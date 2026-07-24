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Greetings dear friends! Welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage. I have been giving myself space to recover from last Sunday’s event, reflecting on the great effort I put in to ensure the gardens looked their best (and now, enjoying them for myself), and relishing the afterglow that comes from creating a magical, memorable experience for people.

The Aperitivo afternoon was tremendous. Beautiful people. An absolutely perfect afternoon. Incorporating the the storytelling aspects the Pogliani team brought to the experience, with top-notch single estate extra-virgin olive oils and aged balsamic vinegars. My menu hit every note (and was executed without flaw!). I may create an installment here to share the Herculean push of how I accomplished all of the layers, what the day looked like from a sequencing and process perspective, and the lead-up of all the labor that went into the event - if that’s of interest, leave a comment or reply to this post via email! But for now, as I gather leftover bits and pieces and put the dishes and glasses away, I’m going to share one of the dishes that stole the show…

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Snippets from the day

Images by Jim Lafferty

Here’s what one guest had to say…

To experience your cooking and hospitality live was such a treat, as was every. single. bite! I am not exaggerating when I say the love and thought you put into your food is apparent in each morsel. It is inspiring to savor such attention to detail with your layering of flavors and see it with your beautiful presentations. Not to mention you are present and calm. I loved hearing how those there were connected with you, and obviously such huge fans.

A feast you can make, too

The menu included a variety of dishes that you can (and should!) make - some, from this very newsletter. I swear I only ever post things worth sharing with you! People unanimously agreed everything was off the charts. Here’s where you can find many of the dishes I made for the “thousand bites” feast, and treat yourself to amazing eating:

Lamb Koftas - page 177 in my book, with this Muhammara. Even vegetarians went for this dish. Everyone raved about the combination. Wild salmon with garlic scape + fried sage gremolata, page 134 in my book. Many exclaimed how perfectly the fish was cooked, and with just the right amount of pow-pow gremolata. Spanish tortilla, page 115 in my book, speared with pickled chilis and Ligurian Taggiasca olives. This buttery classic is a go-to for many of the events I produce - crowd-pleasing finger food that makes an impact. Chocolate mousse semifreddo. This is actually the truly epic chocolate mousse from my book, frozen in a loaf pan. I served it sliced, drizzled with fabulous olive oil, and sprinkled with salt. It was devoured by all. Olive oil cake. I made 1.5x the recipe and baked it in a 9 x 13-inch baking pan, then served it with apricots and foraged blackberries, dressed in 12-year aged balsamic. People gushed about the cake, with some guests confessing they may have had up to four pieces!

If that’s not a testament to a good dish, I don’t know what is. Let me know how it goes over in your world :)

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Everyone agreed there were so many stellar dishes. In light of that, the verdict on this melon, haricot, olive salad came as a surprise. My theory: the combination of decidedly savory elements with juicy sweet ones played with the expectation of what’s possible. Never having made it before, I had a hunch the salad would be immensely tasty, in part because I’ve played with this idea in this salad, and this one. To exceed folks’ expectations makes for some of the best eating around. The recipe for this never before published, brand-new salad is posted below for paid subscribers. Thank you so much for your support!!

🌟🌟🌟 So that more of you can enjoy the benefits, in celebration of my birthday month I’m offering a very special promo: 25% off of annual subscriptions. If you’ve been thinking about supporting me with a paid subscription, now’s a perfect time to join. There’s no link required - just go to the subscription page and the discount is taken at point of payment. Or hit the button below. Your subscription gives you access to every new recipe, my entire Recipe Index (over 200 recipes, for every occasion and season), plus the complete archive. Your support directly helps keep this newsletter going.

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Haricot vert, melon + olive salad