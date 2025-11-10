Stories from Catbird Cottage
A recipe exchange, pantry staples, and juniper pork chops with pillowy apricots
A cross-continental recipe swap with Melina Hammer, from Tuscany to the Hudson Valley
Published on Letters from Tuscany
Nov 10
A recipe swap, all the way from Tuscany: Minestrone invernale
Across the continents, Giulia Scarpaleggia and I talk pantries and ways to commemorate the season
Nov 7
Melina Hammer
and
Giulia Scarpaleggia
October 2025
Buttery green olives meet crunchy za'atar focaccia, with soups to dunk it in
Plus, a way to give
Oct 31
Melina Hammer
Cozy fruit crisp for colder days
With a pouring custard: humble, lush, decadent
Oct 24
Melina Hammer
Five-mushroom Cassoulet
Secret umami ingredients make comfort food sexy
Oct 17
Melina Hammer
Spice warms you from the inside & a pastry blanket seals the deal
Double puff cardamom + allspice apple-pumpkin pie. Brown butter + nutmeg apple pie cookies. Fennel seed pear + shallot tart. Plus more, in a…
Oct 10
Melina Hammer
Squeeze your tomatoes + shave your beets
A bright fall golden beet salad with sultanas + pistachios, plus a dirty tomato water-mezcal martini
Oct 3
Melina Hammer
September 2025
Roasted plum preserves, cream horns, tarragon + white wine-braised lamb (plus, a sweet giveaway)
My conversation with Polina Chesnakova, author of the new book, Chesnok. Bonus: win one of three copies of this gorgeous book!
Sep 26
Melina Hammer
Handmade pici pasta for 150
The greatest thing I won't be doing again
Sep 19
Melina Hammer
August 2025
The four Fs
Festive, fresh, fast, and fabulous. For real.
Aug 29
Melina Hammer
It's bean a good summer
And a glimpse into a huge project I've been working on
Aug 22
Melina Hammer
Tomato flavor riot
Favorite tomato recipes that show them off best
Aug 15
Melina Hammer
