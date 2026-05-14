What we're excited about cooking this spring: Live with Melina Hammer & Susan Spungen

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live conversation today! We had lots of fun, and it felt like all who joined felt the enthusiasm! We could have talked for so much longer… Spring, understandably, is a very exciting time of year.

Things mentioned in our conversation…

Composting - deep dive into the garden.

Garlic mustard + spruce tips - Spring foraging primer.

Field garlic + all the alliums!

Everybody loves asparagus.

Weekday cooking - Spring beans.

Stinging nettles are a superfood - Nettle, ricotta + ramp crostata.

If I missed anything, please let me know in the comments and I’ll add them to the list!

Also, we’ll be sharing in a recipe swap on each other’s newsletters, tomorrow. We hope you’ll love what we came up with. :)

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I’m planning on doing another Live soon - likely a “what’s growing now” tour through the garden. And by all accounts from my post to Notes the other day, folks would like to see a “preserving the bounty” installment, so that is in the works.

Stay tuned, and thanks so much for your support!