Stories from Catbird Cottage

Stories from Catbird Cottage

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What we're excited about cooking this spring: Live with Melina Hammer & Susan Spungen

A recording - plus links - from today's Live video
Melina Hammer's avatar
Susan Spungen's avatar
Melina Hammer and Susan Spungen
May 14, 2026

Thank you to everyone who tuned into our live conversation today! We had lots of fun, and it felt like all who joined felt the enthusiasm! We could have talked for so much longer… Spring, understandably, is a very exciting time of year.

Things mentioned in our conversation…

Composting - deep dive into the garden.

Garlic mustard + spruce tips - Spring foraging primer.

Field garlic + all the alliums!

  1. Field garlic Caesar salad

  2. Green garlic aioli, fat asparagus, tender favas + potatoes

  3. Triple allium potato salad + hella herbs

Everybody loves asparagus.

Weekday cooking - Spring beans.

Stinging nettles are a superfood - Nettle, ricotta + ramp crostata.

If I missed anything, please let me know in the comments and I’ll add them to the list!

Also, we’ll be sharing in a recipe swap on each other’s newsletters, tomorrow. We hope you’ll love what we came up with. :)

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I’m planning on doing another Live soon - likely a “what’s growing now” tour through the garden. And by all accounts from my post to Notes the other day, folks would like to see a “preserving the bounty” installment, so that is in the works.

Stay tuned, and thanks so much for your support!

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