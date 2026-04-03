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Welcome dear ones, to today’s installment of Stories from Catbird Cottage! Today I’m sharing an advance preview of the beautiful new book from my friend Giulia Scarpaleggia. Last fall, Giulia and I went on a Substack Live together and discussed our (extensive) pantries, and then paired our conversation with a recipe swap. They were both reliably delicious - you can see them, here and here. Giulia’s book, Vegetables the Italian Way: Turning Simple and Fresh into Extraordinary arrives in stores April 14th, and I have a feeling it’s one of those that will become a new classic. I strongly encourage you to pre-order it! She has graciously allowed me to share two recipes from the book. Scroll down for them, available today to all subscribers…

Pre-order Vegetables the Italian Way

As I flipped through the sumptuously photographed pages - her husband, Tommaso, is her collaborator in that department - I found many familiar ingredients, but prepared in ways that I don’t often think of. This felt exhilarating, particularly when I got to the dessert chapter and discovered multiple beautiful cakes and tarts incorporating vegetables. This blew my mind a bit, and I have since bookmarked many of these to make.

Giulia and I sat down for a chat about how this book came to be. Pull up a cup of tea and read along!

But first, a brief reminder

Two stellar Easter menus are live, over at my last post. I created one menu for a more laid-back affair, and one for pulling out all the stops. Both menus bring a festive spirit to the table! Any of the dishes would be smart to mix + match with a menu you’re already developing. Or, use a menu in its entirety for vibrant colors and flavors, start to finish. I’d love to hear what you’ll be adding to the day’s lineup in the comments.

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Take advantage of the Hooray Spring promo before it’s gone: 20% off annual subscriptions - a great savings for anyone who seeks inventive and delicious food, guided by the seasons (I’m guessing that’s you!). Hit the button below to upgrade, peruse the Recipe Index and guides, make a grocery list, then eat with verve. Thank you so much for your support! I couldn’t do it without you.

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Two more holiday thoughts

While it’s true the kiddos might have the most fun on Easter with egg hunts and baskets laden with treats, who’s to say a little grown-up chocolate isn’t equally important to the revelry? I have been a big fan of Hu chocolates for a while, having searched high and low for chocolate bars that don’t use emulsifiers (like soy lecithin). Their fair trade chocolate delivers big on flavor, and they’ve just launched individually portioned nut butter and coconut dark chocolate bites. This is chocolate for people who crave a quality indulgence.

And for the day after… When a dozen or so hard-boiled eggs might be staring you down, make a “buttered egg” platter for a fun and super easy lunch, snack, or dinner (do not boil your eggs into oblivion if you go this route). I discovered this idea nearly a decade ago from Hirsheimer & Hamilton and wanted to carry it forward, in case it helps you, too. You probably have most of the ingredients knocking around in your fridge or pantry already. Use your creativity to assemble salty elements with fresh, bright, and creamy ones: pickles (onions, capers, cornichons, olives, etc), cured fish, leftover ham or lamb, spice or seed sprinkles, a slick of harissa, mustard, mayo, or thick yogurt. Voilà, buttered eggs.

Vegetables the Italian Way

Lovely Giulia - all photography © Tommaso Galli

MH- I know vegetables play a central role in your work - it’s been fascinating seeing the specific renditions of familiar ingredients in these pages. How did you arrive at the theme of this book?

GS- The theme came quite naturally, almost without me realizing it at first. Vegetables have always been at the center of the way I cook, because that’s how I grew up: following the seasons, cooking what was available, and learning from my grandmother how to turn a few ingredients into a complete meal.

But it became clearer to me through my cooking classes. Guests would arrive expecting pasta to be the highlight, and while we did make pasta, it was often the vegetables that surprised them the most. After a visit to the market, everything we cooked would start from what was fresh and in season that day.

Over time, I realized that the dishes people remembered most were often the simplest ones: the braised greens, the roasted vegetables, the pasta sauces built around them. That’s when I understood that this was the book I wanted to write: a way to show how vegetables truly shape Italian home cooking, beyond the more familiar dishes people associate with Italy.

MH- You and your husband produced this book (as with all of your work, correct?). There is such warmth in the images… What does the process of producing the photos together look like? Is there prior conversation + making a plan, then you produce together, or do you just get into making the dish and plate it in a way you think attractive, and then Tommaso does his part, spontaneously?

GS- Yes! We’ve been working together for more than 10 years now. He is the photographer, and I cook and style the food.

We usually start with a conversation, sometimes very practical, about the recipe and the light, sometimes more about the feeling we want to convey. We don’t storyboard everything in detail, but we do share a clear idea of the mood: is it a quiet winter afternoon, a summer lunch in the garden, something rustic, or, something more minimal?

Then I cook, and that part is always very real: we eat everything that we photograph, we just have it at the end, cold!

I plate it in a way that feels natural to me, often quite simply, thinking about how it would be served at home. We believe food is the hero and we want it to look as close to the final dish people will cook.

From there, Tommaso takes over. He observes, moves things slightly, plays with light, and often notices details I wouldn’t think about. I think the warmth you see comes from that: it’s not styled to look perfect, it’s just how we actually live and cook together.

MH- What kind of vegetables do you love growing (in addition to your amazing olive groves), and what are a couple new - or favorite - ways that you preserve the bounty?

GS- I’m a beginner as a gardener. I live next door to my mum, so we share the garden. I love growing peas and fava beans, as there’s nothing more satisfying than seeing my 5 year old daughter eating these first spring vegetables directly from the plants. Along with these, I have a collection of fresh herbs that are central in the way I cook.

My mum, on the other hand, grows all the typical summer vegetables, from tomatoes to eggplants, zucchini, peppers and green beans. In winter we grow the flagship Tuscan vegetable, cavolo nero, along with broccoli and radicchio.

When it comes to preserving I tend to keep things simple. In summer, we make tomato passata, which carries us through the winter. I also love roasting vegetables—like peppers or eggplants—and storing them in olive oil in the fridge, ready to be used in salads, on toast, or tossed with pasta.

In autumn and winter, I often blanch and freeze vegetables, especially greens. It’s not the most romantic method, but it’s practical, and it allows me to capture something at its best moment and use it later.

Last but not least, I cure our own olives to snack on through the following year.

MH- Are there any vegetables you do not prefer? If so, why?

GS- I wouldn’t say there are vegetables I don’t like, but there are vegetables I didn’t always understand.

Bitterness, for example, is something you learn to appreciate over time. As a child, I didn’t love radicchio or certain chicories. But growing up, and especially through cooking, I started to see how beautiful those flavors are when they are balanced properly, with olive oil, with cheese, with something sweet or acidic.

So for me it’s less about disliking a vegetable, and more about finding the right way to cook it.

I truly believe that every vegetable has its moment—its season, its best preparation—and when you find that, it can become something you love.

MH- What is something I haven’t asked that you would like readers to know about this book?

GS- I think something important to say is that this is not a vegetarian book in the strict sense, even though vegetables are at the center of it. It’s really a book about a way of cooking—one that comes from Italian home kitchens—where vegetables are treated with the same care, attention, and creativity that are often reserved for meat or more elaborate dishes.

It’s also a very practical book. The recipes come from years of teaching, cooking for my family, and adapting to real life. Many of them can be simplified, or made with what you have on hand. And maybe most importantly, I hope this book gives people a different perspective on vegetables: they are not something you should eat because it’s healthy, but something you crave because they are, after all, delicious!

Share this post with someone who loves Italian cooking, then make these two stellar dishes together. Share

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Carciofi e Patate ~ Double-cooked artichokes & potatoes

Double-cooking is a surefire way to elevate the texture of boiled vegetables. In this recipe, inspired by a dish served at Via Carota in New York City, tender artichokes and potatoes, gently simmered in an aromatic stock, are transformed with a final sear in a hot pan drenched in salmoriglio, a tangy blend of olive oil, lemon, garlic, and herbs. The result is a dish where the vegetables have soft, mellow interiors and irresistibly crisp, golden exteriors. Serve it as a side with lamb chops or roast chicken or top with crumbled goat cheese to turn it into a main course.

Serves 4 as a small side dish

for the salmoriglio

½ cup/120 ml extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup/60 ml fresh lemon juice

2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

2 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon dried mint

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

Grated zest of ½ lemon

Red pepper flakes

for the artichokes and potatoes

1 lemon

4 artichokes

1 garlic clove, unpeeled

1 carrot

1 celery stalk

½ yellow onion, unpeeled

1 sprig parsley

2 tablespoons coarse sea salt

½ teaspoon black peppercorns

1 pound/450 g yellow waxy potatoes (3 to 4 small), peeled and cut into 1-inch/2.5 cm chunks

for serving

1 tablespoon chopped fresh mint

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley

MAKE THE SALMORIGLIO: In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, lemon juice, smashed garlic, oregano, mint, fine salt, lemon zest, and pepper flakes to taste. Set the mixture aside at room temperature for about 1 hour to let the flavors infuse, then remove and discard the garlic. The salmoriglio can be prepared in advance and stored in the fridge for up to 5 days. Remove it from the fridge, bring it back to room temperature, and whisk well before using.

PREPARE THE ARTICHOKES AND POTATOES: Peel the lemon zest off the lemon with a peeler and collect the strips in a small bowl. Halve and squeeze the lemon into a large bowl of cold water. Add the two squeezed halves to the water.

To prepare the artichokes, remove the tough outer leaves, cut the prickly tips of the inner leaves, then pare the bases and stems of the artichokes, leaving about 1 inch/2.5 cm of stem attached to the base of each artichoke. Rub them with a lemon half, cut them in half, and scoop out the fuzzy chokes. Submerge the halved artichokes in the acidulated water. Set aside.

Meanwhile, line a baking sheet with a clean kitchen towel and set near the stove. Fill a large pot with water, then add the reserved lemon zest strips, garlic clove, carrot, celery, onion, parsley sprig, coarse salt, and peppercorns. Add the potatoes, cover, and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and simmer until the potatoes can be easily pierced with a knife, 20 to 25 minutes.

When the potatoes are ready, remove them from the pot with a slotted spoon and transfer them to one side of the lined baking sheet. Discard the vegetables and aromatics.

Bring the cooking liquid back to a boil, then plunge the artichokes into the pot. Submerge them with a slotted spoon and cook over medium heat, covered, until you can easily pierce them with a knife. If the artichokes are smaller than an apricot, cook them for about 10 minutes; otherwise, if they are the size of big lemons, cook them for up to 20 minutes. The artichokes should retain some bite.

Drain the artichokes and arrange them cut side down on the empty half of the lined baking sheet so that they can drain any excess moisture. Once drained, you can store the artichokes and potatoes in the fridge in an airtight container for a couple of days, or continue with the recipe.

Lift the towel of vegetables off the sheet pan, then carefully spill them back onto the towel-free pan. Brush them with salmoriglio, reserving about ¼ cup for serving.

Warm a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the artichokes cut side down for about 3 minutes, until golden brown and nicely charred, then flip them and cook for 3 more minutes. Transfer the artichokes to a serving platter.

Cook the potatoes, about 4 minutes per side, until golden brown, then arrange them on the serving dish with the artichokes.

TO SERVE: Drizzle the artichokes and potatoes with the remaining salmoriglio, if desired, sprinkle with chopped fresh mint and parsley, and serve immediately.

Keep any leftovers in the fridge for a couple of days and reheat thoroughly in a hot pan before serving. If you have leftover salmoriglio, keep it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. It can be drizzled over the reheated leftovers to add a fresh kick.

NOTE: If fresh artichokes are unavailable, substitute with 6 ounces/170 g frozen artichoke quarters. Thaw them overnight in the fridge and they’ll be ready to use.

Carbonara di zucchine ~ Zucchini carbonara

Some dishes in Italian cuisine have become so iconic that their recipes are treated as sacred by purists. Amatriciana must never include onions or white wine—only tomatoes and guanciale. Carbonara? Absolutely no cream, and it must feature guanciale, not pancetta. Yet even these classic recipes were once evolving concepts rather than fixed culinary doctrines. So, keep an open mind about this zucchini carbonara that offers a fresh seasonal twist on the beloved Roman classic. Crisp crescents of zucchini replace guanciale, mingling with creamy eggs, Parmigiano, and pecorino. The result is a lighter, vegetable forward homage to the original and may one day be an icon, too.

Serves 4 as a main course

4 medium zucchini (about 1 ¾ pounds/800 g total)

⅓ cup/80 ml extra-virgin olive oil

2 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

Fine sea salt

2 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

2 ¼ ounces/64 g Pecorino Romano cheese, finely grated (about 1 ¼ cups firmly packed), plus more for serving

1 ½ ounces/43 g Parmigiano Reggiano cheese, finely grated (about ¾ cup firmly packed)

Freshly ground black pepper

14 ounces/400 g rigatoni

Fresh mint leaves, torn if large

Trim the zucchini and halve lengthwise. Very thinly slice each half crosswise into crescents and set aside.

Pour the oil into a large skillet, add the garlic, and warm over medium heat until you can smell the garlic aroma, about 2 minutes. Add the sliced zucchini and cook, stirring from time to time, until it gets soft but not mushy, and golden brown in spots, about 15 minutes. Taste and season with salt, then set aside.

Bring a large pot of water to a rolling boil and salt it not too generously, as the pecorino is already quite salty.

While the water heats, prepare the eggs for the carbonara: In a medium bowl, stir together the whole eggs, egg yolks, pecorino, Parmigiano, a pinch of salt (not too much as the pecorino is already quite salty), and lots of pepper. Whisk with a fork until you get a thick paste and set aside.

Add the pasta to the boiling water and cook until al dente according to the package directions. When you are almost ready to drain the pasta, reheat the zucchini in the pan over medium heat.

Reserving some of the pasta water, drain the pasta and toss it into the pan with the zucchini, stirring it until it gets glossy with oil.

Take the pan off the heat and pour in the beaten egg–cheese mixture and a splash of pasta water. Toss and swirl the pan vigorously. The heat of the pasta and zucchini will work on the eggs to create a rich, creamy sauce that will coat each rigatoni.

Add a few leaves of fresh mint, and serve immediately, bringing extra pecorino and pepper to the table for those who want it.

Excerpted from Vegetables the Italian Way: Turning Simple and Fresh into Extraordinary. © 2026 Giulia Scarpaleggia. Photography ©Tommaso Galli. Reproduced with permission of Artisan Books. All rights reserved.

More Italian-inspired dishes

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Illustration by Tiphaine Marie