Hello, and welcome to Stories from Catbird Cottage! I have been eagerly awaiting today.

For a few months I have been working on the details of today’s special giveaway, and now I finally get to share it.

It all began with the release of

’s beautiful, much anticipated new book,

. Aran worked on this tome for over three years (not an insignificant piece of time) developing and testing the more than 100 recipes, and like me, she is a rare being who

photographs and styles her own books. Which makes the thoughtfulness in every image even more apparent. The book is an extraordinary testament to all kinds of gluten-free baking, from sourdough and yeasted breads, to cookies, croissants, naan, and bagels, to special occasion bakes, and so much more. I don’t typically bake gluten-free, but when I have Catbird Cottage guests who request a menu that includes gluten-free foods, or want to share some food love with a gluten-free friend, I often turn to Aran’s recipes as a guide.

also

With the holiday mood permeating everything, I thought why not coordinate a very special - and useful - giveaway as a way to give back to all the paid subscribers who support my work. I am so grateful to you! For all subscribers, I am sharing Aran’s recipe for beautiful, holiday table-worthy fougasses breads. Thank you for being here.

This recipe is a stunner and I immediately added it to my own list. Scroll down to make it! If you make it before I do, please let me know your experience and how it turned out.

Enter to Win

Enter to win the giveaway for yourself. Or, enter the giveaway to gift this amazing assortment to that experimental baker you love. Or for the friend who ardently loves beautiful cookbooks. Or, for the health-minded relative who is exploring gluten-free eating and who doesn’t want to sacrifice quality and flavor. Really, this giveaway is the perfect gift for so many people! I spent weeks coordinating with contacts at each brand to curate a unique array of offerings for the broadest appeal, because who doesn’t love extra-delicious things? Upgrade now - hit the button below, then scroll down to enter.

The array of gifts

🌟Of course, this giveaway includes a copy of The Art of Gluten-Free Bread! In addition, the book is paired with a collection of top-notch products from some of my favorite brands, to jump-start your adventure.

🌟Extra-special spices from Burlap & Barrel, including the most flavorful cardamom I’ve ever tasted. This jar of the fragrant seeds doubles as *its own grinder* - how cool is that!? Also included is a fragrant, punchy ground ginger - right on time for all the holiday baking on your list (look out for ways to use it in next week’s newsletter, plus this and this). Perhaps the most surprising is the deeply rich raw honey, with flavor notes of molasses and dates - a collaboration between Burlap & Barrel and the Jane Goodall Institute. The kind folks at Burlap & Barrel have also added a pair of substantial all-cotton tea towels to the giveaway, to keep things neat and tidy as you whip up magic in the kitchen.

🌟Also in the giveaway box is a collection of limited edition heirloom and wild-grown nuts and dried fruits from the wonderful people at Ziba Fine Foods: dried Herati plums, a dried strawberry-blackberry mix, plus saffron and cumin-scented almonds and sweet apricot kernels, all grown by a woman-led farming cooperative in Afghanistan, using no sulfites or pesticides. These fruits and nuts would be right at home sunken into puffy sweet yeasted breads to serve Christmas morning, or chopped and folded into cookie dough, or sprinkled onto buns before baking, or even as part of snack platters, in-between all the bustle.

🌟There is a trio of flours from Bob’s Red Mill included, which deliver incredible flavors and also honor gluten-free eating. Each the oat, sorghum, and teff flours are also ancient grains, bringing with them extensive histories spanning thousands of years as staple ingredients amongst many cultures around the world. Each is also packed with nutrients and is uniquely flavorful! Use the sorghum flour to make Aran’s recipe, below…

🌟Once you’ve landed on the gorgeous things you want to make with these pantry staples, the All-Clad stainless steel cookie sheet and stainless handled silicone spatulas are the ideal tools to bring your creations across the finish line. The stainless steel sheet is more substantial than aluminum versions, which makes it a superb conductor of heat, ensuring those enviable golden edges - from cookies, to roasted veg, to pastries. The spatulas make all the stirring, folding, and scooping every last bit of dough, jam, sauce, and more a cinch. These high-quality tools will be with you for years to come.

One lucky person will win the entire package

To enter for a chance to win, ♥️ this post, then leave a comment below in reply to any of the following:

Have you enjoyed a memorable gluten-free baked good? If so, what was it, and where did it come from?

As we immerse ourselves in holiday baking, what are you excited about adding to your repertoire this season?

What are you eager to learn in The Art of Gluten-Free Bread?

Winners must be paid subscribers and will be selected at random on December 15th. You’ll be contacted via DM and email to receive this dazzling array of goodies, delivered right to your front door! Leave a comment for your chance to win, and good luck!! Fine print for entry at the bottom of the page.

🎉 A brief announcement 🎉

Mark your calendars: Join me and

next Friday, December 12th, 1pm EST for a LIVE cook-along! We’ll be baking some of our holiday favorites together, just in time for all the cookie swaps and the height of gifting season. We look forward to seeing you!

Aran’s O live and Rosemary Fougasses

Grabbing a loaf of olive fougasse—a crispy and chewy bread in the shape of a grain of wheat, originally from Provence—was always on the top of the to-do list anytime we traveled across the border to France when I was a kid. A loaf doesn’t quite describe this bread; it’s more like a light olive oil–tinged stalk. The best way to eat it is to break off pieces, finishing the whole thing while silently walking along cobblestone streets—this is how I remember it.

The bread has a crispy crust with a chewy bite and nice air pockets and is a close cousin to focaccia. The most important thing for achieving a crispy exterior is to preheat your oven for a good half hour or even longer. Give the oven a chance to get really hot by preheating it to 500°F (260°C), then lowering it to 450°F (230°C) when the bread goes in. You can even skip the sheet pan and bake the bread directly on a pizza stone.

Makes 2 large fougasses

2 teaspoons (8 g) active dry yeast

475 grams water, heated to 105°F (41°C)

12 grams granulated sugar

20 grams psyllium husk powder

150 grams tapioca starch

150 grams potato starch

150 grams sorghum flour, plus more for dusting

Leaves from 2 rosemary sprigs, finely chopped

2 teaspoons (8 g) kosher salt

25 grams extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing

70 grams pitted Kalamata or green olives, chopped

Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling

Freshly ground black pepper, for sprinkling

15 grams sesame seeds

Make the yeast-psyllium mixture. Sprinkle the yeast into a medium bowl. Add the water and sugar and whisk until dissolved. Let the mixture sit until frothy, about 10 minutes. Whisk in the psyllium vigorously until smooth. Let it gel for 5 minutes.

Make the dough. In a stand mixer, stir together the tapioca starch, potato starch, sorghum flour, rosemary, salt, and yeast-psyllium mixture. Snap on the dough hook and begin mixing on medium speed. Add the olive oil and continue mixing until you have a smooth dough. It will look dry initially, but it should come together in 2 to 3 minutes. Add the olives and mix until they are thoroughly spread through the dough. The dough should feel moist and a little sticky but hold together nicely.

Proof the dough. Brush a large bowl with some olive oil and transfer the dough into it. Turn the dough around to coat in oil and shape into a ball. Cover the bowl and let it ferment until doubled in size, about 45 minutes.

Preheat the oven. Position a rack in the bottom third of the oven and preheat the oven to 500°F (260°C).

Shape the fougasses. Lightly dust a work surface with some sorghum flour. Transfer the dough to the surface. Using your fingertips, press down on the dough to gently stretch it into a round that is 1/4 to 1/2 inch (6 mm to 1.3 cm) thick. You can use a rolling pin if preferred, but be careful not to tear the dough. Using a bench knife or knife, vertically cut the dough in half. You should have two half-moons. Place one piece of dough on a sheet pan and the other on a second pan. Cut a center slash in the middle of each half-moon without cutting through the ends, then cut three slashes on each side. Gently pull apart the slashes so there is a nice opening in between. Again, be careful not to tear the dough. If you simply cut the slash but don’t separate the dough enough, it will end up baking together and not give you a nice opening in the fougasse. The dough can easily tear because it doesn’t have a lot of elasticity, so work gently.

Bake the fougasses. Loosely cover one pan with plastic wrap and refrigerate it while you bake the other. Brush the top of the fougasse with olive oil and sprinkle with flaky salt, black pepper, and half of the sesame seeds. Place the pan in the oven and reduce the oven temperature to 450°F (230°C). Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown. Brush the second fougasse with olive oil, sprinkle with flaky salt, black pepper, and the remaining sesame seeds and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, until golden brown.

Cool the fougasses. Slide the fougasse loaves onto wire racks to cool for at least 30 minutes before cutting into them. They are best eaten the same day.

Giveaway fine print: Due to shipping rates, this giveaway is open to US residents - all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. No purchase necessary. All federal, state, and local regulations apply. Limit one entry per person, and void where prohibited or restricted.

Excerpted from The Art of Gluten-Free Bread by Aran Goyoaga (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2025. Photographs by Aran Goyoaga, except pages 15, 31, 107, 180, 337, 341, 343, and 400, by Dorothée Brand.