, so they can once again face the sky after nearly 4 inches of rain in two days’ time. Everything else is sodden too: the tomatoes shed drenched lower leaves and nearly ripe tender fruits have split their skins. Chocolate Queen Anne’s Lace, Purple Amaranth, and ‘Jacob Cline’ Monarda are beleaguered. The cucumbers, luckily, seem to be quite happy… the dahlias, not so much. All to say, the grass is finally drying and we’re returning to picnic weather. These fruit-laden flaky pastries are just the thing to accompany you on your next outing.

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In my opinion, galettes are quintessential romance food. They are timeless and evocative in their shapes, textures, and flavors. I was so happy to have local and foraged fruits so available once we’d moved, I made galettes and would regularly freeze them as part dessert plan, part preserving the bounty. During the first few years hosting guests at the cottage, I’d make sure to have the season’s fruit tucked into a pleated, prim pastry, served freshly baked to crown a meal.

In a simpler fashion, picnics conjure a similar joy. Many of my cherished memories draw on excursions into nature of one sort or another: a packed lunch with my family for a day at metroparks, flanking the Great Lakes, and precious family trips to Switzerland. Then as a young adult, picnics in Rittenhouse Square or Central Park. And now, living immersed in nature. Put picnics and galettes together and no matter the location, you have an idyllic destination.

Tips to guarantee success

Use peak-ripe fruit. These are denser with fruit sugars, allowing you to lean less on processed sugar. I am lucky to have discovered nearby wild berry groves… the likelihood of these is one of the top reasons I ended up looking to live in a more rural environment. The underlying reason may surprise you: the meditation in quietly harvesting wild food is its own kind of therapy. If you don’t know of an area yet, visit a nearby nature preserve, or a sprawling public park. Or seek out your local farmers market or pick-your-own farm, and you’ll end up with a great haul. To allow these peak-ripe fruits to shine, the galettes are just-sweet-enough. If you have a stronger sweet tooth, add an additional teaspoon of sugar as you macerate the fruit.

Bake the galettes each on their own small piece of parchment. Because oven temperatures vary inside, rotating a pastry helps ensure an evenly golden crust all the way around. Bonus: use the same parchment to lift the galettes from their packing container easily, then serve them with minimal fuss out on your picnic (parchment = its own tray).

Use cues to know when galettes are done. Because stone fruit inherently has a higher water content than berries, these galettes will take slightly longer to bake. Use the same cues that let you know any galette is ready: look for juices that bubble when ready, and a deeply golden crust.

No soggy bottoms. The smaller real estate of a personal sized galette means you cannot easily overload it with fruit, and those that are piled onto the pastry more quickly concentrate - effectively turning into their own preserves - held in by the buttery pastry.

Incorporate better flour. While a 100% all-purpose flour pastry may produce a somewhat sturdier pastry “container”, adding einkorn flour as I have in this recipe delivers more dynamic flavor (something I regularly strive for) and a more nutrient-packed treat. Just because it is dessert doesn’t mean it needs to be junky. Einkorn is an ancient whole grain, and by nature, being less stripped of its properties than sifted flour is, has been found easier to digest as a result.

Freeze the galettes. This helps them keep their shape before being met with the blistering hot oven. I use these small trays for lots of projects, one being to freeze handmade pasta and pastries, for times just like this.

Foraged wild blueberries and blackberries, and the ripest stone fruit from the market

Today’s brand-new picnic galette recipes are posted below for paid subscribers. Enormous thanks for supporting my work! If you’re already a paying subscriber, THANK YOU. This newsletter would not exist without you.

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Berries + stone fruit picnic galettes

How you crimp the pastry edge in part depends on the mood or effect you’re after.