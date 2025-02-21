This is a reader-supported publication - thank you for being here! To upgrade for full access to the archive and the complete Recipe Index, upgrade by clicking the button below.

Other ways you can support my work ~ get my award-winning/best selling books and gift them to your loved ones, ♥️ this post and share it, and if something here inspired you, please leave a comment. xoxo - Melina

Get my Books

Share Stories from Catbird Cottage

This is a longer post, so your email might cut it short—

Click through to read the full thing…

Hello dear readers, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! I’m writing this as a wicked storm lashes the house. It snowed (again) and then through the course of the day, turned to freezing rain. This has coated everything in a sheen of ice, which has now compressed, giving everything the “ice rink” treatment. Good times.

the ice-clad field across the road

Having lived here for long enough to have experienced more than a few winter storms, I know better than to be seduced by the beauty. Ice coating tree limbs *plus* windy conditions…? That is a recipe for disaster. As I type this, I’ll go to sleep feeling tiny while the wind rakes the house, to awake to whatever nature has decided (and contend with it) tomorrow.

Winter is holding on with a tight grip. Remarkably, I got this far without familiar feelings of desperation creeping in, so all things considered I feel good as we inch closer to March! I did come to terms with circumstances last week and said quietly, inside my mind… I am ready to see green again.

In consideration of the many wonderful things to come with warmer days, I want you to be better equipped to identify, harvest (+ prepare deliciously) more of the wild foods living on your landscape. I am organizing materials for a Primer on Foraging - look forward to that, come March. ;)

Foraging wild foods provides nutrient-dense, free, ultra-local, delicious eating, and it is SO fun.

This is the week I’ve begun sorting through my seed collection and initiated a broad view for what I intend to grow this season. I’ve committed to a variety of exciting seedlings a farmer friend is starting further upstate. I also gave in to ‘sale bulbs temptation’ (see below - how could I not): Obdam Narcissus and Queensday Tulips who, with any luck, will show exciting early spring blooms. Stay tuned!

I am taking the opportunity presented by current reality to coax out more sunshine and joy, in the form of sunny French toast. This French toast is dolloped with cardamom Chantilly cream and finished with a glistening sweet-tart blood orange compote. Doesn’t just reading the words transport you?

The idea was inspired by a recent Instagram post from the talented Benjamina Ebuehi and immediately sparked glee in its rosy decadence. Though already perfect topped with these glistening blood orange wheels, bookmark this recipe and make it again when rhubarb season arrives (!) with this roasted rhubarb.

Leave a comment

If you know me, you know I don’t favor an overly sweet treat. This French toast brings textural richness and an overall lushness without becoming cloying. Thinking of ways to impart nuance, I reached for cardamom, a spice I never tire of. Its fruity resinous quality adds unexpected complexity to many dishes, both sweet and savory.

I also love a good whipped cream… Chantilly cream is basically just sweetened whipped cream, infused with flavor - often, simply vanilla. There are many creative versions out there, and I’m here for all of them.😍 Use a high fat percentage heavy cream - 35% milk fat or more. Make sure your cream is very cold and chill your bowl (and your beaters or whisk, if you’d like) beforehand. Then, whip it at a lower speed to gradually build its structure: just long enough to establish firm peaks, without risking over-whipping and turning it into butter. The volume will double as you trap tiny air bubbles in the cream, making for a dreamy, billowy topping. If you love cardamom too, you may choose to up it to 5 pods instead of 4, for a more assertive cardamom presence throughout.

If you can find a brioche loaf that isn’t pre-sliced, slice yours inch-thick. If it’s already sliced - mine was - bring the slices out in twos, keeping the pairs together through the dipping, then frying and turning, stages. The jewel-tone citrus wheels and their divine syrup are sure to lift your spirits and convince you of warmer days ahead.

Double orange French toast + cardamom Chantilly cream

Serves 4