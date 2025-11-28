This is a longer post, so your email might cut it short—

Click through to read the full thing!

✴︎ If you enjoy this installment, thanks a bunch for clicking the ♥️, restacking it, or sharing it with a friend. That little bit helps spread the word about Stories from Catbird Cottage, and it makes my day.✴︎

Share

Greetings new subscribers! Welcome everyone, to Stories from Catbird Cottage. I hope your Thanksgiving was low stress, and that you feasted. Today is a recovery day. A perfect day for soup as you pick up the pieces.

Soups are health elixirs that revive us. Everyone can probably point to a childhood moment where soup played a pivotal, comforting role after coming in from the icy outdoors, prepared with love by a parent, auntie, or grandmother. Whether it’s a highly anticipated affair, gathering together around the table or hearth, or unceremoniously thawed from a freezer stash on a busy weeknight, soup is one of the most tried-and-true ways to say “I love you.”

Soup is also the ultimate expression of frugality transformed into magic. Humble ingredients, all their flavors extracted and brought together in a steaming bowl of sustenance. This soup uses the Thanksgiving turkey carcass, plus a handful of veg and aromatics to create a uniquely soothing, healing stock. Scroll down for the recipe…

Also! I spent a series of hours curating just the right gorgeous collection of gifts to make gift-giving (and receiving) more joyful. Nearly every one of them shines a light on small makers: explore beautifully crafted pieces to pamper and delight, with a range of budgets in mind. This is my *second annual* gift guide, and I hope you love it. Find your next favorites, below.

🎁 The gifting season 🎁

With treating yourself in mind, I’m offering a special promotion: 25% off annual and gift subscriptions, forever! If you’ve wanted to upgrade, now is the time. I’ll also be hosting an extra-special giveaway next week for paid subscribers only, so scoop this offer up before the month ends. Gain access to countless delicious dishes for everyday eating, gatherings, and special occasions, plus the entire archive, foraging guides, and live videos. Perhaps right now is the exact right time to gift a subscription to someone you love. Send it to someone who gets you, then cook through the recipe index, together! Thank you so much for supporting the R+D, cooking, photography, and writing I put in every week. This newsletter would not exist without you.

Get 25% off forever

Give a gift subscription

Stories from Catbird Cottage Second Annual Gift Guide

With the many supper clubs, seasonal dinners, and hosting guests for stays at the cottage, I’m regularly on the hunt for niche, curated objects that transform mundane things like drinking or eating, drying your hands, or washing your body, into something tactile and joyful. Similarly, what to drink is always on my mind, to create an experience for guests that will be memorable. Here are my curated picks for the season.

Gifts for the Table

Handblown glasses for every occasion. For the curated dinners at the cottage, I always consider which glasses I plan to pair with each beverage, and how the overall night’s collection of plates and glassware will create a unique and harmonious effect. These attractive glasses are lovely without feeling too dainty, and ideal for sipping something bubbly or an after-dinner nightcap. Apple Brandy, to celebrate in style. After aging for 8 months in stainless steel, this limited first release apple brandy from Klocke Estate, in upstate NY, is available in stunning, statuesque bottles. The spirit itself is lush and supple, with a surprising fresh, youthful character: floral and herbaceous notes, intermingled with ripe apples, pears, and spice. My initiation to this lovely spirit was the capper to a lovely evening, at the home of Odette Williams . Share this apple brandy with friends for a memorable experience. The simple, functional ceramics made by Colleen Hennessy offer a wide variety of beautiful pieces, from cereal, to pasta, to soup. I have used her pieces for years - both for assignment photography shoots, and in my own day-to-day. Her wheel-thrown ceramic dishes are “inspired by growing and cooking food”, as explained by the artisan herself. Each gas-fired bowl is unique and one-of-a-kind, even when they are part of a pair or a set. With a vast range of dinnerware and serving pieces in her collection, you’re bound to find a piece that will make your daily life more delightful. A new Pét-Nat for uplift and joy. I first encountered this wine during a wonderful dinner at The Four Horsemen, in NYC. This wine is playfully named for a building featured in “Piège de Cristal” (the French name for Die Hard), and is a négoce wine made from Colombard grapes. Certified organic, the vines grow in clay soil. This sparkling sipper presents a dry yet rich flavor, with fresh minerality and a bouquet of rhubarb and mirabelle plum. It’s a goodie.

Share this post with someone who gives great gifts and loves the small touches that make everyday living nicer. Share

Gifts for the body

With an array of color pairings, these loom woven one-of-a-kind cotton hand towels by Monomercer are a beautiful gift for anyone. I’ve had my eye on a few, so don’t be surprised if you find one alongside new stories and recipes, here. ;) Pure olive oil soap to hydrate and soothe sensitive skin, all the way from Nablus. Their impressive heft and quality ingredients makes these bath soaps from the Palestinian Soap Cooperative an incredible bargain. Buy multiples and gift them to all your loves. This washed linen jacquard throw is a modern reboot of intricate historic Swedish Huck embroidery. It is subtle, soft, and perfect for tucking in on chilly days. Designed in New York and made in Lithuania. A healing salve for all that ails. I have used Puremedy balm for relief from cuts, bites and burns, and other skin irritants, for ages. Simple ingredients, no chemicals, and a little goes a long way.

Refer a friend

Homemade gifts, from your kitchen

Show your love by making a homemade gift, straight from your own kitchen. Here are a few ideas to bring that *wow* factor… They’re easy to make, and each brings knockout flavors in a beautiful presentation.

From this post, the puffy cheese twists: remarkably easy to make and impressive-looking, they’re also extremely versatile. Once cooled after baking, portion twists in cellophane bags, then tie with your favorite ribbon. They keep for days, but won’t last that long - add them to cheeseboards, dunk into soups, or drag through dips.

This tender crumb focaccia is a showstopper. Everyone’s eyes light up whenever I serve this, and without fail, it makes a terrific gift. It can also be frozen after baking, then thawed, so you can gift it at just the right time in the flurry of holiday commitments. I have also shipped frozen (freshly baked) focaccia - it thaws en route, arriving in perfect condition!

Pair either the focaccia or cheese twists above with a jar of this homemade Muhammara. Earthy, bright (thanks to pomegranate molasses), and extraordinarily delicious, it is easy to whip up in the food processor and lasts for days, sealed in the refrigerator.

The spiced nuts featured in this post also appear in my book. Transfer the cooled spiced nuts to small jars and gift them to someone you love - I guarantee they will swoon. I’ve been making these for years: use them on cheeseboards, as a swap for granola, sprinkled onto salads and roasted veggies, and also a crunchy topping for ice cream. The spiced nuts keep for months but will definitely not last that long!

It’s nearly cookie season… These buttery shortbreads are spiced with juniper sugar, with an added touch of ‘luxe’ - their tips chocolate-dipped, then sprinkled with crushed pistachios. Festive, beautiful, and so good - arrange them in little boxes lined in parchment, stacked in a graphic layer (or two) for extra wow.

This indulgent treat is for every chocolate lover in your life, and the recipe makes enough so you can share with many, and also keep a stash for yourself. They are decadent without being cloying - an ‘all grown up’ chocolate sandwich cookie! They store for days at room temp, and look smart piled into festive tins, lined with your favorite baking paper.

Get 25% off forever

Cookbook gifts: For adventure and unparalleled flavors

Cookbooks are obviously filled with recipes. They can also be transportive. One of the things many readers of my book have exclaimed is that they loved the storytelling just as much as the food. This has been a revelation. Whether you’re seized by the intrigue of the food or the storytelling throughout, my award-winning book makes a beautiful addition that stands the test of time. For everyone who loves nature, eating with the seasons, wants to expand on their foraging or gardening prowess and seeks flavors that go deep, this book is for you.

Buy my book

The two extraordinary books beside mine share food that nourishes and excites, and also stories of resiliency. They are each testaments to decolonization, connecting to the identity of a people whose sovereignty has been seized. These books dive into wild and native ingredients, passed down through generations - from humble recipes, to dishes that are electric and layered.

Turtle Island, by the three-time James Beard award-winning Oglala Lakota chef

, is a brand-new release, celebrating the Indigenous foods of the Americas.

, by

, is the co-author of

and

cookbooks, and a long-celebrated chef in London. He shares food from his Palestinian roots and traditions.

was released earlier this year - I have cooked various recipes from it, relishing in every single one. Each would make an incredible gift.

OttolenghiJerusalemBoustany

Buy Turtle Island

Buy Boustany

And now, a soup for the soul

It’s just the thing to replenish your spirit.

Turkey soup for the soul

At its base, stock is an infusion.