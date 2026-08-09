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Hello and happy Sunday, dear readers! Welcome to Stories from Catbird Cottage. I’m having a great cucumber season. That might be a funny sentence to even consider, but as someone who eats cucumbers daily (I love their juicy hydrating properties and crunch) having an abundance growing right outside the back door is invaluable.

We jokingly say that these cucumbers are so juicy, they’re like eating a savory watermelon (they are also members of the same plant family). In that vein, it felt natural to pair them. I had a large portion of melon that needed using up, and along with garden tomatoes for some bright acidity, fresh mint for vigor, and purslane, this remarkable salad was born.

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As easy to make as it is refreshing

This chunky salad is bathed in a garlicky sumac-infused vinaigrette, an absolute perfect bracing-and-bright combination for all those juicy ingredients. As you may imagine, it’s off-the-charts on the refreshment scale - sorely needed as we chug through this week’s humidity. We chuckled and said, eating it was so refreshing, it felt like the old York Peppermint Pattie ads (iykyk).

A flawless watermelon, cucumber, tomato + purslane fattoush salad

It is everything ripe right now.

It’s ridiculously fast to throw together.

And, it’s the epitome of refreshing.

Below, for paid subscribers, the complete recipe plus notes…

what is the origin of this salad, anyway?

what is purslane and why would I use it?

what to sub if you don’t have purslane!

the kind of cucumber I grow in my garden that makes it the perfect fit.

the printable recipe PDF, so you can go make this fantastic salad, pronto!

What’s in a name