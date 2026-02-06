✴︎This is a reader-supported publication - thank you so much for being here! If you enjoy this, ♥️ it, restack it, or share it with a friend. It really does help get word out to the Substack universe, and it makes my day.✴︎

Greetings friends, and welcome to today’s Stories from Catbird Cottage! Before I developed (and then eagerly ate) this recipe, I wondered what I would say about mac and cheese. There certainly is no shortage of recipes on the internet. It’s a dish that conjures nostalgia, or it can be just “meh”. The reason mac and cheese even landed on my radar is due to the 150-person wedding I produced, last September. I created a 6-course feast, and then food for an after-party, which included mac and cheese. Mind you that one was plenty good, but it was tasked with having to sit up straight, be sliced into cubes, then succeed in being plucked from a toothpick. True party food.

Today’s mac and cheese takes the theme and transports you to catharsis. As per usual, I loaded it with flavor-boosting ingredients. Things that sharpen soft, blobby flavors, and bring lift to the richness. So, while it definitely is in shades of white and gold, this mac and cheese is far from bland or traditional. It is also an excellent dish to survive February… a dreamboat that comforts, seduces, and just might make you forget it’s still winter.

For this recipe, all the players showed up: smoked paprika, nutmeg, cayenne, and black pepper. A medley of cheeses, like my favorite, Gruyère, plus fontina and sharp cheddar. A variety of dairy. Garlicky breadcrumbs. And mustard. And lo and behold, there’s not an herb in sight - uncommon for me! What replaces the veggies I so often include turns out to be utter bliss (please balance it out by serving steamed broccoli or a simple salad alongside, unless you are throwing caution to the wind).

My husband said “this is the best mac and cheese I’ve ever eaten”. But don’t take his word for it. Make it yourself and thank me later.

Salty snacking that’ll make you swoon

I'm not a football person but I know a thing or two about addictively delicious salty snacking. Make this mac and cheese for the big game this Sunday… it might just end up the crowd favorite.

A very not-demure lusty mac and cheese